US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

DSVSA Constanta recomanda populatiei sa achizitioneze produsele alimentare numai din unitati autorizate

DSVSA Constanta recomanda populatiei sa achizitioneze produsele alimentare numai din unitati autorizate

In scopul prevenirii raspandirii pestei porcine africane, Centrul Local de Combatere a Bolilor al Judetului Constanta a adoptat ldquo;Planul pentru controlul si combaterea pestei porcine africane… [citeste mai departe]

Decizia FIA în cazul scandalului momentului din Formula 1

Decizia FIA în cazul scandalului momentului din Formula 1

FIA (n.r. Federaţia Internaţională de Automobilism) a hotărât că nu există niciun conflict de interese în ceea ce-l privește pe Toto Wolff, șeful echipei de Formula 1 a celor de la Mercedes. [citeste mai departe]

Ana Kui lansează un nou album care spune povestea Crăciunului

Ana Kui lansează un nou album care spune povestea Crăciunului

Solista timișoreancă Ana Kui lansează un nou material discografic printr-un concert care va avea loc joi 14 decembrie, de la ora 19:30, la Cinema Victoria. „The Story – Povestea Crăciunului spusă într-o manieră fidelă, autentică și relevantă vremurilor pe care le trăim. Ai… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu, revenit din SUA, despre pensiile din Pilonul II: În absenţa mea, ministrul Finanţelor nu s-a plictisit

Marcel Ciolacu, revenit din SUA, despre pensiile din Pilonul II: În absenţa mea, ministrul Finanţelor nu s-a plictisit

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a declarat vineri, 8 decembrie, în prima şedinţă de Guvern după ce s-a întors din vizita de patru zile în SUA, că Marcel Boloș a trebuit… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV Scandalul prețurilor mari la electricitate și gaze: ANRE controlează șase mari furnizori de energie electrică, principalii trei mari furnizori de gaze și unii traderi

EXCLUSIV Scandalul prețurilor mari la electricitate și gaze: ANRE controlează șase mari furnizori de energie electrică, principalii trei mari furnizori de gaze și unii traderi

Autoritatea Națională de Reglementare… [citeste mai departe]

Protest spontan al mai multor locuitori ai Munților Apuseni, în fața Prefecturii Alba. Vezi ce solicitări au aceștia

Protest spontan al mai multor locuitori ai Munților Apuseni, în fața Prefecturii Alba. Vezi ce solicitări au aceștia

Vineri, 8 decembrie 2023, în Munții Apuseni a pornit un protest spontan, unde moții au blocat drumul național DN 74, după ce, vreme de 3 ani, drumul încă nu a… [citeste mai departe]

Să curgă victoriile! Week-end plin de evenimente pentru echipele de baschet ale CSM-ului Constanţa

Să curgă victoriile! Week-end plin de evenimente pentru echipele de baschet ale CSM-ului Constanţa

Week-end cât se poate de aglomerat pentru echipele de baschet ale CSM-ului Constanţa. Senioarele şi seniorii, junioarele şi juniorii, cu toţii au programate meciuri tari de campionat şi îşi doresc să… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Judeţean Arad a aprobat acordarea unui împrumut pentru Aeroportul Arad, în vederea finalizării unui proiect / Banii, necesari pentru echipamente medicale şi PSI

Consiliul Judeţean Arad a aprobat acordarea unui împrumut pentru Aeroportul Arad, în vederea finalizării unui proiect / Banii, necesari pentru echipamente medicale şi PSI

”Consiliul Judeţean Arad a aprobat acordarea unui… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu, despre vizita în SUA: A setat premisele ca România să fie hub de investiţii şi suport logistic pentru mari proiecte americane

Ciolacu, despre vizita în SUA: A setat premisele ca România să fie hub de investiţii şi suport logistic pentru mari proiecte americane

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a declarat vineri, despre vizita desfăşurată în SUA, că a fost una "extrem de importantă", deoarece… [citeste mai departe]

