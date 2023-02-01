US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treatyPublicat:
Russia is breaching the terms of the New START nuclear-arms reduction treaty by refusing to allow inspectors on its territory and stonewalling US efforts to discuss the issue, the State Department said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The department said in a statement that the Russian refusal “prevents the United States from exercising important rights under […] The post US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treaty appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
