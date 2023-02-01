US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treaty

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

- Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country early on Thursday and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles, while fighting also intensified in Bakhmut in the east, according to Reuters. The attacks come after the United States and Germany announced…

- Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

- President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia‘s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from February 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap, according to Reuters. The Group of Seven major powers, the European…

- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…

- Turkey will host talks with a Russian delegation in Ankara on Friday to seek a discount of more than 25% for the price of its gas imports from Russia, senior Turkish officials said, according to Bloomberg. A deal with Russia could ease the pressure on the lira, one of the world’s worst-performing currencies…

- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, according to Reuters. NATO foreign ministers meeting…

- Chinese leader Xi Jinping made his most direct criticism yet of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine on Friday, warning the Russian president not to resort to nuclear weapons and calling on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to push for peace talks, according to Politico. Xi’s warning comes just over…