US braces for more ISIS attacks after deadly Kabul attacks

Bărbatul de 41 de ani din Cugir care a condus băut și a lovit două autoturisme, pe strada Doinei, a fost reținut de polițiști

Bărbatul de 41 de ani din Cugir care a condus băut și a lovit două autoturisme, pe strada Doinei, a fost reținut de polițiști

Ieri, 26 august 2021, polițiștii din Cugir, au luat măsura reținerii, pentru 24 de ore, față de un bărbat de 41 de ani, din Cugir, care… [citeste mai departe]

STUDIU Peste 103 milioane de persoane au contractat COVID în 2020 doar în SUA

STUDIU Peste 103 milioane de persoane au contractat COVID în 2020 doar în SUA

Aproape o treime dintre americani ar fi contractat noul coronavirus în 2020, potrivit unor estimări realizate de cercetători de la Universitatea Columbia din Statele Unite, informează DPA. Publicat în revista ştiinţifică Nature, acest studiu,… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Galati: Buletin informativ - 27.08.2021

IPJ Galati: Buletin informativ - 27.08.2021

Nr. 894012 din 27 august 2021 ACTIUNE PENTRU CRESTEREA GRADULUI DE SIGURANTA RUTIERA 535 de sanctiuni contraventionale au fost aplicate si 55 de premise de conducere au fost retinute de politistii rutieri si de ordine publica, in urma unei actiuni pentru cresterea gradului de siguranta rutiera, desfasurata pe raza… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizare COD GALBEN de ploi, vijelii și grindină, la Cluj. Vremea rea se menține pentru două zile

Avertizare COD GALBEN de ploi, vijelii și grindină, la Cluj. Vremea rea se menține pentru două zile

&"Instabilitatea atmosferică se va accentua treptat și se va manifesta prin averse ce vor avea și caracter torențial, descărcări electrice, intensificări de scurtă durată ale vântului și,… [citeste mai departe]

Câți bani primesc părinții pentru concediul de creștere al copilului

Câți bani primesc părinții pentru concediul de creștere al copilului

Legislația Muncii prevede ca părinții să poată beneficia de un concediu pentru creșterea copiilor, iar acest lucru este valabil în cazul celor naturali, adoptivi, dar și în cazul tutorilor legali. Câți bani primesc părinții pentru concediul de creștere al… [citeste mai departe]

Arbitrul Radu Petrescu va conduce la centru partida FC Rapid – Craiova, în etapa a şaptea a Ligii I

Arbitrul Radu Petrescu va conduce la centru partida FC Rapid – Craiova, în etapa a şaptea a Ligii I

Arbitrul Radu Petrescu va conduce la centru partida FC Rapid – Universitatea Craiova, care se va disputa, sâmbătă, în etapa a şaptea a Ligii I. Celălalt meci al zilei de sâmbătă, Dinamo – FC Argeş,… [citeste mai departe]

Datoriile la asociația de proprietari se prescriu în trei ani

Datoriile la asociația de proprietari se prescriu în trei ani

Deoarece legislația asociațiilor de proprietari nu stabilește altfel, datoriile unui locatar la bloc către asociația de proprietari din respectivul imobil se prescriu în termenul general stabilit de Codul civil, respectiv în trei ani. Datorii pot apărea atunci când vine vorba… [citeste mai departe]

Ana Maria Popescu l-a felicitat pe Eduard Novak după ce acesta a câștigat argintul la Tokyo. Reacția internauților

Ana Maria Popescu l-a felicitat pe Eduard Novak după ce acesta a câștigat argintul la Tokyo. Reacția internauților

Ana Maria Popescu, l-a felicitat pe ministrul Tineretului și Sportului, Eduard Novak, după ce acesta a adus vineri, României, medalia de argint la proba de 4.000… [citeste mai departe]

S-a ales un nou administrator provizoriu in cadrul societatii SANTIERUL NAVAL 2 MAI S.A. MANGALIA

S-a ales un nou administrator provizoriu in cadrul societatii SANTIERUL NAVAL 2 MAI S.A. MANGALIA

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti a publicat astazi un raport al societatii comerciale SANTIERUL NAVAL 2 MAI S.A. MANGALIA prin care anunta desfasurarea sedintei Adunarii Generale Ordinare a Actionarilor societatii,… [citeste mai departe]

Este HAOS total la CFR Cluj: patronul echipei nu lasă antrenorul și jucătorii să intre la antrenament

Este HAOS total la CFR Cluj: patronul echipei nu lasă antrenorul și jucătorii să intre la antrenament

Înfrângerea în fața celor de la Steaua Roșie Belgrad a încins spiritele rău de tot la CFR Cluj. Patronul Neluțu Varga este extrem de nervos și a luat deja o serie de decizii uluitoare. La finalul… [citeste mai departe]


US braces for more ISIS attacks after deadly Kabul attacks

Publicat:
US braces for more ISIS attacks after deadly Kabul attacks

US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule braced for more attacks on Friday after an suicide bomber killed 85 people, including 13 US soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport, According to Reuters.  Two blasts and gunfire rocked the area outside the airport on Thursday evening, witnesses said. Video shot by […] The post US braces for more ISIS attacks after deadly Kabul attacks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Afghanistan: Pentagon reports explosion outside Kabul airport

17:30, 26.08.2021 - The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed an explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where Western forces were rushing to evacuate as many people as possible out of the country, according to CNBC It was unclear whether there were any casualties, according to the Pentagon’s top spokesman,…

Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Islamic State threat

12:25, 26.08.2021 - The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State (IS) militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an August 31 deadline, according to Reuters.  Pressure to complete the evacuations…

US takes control of Kabul airport to evacuate staff from country

11:50, 16.08.2021 - US troops are taking control of Kabul‘s international airport, while desperate residents try to flee the city after the Taliban seized Afghanistan, according to BBC News.  The US military has secured the site and is taking over air traffic control to evacuate American and allied staff. Other countries…

Taliban capture Afghanistan’s Kandahar, Herat; embassies getting staff out

11:30, 13.08.2021 - The Taliban have captured Afghanistan‘s second and third-biggest cities, officials said on Friday, fuelling fears the US-backed government could fall to the insurgents as international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war, according to Reuters. The capture of the second-biggest city…

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

17:30, 12.08.2021 - EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday the number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled in 2021, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan, according to Reuters.  Frontex said in a statement that 22,600 migrants were detected…

Binance ditches ‘stock tokens’ as global crackdown widens

15:51, 16.07.2021 - Binance said on Friday it had stopped selling digital tokens linked to shares, as Hong Kong’s financial watchdog became the latest in a string of regulators to crack down on the cryptocurrency exchange platform’s “stock tokens” offerings, according to Reuters. Stock tokens are digital versions of equities…

Eiffel Tower reopens to public after eight-month COVID closure

14:40, 16.07.2021 - The Eiffel Tower reopened on Friday after an eight-month shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its longest closure since World War Two, according to Reuters.  As a countdown clock at the foot of the tower turned to zero, there were cheers and applause from visitors queuing to get in, a brass band…

WHO: Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections

15:00, 01.07.2021 - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, according to Reuters. WHO stated that a 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region…


