US envoy sees rapid F-16s sale to Turkey after Sweden NATO bid sign-off

Stiri Recomandate

Filarmonica Pitești. Concert cameral la Școala Nr. 13 „Mircea cel Bătrân”

Filarmonica Pitești. Concert cameral la Școala Nr. 13 „Mircea cel Bătrân”

Asociația Culturală INNOVARTE, în parteneriat cu Filarmonica Pitești și cu Școala Nr. 13 „Mircea cel Bătrân”, va organiza vineri, 26 ianuarie, la ora 13, la Sala de festivități a respectivei unități de învățământ, o serie de evenimente culturale… [citeste mai departe]

Ce este lapovița și cum se formează

Ce este lapovița și cum se formează

Vremea este starea pe care atmosfera o are la un moment dat și într-un anumit loc: Ea este caracterizată de totalitatea fenomenelor meteorologice care se produc și se succed în timp și în spațiu. Vremea este într-o continuă schimbare, fiind o oglindă a stării atmosferei, iar câteodată este atât de imprevizibilă încât îi poate… [citeste mai departe]

Alina Eremia a fost cerută în căsătorie de Edy Barbu. Cum arată inelul de logodnă al artistei

Alina Eremia a fost cerută în căsătorie de Edy Barbu. Cum arată inelul de logodnă al artistei

Alina Eremia și Edy Barbu formează un cuplu de 8 ani, iar la începutul acestui an, artista a fost cerută în căsătorie. Ea le-a arătat fanilor cum arată inelul de logodnă, iar alături a transmis un mesaj.… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 35 de ani, din Abrud, prins la volanul unei mașini radiate din ianuarie 2022: S-a ales cu dosar penal din partea polițiștilor din Alba

Bărbat de 35 de ani, din Abrud, prins la volanul unei mașini radiate din ianuarie 2022: S-a ales cu dosar penal din partea polițiștilor din Alba

Bărbat de 35 de ani, din Abrud, prins la volanul unei mașini radiate din ianuarie 2022: S-a ales cu dosar… [citeste mai departe]

Trei europarlamentari și un oficial bugar cer ridicarea controlului la frontiera terestră Schengen dintre România, Bulgaria şi Grecia

Trei europarlamentari și un oficial bugar cer ridicarea controlului la frontiera terestră Schengen dintre România, Bulgaria şi Grecia

Scrisoarea semnată de acești europarlamentari evidențiază importanța eliminării controalelor la frontiera terestră dintre cele… [citeste mai departe]

I-a scuipat în față lui Mihai Gâdea la Antena 3!

I-a scuipat în față lui Mihai Gâdea la Antena 3!

Moment stânjenitor pentru Antena 3 CNN, care a organizat la „Sinteza zilei” o așa-numită „consultare națională”.. Un telespectator din Cluj care a intrat în direct miercuri  la Antena 3 i-a spus lui Mihai Gâdea:„Principalii vinovati de dezastru din aceasta tara sunt in primul rand, si in primul… [citeste mai departe]

A fost lansată licitația de execuție aferentă investiției ”Creșterea eficienței energetice la Grădinița cu program prelungit nr 14 din Târgoviște”

A fost lansată licitația de execuție aferentă investiției ”Creșterea eficienței energetice la Grădinița cu program prelungit nr 14 din Târgoviște”

A fost lansată licitația de execuție aferentă investiției”Creșterea eficienței… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru ce fapte te poate opri Poliţia Locală în trafic? Un poliţist de la Rutieră explică exact VIDEO

Pentru ce fapte te poate opri Poliţia Locală în trafic? Un poliţist de la Rutieră explică exact VIDEO

La finalul lui 2022, Codul Rutier a fost modificat! Poliţiştii locali au dreptul să dea amenzi conducătorilor auto, dar doar în anumite condiții, conform Legii 335/2022. Așadar, proprietarii… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis reintră în rolul de globe-trotter: Președintele va străbate Asia în lung și în lat timp de două săptămâni

Klaus Iohannis reintră în rolul de globe-trotter: Președintele va străbate Asia în lung și în lat timp de două săptămâni

După numeroasele vizite exotice din 2023, președintele Klaus Iohannis se pregătește de noi deplasări în 2024.Potrivit unor surse citate de… [citeste mai departe]

Clădirile sustenabile și topul avantajelor lor

Clădirile sustenabile și topul avantajelor lor

Odată cu creșterea conștientizării privind schimbările climatice, clădirile sustenabile nu mai reprezintă doar un trend, ci devin o necesitate imperativă pentru construirea unui viitor durabil. Descoperă mai multe despre avantajele pe care le au astfel de [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

US envoy sees rapid F-16s sale to Turkey after Sweden NATO bid sign-off

Publicat:
US envoy sees rapid F-16s sale to Turkey after Sweden NATO bid sign-off

The US ambassador to Turkey said he anticipates that will give a final sign-off on Sweden’s NATO membership within days, triggering rapid steps toward US Congress endorsing a sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, according to Reuters. In an interview on Thursday, said that once the formal ratification […] The post US envoy sees rapid F-16s sale to Turkey after Sweden NATO bid sign-off appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership bid after 20-month delay

11:10, 24.01.2024 - Turkey‘s parliament ratified Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Tuesday, clearing the biggest remaining hurdle to expand the Western military alliance after 20 months of delay, according to Reuters.  Turkey’s general assembly, where President Tayyip Erdogan‘s ruling alliance holds a majority, voted 287-55…

Britain to retain substantial number of EU laws until at least 2026

11:55, 23.01.2024 - Britain will retain thousands of European Union laws for at least the next two years, the government said on Thursday, setting out new targets for the heavily delayed process of removing EU law from the British statute book after Brexit, according to Reuters.  Britain had originally aimed to remove…

IEA raises 2024 oil demand forecast for third month in a row

12:35, 18.01.2024 - The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday made a further upward revision to its 2024 oil demand growth forecast, though its projection remains dramatically lower than producer group OPEC‘s expectations, according to Reuters. The Paris-based agency’s forecast, its third consecutive upward revision…

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria sign deal to clear floating Black Sea mines

13:35, 11.01.2024 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria signed an agreement on Thursday on a joint plan to clear mines floating in the Black Sea as a result of the war in Ukraine, following months of talks between the NATO allies, according to Reuters. Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, his Romanian counterpart Angel Tilvar…

Euro zone business activity shrank again in Dec, pointing to recession

14:16, 04.01.2024 - The contraction in euro zone business activity continued at the end of 2023 due to a persistent downturn in the dominant services industry, a survey showed on Thursday, indicating the bloc’s economy was in recession, according to Reuters. HCOB’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by…

Ban flavoured vapes, WHO says, urging tobacco-style controls

12:00, 14.12.2023 - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday urged governments to treat e-cigarettes similarly to tobacco and ban all flavours, threatening cigarette companies’ bets on smoking alternatives, according to Reuters.  Some researchers, campaigners and governments see e-cigarettes, or vapes, as a key…

Sweden’s NATO bid delayed in Turkish parliament

08:40, 17.11.2023 - The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs commission delayed a vote on Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Thursday in a further setback to the Nordic country’s hopes of joining the Western alliance after 18 months of waiting, according to Reuters. Chairman Fuat Oktay said the commission, which is controlled…

Turkish approval for Sweden’s NATO bid draws closer

11:36, 14.11.2023 - Turkey’s parliament is set to hold a debate this week over Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to improve defense relations with US-led allies, according to Bloomberg. The foreign affairs committee will discuss the matter on Thursday according to…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: