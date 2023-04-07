US ‘resists’ giving Ukraine NATO accession ‘road map’

Stiri Recomandate

ÎCCJ a atacat la CCR Clound-ul Guvernamental: Încalcă prevederile constituționale privind afectarea drepturilor și libertăților

Curtea Constituţională va dezbate pe 17 mai sesizarea Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie (ÎCCJ)referitoare la prevederile Legii pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Moartea a doi români la granița dintre Canada și SUA a fost confirmată oficial! Anunțul MAE

Ambasada României la Ottawa şi Consulatul General al României la Montreal continuă dialogul atât cu autorităţile locale canadiene, cât şi cu rudele celor decedaţi cu privire la procedura de repatriere a trupurilor… [citeste mai departe]

La Beijing, Emmanuel Macron și Xi Jinping și-au reafirmat opoziția față de recurgerea la arma nucleară

Președinții Emmanuel Macron și Xi Jinping au lansat joi, în cadrul convorbirilor lor, un apel la ajungerea cât mai rapid posibil la pace în Ucraina, respingând în context orice intenție… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii de la Antidrog la Liceul Dinu Brătianu din Ștefănești

În ziua de 06 aprilie, polițiștii din cadrul Compartimentului Analiza și Prevenirea Criminalității Argeș, împreună cu cei din cadrul Agenției Naționale Antidrog au desfășurat o activitate preventivă la Liceul Tehnologic ,,Dinu Brătianu” Ștefănești, cu elevii a… [citeste mai departe]

„Am reușit să aducem gustul croasanților francezi în bucătăriile gospodinelor din Moldova” – Victor Gudima, client Microinvest

Dacă ai vizitat măcar o dată Italia, la sigur ai îndrăgit tradiția matinală respectată cu strictețe de italieni – „collazione”,… [citeste mai departe]

Au furat unelte de pe un şantier

Polițiștii au identificat doi bărbați, de 33 și 36 de ani, ambii din localitatea Craidorolț, bănuiți de sustragerea uneltelor de pe un șantier în lucru aparținând unei societăți comerciale. Prejudiciul cauzat, de 32.000 de lei, a fost recuperat în totalitate. Față de bărbatul de 36 de ani a fost dispusă măsura reținerii pentru o perioadă… [citeste mai departe]

#ConstantaEsteBine: 7 aprilie 2023 Suntem bine. Rezistam. In week-end incepem sa avem ceva timp pentru noi insine.

Ne trec toate valurile de calduri suntem in "cuptor" cu microunde si alte radiatii sau resimtim slabiciune si lipsa de putere. Ficatul face si el fata cum poate mai bine. Fie… [citeste mai departe]

Traficantul de arme rus Viktor Bout îi propune lui Trump să se refugieze în Rusia: „Veți fi binevenit în Rusia, de aici veți putea prelua conducerea luptei pentru poporul american”

Traficantul de arme… [citeste mai departe]

Jucătorii români continuă drumul spre medalii la Europenele Under-21 de Tenis de Masă

Sportivii români continuă drumul spre medalii la Campionatele Europene de tenis de masă Under-21 de la Sarajevo, competiţie la care au înregistrat, joi, 18 victorii şi 4 eşecuri, potrivit site-ului Federaţiei Române de Tenis… [citeste mai departe]


US ‘resists’ giving Ukraine NATO accession ‘road map’

Publicat:
The US is pushing back against efforts by some European allies to offer Ukraine a “road map” to NATO membership at the Western alliance’s next summit in July, according to a British media report quoting unnamed diplomatic sources, France24 reports. The US is siding with Germany and Hungary against Poland and the on giving Ukraine stronger links to NATO and unequivocal support for its future […] The post US ‘resistsgiving Ukraine NATO accession ‘road map’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: