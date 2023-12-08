US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Oranizația islamista Hamas a eliberat marți seara 12 ostatici din Fasia Gaza, in a cincea zi de armistițiu umanitar in razboiul declanșat de Israel ca reacție la atentatele din 7 octombrie, a anunțat Comitetul Internațional al Crucii Roșii, citat de Reuters. Aceștia au trecut prin Egipt și urmau sa…

- Hamas fighters released 24 hostages on Friday during the first day of the war’s first truce, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers, after guns fell silent across the Gaza Strip for the first time in seven weeks, according to Reuters. The hostages were transferred out of Gaza and…

- French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas for the first time at the Gaza aid conference in Paris on Thursday, adding that France will increase its financial support to Gaza, according to Euractiv. On Thursday, France hosted an international humanitarian conference…

- Israel sent thousands of Palestinians back to besieged Gaza on Friday, pursuing a crackdown on workers and labourers from the territory who had previously been given permits to take jobs in Israel and the occupied West Bank, according to Reuters. Large numbers of workers returned through the Kerem Shalom…

- Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau appealed for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on social media, sparking outrage from Israel’s ambassador to Warsaw, according to Euractiv. As Poland awaits a new government following October’s general election, Israel’s military conflict with Hamas has received…

- O racheta lansata in cadrul luptelor dintre militanții Hamas și Israel a lovit vineri dimineața un oraș balnear egiptean situat la aproximativ 220 km de Fașia Gaza. Racheta a lovit o unitate medicala din Taba, ranind cel puțin șase persoane. Nu a existat nicio revendicare a responsabilitații dupa explozie.…

- Poliția din Israel și serviciul de securitate interna Shin Bet au interogat șase palestinieni care au participat la atacurile din 7 octombrie și care au fost capturați inainte sa poata reveni in Gaza, potrivit publicației Jerusalem Post. Imaginile de la interogatorii, publicate luni, arata pasaje din…

- Israelul pregatește inchiderea redacției locale Al Jazeera și acuza postul din Qatar de propaganda pro-Hamas. Oficialii israelieni din domeniul securitații au fost de acord cu Propunerea de inchidere a Al Jazeera, iar experții juridici analizeaza acest aspect, a anunțat guvernul israelian, citat de…