Comisarul Marius Emilian Rusu va fi noul șef de la Serviciul Permise și înmatriculări auto

Comisarul Marius Emilian Rusu va fi noul șef de la Serviciul Permise și înmatriculări auto

Ofițerul de poliție Marius Emilian Rusu va fi noul șef al Serviciului Public Comunitar Regim Permise de Conducere și Înmatriculare a Vehiculelor Suceava, împuternicit la conducere pentru o durată de șase luni, începând… [citeste mai departe]


US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

Publicat:
US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

U.S. Secretary of , in his strongest public criticism of Israel‘s conduct of the war on Hamas in south Gaza, said there was a gap between the government’s declared intentions to protect civilians and the casualties, according to Reuters. “As we stand here almost a week into this campaign into the south… it remains […] The post US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Alți 12 ostatici au fost eliberați de Hamas. Totalul a ajuns la 81

23:00, 28.11.2023 - Oranizația islamista Hamas a eliberat marți seara 12 ostatici din Fasia Gaza, in a cincea zi de armistițiu umanitar in razboiul declanșat de Israel ca reacție la atentatele din 7 octombrie, a anunțat Comitetul Internațional al Crucii Roșii, citat de Reuters. Aceștia au trecut prin Egipt și urmau sa…

Hamas frees 24 hostages from Gaza on first day of truce

23:10, 24.11.2023 - Hamas fighters released 24 hostages on Friday during the first day of the war’s first truce, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers, after guns fell silent across the Gaza Strip for the first time in seven weeks, according to Reuters. The hostages were transferred out of Gaza and…

Macron calls for ceasefire, pledges increased aid to Gaza

10:25, 10.11.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas for the first time at the Gaza aid conference in Paris on Thursday, adding that France will increase its financial support to Gaza, according to Euractiv. On Thursday, France hosted an international humanitarian conference…

Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza

14:45, 03.11.2023 - Israel sent thousands of Palestinians back to besieged Gaza on Friday, pursuing a crackdown on workers and labourers from the territory who had previously been given permits to take jobs in Israel and the occupied West Bank, according to Reuters. Large numbers of workers returned through the Kerem Shalom…

Polish FM angers Israel with ceasefire plea

11:06, 02.11.2023 - Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau appealed for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on social media, sparking outrage from Israel’s ambassador to Warsaw, according to Euractiv. As Poland awaits a new government following October’s general election, Israel’s military conflict with Hamas has received…

VIDEO. O racheta a lovit un oraș egiptean, chiar langa o stațiune frecventata de romani. Șase persoane, ranite

12:20, 27.10.2023 - O racheta lansata in cadrul luptelor dintre militanții Hamas și Israel a lovit vineri dimineața un oraș balnear egiptean situat la aproximativ 220 km de Fașia Gaza. Racheta a lovit o unitate medicala din Taba, ranind cel puțin șase persoane. Nu a existat nicio revendicare a responsabilitații dupa explozie.…

Marturia unui terorist din Hamas: S-au promis 10.000$ și un apartament pentru fiecare ostatic

21:50, 23.10.2023 - Poliția din Israel și serviciul de securitate interna Shin Bet au interogat șase palestinieni care au participat la atacurile din 7 octombrie și care au fost capturați inainte sa poata reveni in Gaza, potrivit publicației Jerusalem Post. Imaginile de la interogatorii, publicate luni, arata pasaje din…

Video. Israelul inchide Al Jazeera pe care o acuza de incitare pro-Hamas

15:10, 15.10.2023 - Israelul pregatește inchiderea redacției locale Al Jazeera și acuza postul din Qatar de propaganda pro-Hamas. Oficialii israelieni din domeniul securitații au fost de acord cu Propunerea de inchidere a Al Jazeera, iar experții juridici analizeaza acest aspect, a anunțat guvernul israelian, citat de…


