US, EU agree truce in 17-year aircraft subsidy conflict

Anunț APOCALIPTIC al savanților: Punctul critic către încălzirea globală ireversibilă a fost DEPĂȘIT

Punctul critic către încălzirea globală ireversibilă este posibil să fi fost deja depăşit, cu o serie de consecinţe "în cascadă" pentru planeta noastră, a avertizat marţi responsabilul… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 32.000 de persoane au fost vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore, conform statisticii realizate de Comitetul Național de Coordonare a Activităților privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19.… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 s-a redus semnificativ în ultima perioadă. Potrivit Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Sănătate Publică, săptămâna trecută numărul de doze administrate s-a redus cu 40 la sută faţă de acum… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierul judeţean Marius Arcăleanu (PNL), înscris în cursa pentru şefia Filialei Teritoriale a PNL Vaslui, condusă de Nelu Tătaru, a declarat, marţi, într-o conferinţă de… [citeste mai departe]

O informație din anchetă tot a ajuns în spațiul public – și încă una foarte importantă: bomba artizanală a fost confecționată cu piese provenite din Ucraina. Ulterior, informația… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban, Preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor, a declarat marţi că, în urma respingerii rapoartelor de activitate ale Avocatului Poporului pe ultimii trei ani, se va cere revocarea Renatei Weber de la conducerea... [citeste mai departe]

La… [citeste mai departe]

Opt persoane au fost împuşcate marţi dimineaţă la o adunare în cartierul Englewood din sudul Chicago, patru dintre ele fiind ucise. Celelalte patru victime, două în stare critică au fost transportate la spital, potrivit abc7chicago.com . Ofiţeri de poliţie au… [citeste mai departe]

Noul vaccin Novavax, eficient peste 90 % Potrivit agenției France Presse, în lupta contra Covid-19 a apărut un nou vaccin care se dovedește foarte eficient în combaterea acestui virus. Firma americană Novavax a afirmat luni că, urmare a unui studiu realizat în cazul a peste 30.000 de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Camera Deputaților și Senatul au respins, în plenul reunit marți, rapoartele de activitate ale Avocatului Poporului pe anii 2018, 2019 și 2020. Ludovic Orban, președintele Camerei Deputaților, a transmis că va solicita schimbarea lui Renate… [citeste mai departe]


US, EU agree truce in 17-year aircraft subsidy conflict

Publicat:
US, EU agree truce in 17-year aircraft subsidy conflict

and the have agreed on a truce in their near 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, suspending for five years one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them, according to Reuters.  The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases at the  (WTO) over subsidies for […] The post US, EU agree truce in 17-year aircraft subsidy conflict appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


