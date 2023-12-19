US launches multinational push to safeguard Red Sea commerce

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The top European Union court ruled on Tuesday that public authorities in member states can prohibit employees from wearing signs of religious belief, such as an Islamic head scarf, in the latest decision on an issue that has divided Europe for years, according to Reuters. The case came to the Court…

- The German government has imposed a freeze on most new spending commitments in what an economy ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said was a necessary step as Chancellor Olaf Scholz‘s coalition grapples with a deepening budget crisis, according to Reuters. The government’s spending plans were thrown…

- The European data regulator has agreed to extend a ban on “behavioural advertising” on Facebook and Instagram to cover all 30 countries in the European Union and the European Economic Area, Norway‘s data regulator said late on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ban on such advertising, which targets…

- Euro zone economic growth was weaker than expected in the third quarter, a flash estimate showed on Tuesday, with gross domestic product contracting slightly quarter-on-quarter and the year-on-year growth rate slowing sharply, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said…

- After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters. The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…

- The European Commission on Tuesday launched some short-term measures to prevent medicine shortages this winter and the next as a stop-gap while a proposed pharmaceutical rules overhaul is hashed out by the EU‘s key legislative arms, according to Reuters. After the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing medicine…

- NATO will discuss damage to a gas pipeline and data cable running between member states Finland and Estonia, and will mount a “determined” response if a deliberate attack is proven, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he had arrived in Bucharest for talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on security cooperation in the Black Sea region, according to Reuters. Kyiv is fighting a full-scale Russian invasion that has involved frequent air strikes on Ukrainian…