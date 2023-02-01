US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treaty

Stiri Recomandate

Primarul din Mihai Viteazu dă ”alarma”: firma de salubritate vrea bani de la bugetul local, pentru cei care nu încheie contracte!

Primarul din Mihai Viteazu dă ”alarma”: firma de salubritate vrea bani de la bugetul local, pentru cei care nu încheie contracte!

Primarul comunei Mihai Viteazu, Ioan Zeng, le-a adus la cunoștință consilierilor locali că noua formă de salubritate, Supercom SA,… [citeste mai departe]

După ce a refuzat să medieze conflictul dintre Rusia și Ucraina, Benjamin Netanyahu s-a sucit: Am o regulă

După ce a refuzat să medieze conflictul dintre Rusia și Ucraina, Benjamin Netanyahu s-a sucit: Am o regulă

Premierul israelian Benjamin Netanyahu a declarat marţi că ar fi dispus să ia în considerare posibilitatea de a servi ca mediator între Rusia şi Ucraina, dacă ambele ţări beligerante… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Pe fondul invaziei ruse, președintele Ucrainei insistă asupra planurilor de aderare a ţării sale la UE

VIDEO. Pe fondul invaziei ruse, președintele Ucrainei insistă asupra planurilor de aderare a ţării sale la UE

Pe fondul invaziei ruse asupra Ucrainei care durează deja de aproape un an, preşedintele Volodimir Zelenski insistă asupra planurilor de aderare a ţării sale la Uniunea Europeană… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi date de Poliția Locală Craiova pentru părinții care nu-și duc copiii la școală

Amenzi date de Poliția Locală Craiova pentru părinții care nu-și duc copiii la școală

Părinții din Craiova, care nu-și duc copiii la școală, riscă să fie amendați. Din acest an, Poliția Locală poate sancționa contravențional cu până la 1.000 lei situațiile în care elevii nu ajung la cursuri, scrie Gazeta… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnire pe tema deszăpezirii, convocată de prefectul Haralambie Epure

Întâlnire pe tema deszăpezirii, convocată de prefectul Haralambie Epure

Eveniment Întâlnire pe tema deszăpezirii, convocată de prefectul Haralambie Epure februarie 1, 2023 12:21 Prefectul de Teleorman, Haralambie Epure, a avut marți, 1 februarie, o întâlnire cu reprezentanții instituțiilor care au legătură cu gestionarea… [citeste mai departe]

SUA ar putea bloca accesul Huawei la tehnologie 4G şi Wi-Fi 6

SUA ar putea bloca accesul Huawei la tehnologie 4G şi Wi-Fi 6

După ce Huawei a reuşit să atingă un echilibru financiar în 2022 prin intrarea pe noi segmente de piaţă, iată că acum compania chineză ar putea pierde accesul la tehnologii vitale. SUA i-ar putea bloca accesul la tehnologie 4G şi Wi-Fi 6. Totul începea în 2019, atunci când SUA… [citeste mai departe]

Marea Britanie, dată peste cap de cea mai mare grevă din ultimii zece ani. Jumătate de milion de oameni au oprit lucrul

Marea Britanie, dată peste cap de cea mai mare grevă din ultimii zece ani. Jumătate de milion de oameni au oprit lucrul

Marea Britanie se confruntă astăzi cu o grevă de proporții, cea mai mare din ultimul deceniu. Aproximativ 500.000 de oameni opresc lucrul, nemulțumiți de prețurile… [citeste mai departe]

Alin Tișe, avertisment către premierul Ciucă: „Dacă nu, o să fac ce am făcut cu Orban” / L-a „înțepat” și pe ministrul Boloș

Alin Tișe, avertisment către premierul Ciucă: „Dacă nu, o să fac ce am făcut cu Orban” / L-a „înțepat” și pe ministrul Boloș

Spitalul Clinic de Urgenţă pentru Copii și Centrul de Transplant Multiorgan nu au reușit să prindă finanțare prin Programul… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru două zile, locuitorii comunei Gilău își pot schimba actele de identitate la Primăria Gilău

Pentru două zile, locuitorii comunei Gilău își pot schimba actele de identitate la Primăria Gilău

O echipă de funcționari ai Direcției Județene de Evidență a Persoanelor Cluj se va deplasa în zilele de 2 februarie, 16 februarie și 23 februarie 2023, începând cu ora 09.00, în localitatea Gilău, cu… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina cere sprijin internațional pentru interzicerea participării Rusiei la Jocurile Olimpice

Ucraina cere sprijin internațional pentru interzicerea participării Rusiei la Jocurile Olimpice

Ucraina speră să obțină un sprijin internațional larg pentru interzicerea sportivilor ruși și belaruși de la Jocurile Olimpice de la Paris din 2024 din cauza invaziei Moscovei, a declarat marți ministrul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treaty

Publicat:
US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treaty

Russia is breaching the terms of the New START nuclear-arms reduction treaty by refusing to allow inspectors on its territory and stonewalling US efforts to discuss the issue, the said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The department said in a statement that the Russian refusal “prevents the from exercising important rights under […] The post US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treaty appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

13:30, 27.01.2023 - Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine after Germany, U.S. agree to send tanks

10:50, 26.01.2023 - Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country early on Thursday and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles, while fighting also intensified in Bakhmut in the east, according to Reuters. The attacks come after the United States and Germany announced…

Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

15:21, 18.01.2023 - Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

21:46, 27.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia‘s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from February 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap, according to Reuters. The Group of Seven major powers, the European…

EU and Iran to continue working on nuclear deal, Borrell says

13:20, 20.12.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…

Turkey plans talks with Russia to seek discount on gas imports

10:40, 08.12.2022 - Turkey will host talks with a Russian delegation in Ankara on Friday to seek a discount of more than 25% for the price of its gas imports from Russia, senior Turkish officials said, according to Bloomberg. A deal with Russia could ease the pressure on the lira, one of the world’s worst-performing currencies…

NATO chief says alliance won’t back down on Ukraine aid

11:15, 29.11.2022 - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, according to Reuters. NATO foreign ministers meeting…

China’s Xi warns Putin not to use nuclear arms in Ukraine

13:40, 04.11.2022 - Chinese leader Xi Jinping made his most direct criticism yet of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine on Friday, warning the Russian president not to resort to nuclear weapons and calling on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to push for peace talks, according to Politico. Xi’s warning comes just over…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 01 februarie 2023
Bucuresti -2°C | 5°C
Iasi -1°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 4°C
Timisoara 1°C | 7°C
Constanta 0°C | 5°C
Brasov -5°C | 2°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.5466
EUR 4.9221
CHF 4.8998
GBP 5.6028
CAD 3.3781
XAU 278.578
JPY 3.4868
CNY 0.6728
AED 1.2378
AUD 3.1795
MDL 0.2408
BGN 2.5166

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec