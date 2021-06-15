US, EU agree truce in 17-year aircraft subsidy conflictPublicat:
The United States and the European Union have agreed on a truce in their near 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, suspending for five years one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them, according to Reuters. The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases at the (WTO) over subsidies for […] The post US, EU agree truce in 17-year aircraft subsidy conflict appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
