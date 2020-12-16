UPDATE President Iohannis signs decree on convening new Parliament elect on 21 December

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on Wednesday to convene the new Parliament on 21 December. According to the decree, the Legislature resulting from 6 December elections is convened at 12:00 on 21 December at the Palace of Parliament. President Klaus Iohannis announced at the…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, that he will convene the new Parliament in a week's time. "Given that the Central Electoral Bureau has communicated the final results of the parliamentary elections, the conditions for convening the new Parliament are…

- President Klaus Iohannis is attending the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, according to AGERPRES. In the context of the meeting in Brussels, Klaus Iohannis spoke on Tuesday, on the telephone, with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, at the latter's…

- President Klaus Iohannis said, on Wednesday, he is for vaccination against COVID. The head of state was asked in a press conference if he will publicly vaccinate. "If it is believed this would help, gladly. I am for vaccination," said President Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Palace.

- The Ilfov County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) has disposed several measures for localities which are not quarantined, given the incidence of COVID-19 of 8.13 cases per thousand people in the county, among them being the forbidding of public activity inside restaurants and cafes, the…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Monday, in the Virtual Summit and the Web Forum of the Three Seas Initiative, organized by Estonia in videoconference format.According to the Presidential Administration, this year's Summit represents an important step in the process of consolidating…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that a postponement of the parliamentary elections is not appropriate, arguing that the law by which Parliament sets the date of the general elections is some politicians' "pathetic attempt" to get the daily allowance for a few more months."That's…

- President Klaus Iohannis participates, on Monday, in the train-testing trip on Bucharest North railway station - 'Henri Coanda' International Airport railway connection.According to the Presidential Administration, at the end of the trip, the head of state will hold a press statement.…