Direcția Generală de Asistență Socială și Protecția Copilului va fi reorganizată din temelii

Direcția Generală de Asistență Socială și Protecția Copilului va fi reorganizată din temelii

Direcția Generală de Asistență Socială și Protecția Copilului aflată în subordinarea Consiliului Județean Cluj, va fi reorganizată în scopul de a crește numărul de posturi de execuție și, implicit,...… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment de la meteorologi: România, lovită de furtuni violente. Ce temperaturi ne aşteaptă

Avertisment de la meteorologi: România, lovită de furtuni violente. Ce temperaturi ne aşteaptă

Valul insuportabil de caniculă aduce în România furtuni violente. Meteorologii avertizează că vremea extremă face ravagii şi nu este exclus să avem parte de vijelii periculoase la fel ca cele de miercuri… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Începe dezinsecția în Focșani, din această seară

ULTIMA ORĂ! Începe dezinsecția în Focșani, din această seară

Începem dezinsecția în oraș! De joi, 29 iulie 2021 și până în data de 13 august 2021 Primăria Municipiului Focșani, prin Direcția de Dezvoltare Servicii Publice Focșani, demarează o nouă acțiune de dezinsecție la nivelul solului pentru combaterea și prevenirea înmulțirii… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul unui pacient COVID-19 care a fost internat 100 de zile la ATI pentru oamenii nevaccinați

Mesajul unui pacient COVID-19 care a fost internat 100 de zile la ATI pentru oamenii nevaccinați

Un bărbat cu COVID-19 a petrecut 203 zile internat în spital, dintre care jumătate le-a petrecut la ATI, după cum arată BBC , citat de Libertatea . Este vorba despre Sean Hunte, care are 58 de ani și locuiește… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu vrea demiterea directorului CFR Călători

Florin Cîțu vrea demiterea directorului CFR Călători

Premierul Florin Cîțu îi cere ministrului Transporturilor, Cătălin Drulă să îl demită pe directorul CFR SA, Ovidiu Vizante, spunând că „dacă directorul CFR ar fi lucrat la Guvern, acum era... [citeste mai departe]

Zilele Aradului (și) pentru Teatrul Vechi

Zilele Aradului (și) pentru Teatrul Vechi

Scriitorul Gheorghe Schwartz le propune artiştilor arădeni și nu numai să se implice în organizarea de evenimente de artă cu vânzare, de zilele oraşului, urmând ca banii să fie donaţi în conturile deschise de Comitetul de Iniţiativă. Au apărut şi primele suspiciuni. [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Imnului sărbătorită și în Bacău

Ziua Imnului sărbătorită și în Bacău

În prezența prefectului Leonard Bulai și a subprefectului Tudorița Lungu, alături de alți reprezentanți ai autorităților locale și a conducătorilor unităților militare din Bacău, s-a desfășurat joi, 29 iulie, în fața Palatului Administrativ o ceremonie ce a marcat Ziua Imnului Național. În deschiderea evenimentului,… [citeste mai departe]

Şahtior Karaganda - FCSB, echipele de start în preliminariile Europa Conference League

Şahtior Karaganda - FCSB, echipele de start în preliminariile Europa Conference League

FCSB şi Şahtior Karaganda au efectuat fiecare câte două modificări în formula de start, faţă de partida de săptămâna trecută, pentru meciul de joi, din manşa secundă a turului al doilea preliminar al Europa Conference League… [citeste mai departe]

Prins de două ori la volan, deși nu are permis, la patru zile distanță

Prins de două ori la volan, deși nu are permis, la patru zile distanță

Un tânăr din Preutești a fost reținut pentru 24 de ore și apoi plasat sub control judiciar de procurori, după ce a fost pus sub acuzare pentru conducere fără permis, faptă repetată la interval de patru zile.Ciprian Calvan, în vârstă de 26 de ani, este… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu: Să desființezi proiectele PSD pentru susținerea agriculturii, pe motiv că sunt aprobate de Dragnea, denotă o minte tulburată

Ciolacu: Să desființezi proiectele PSD pentru susținerea agriculturii, pe motiv că sunt aprobate de Dragnea, denotă o minte tulburată

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, atacă abordarea premierului Florin Cîțu privind politica agricolă a României și spune “să… [citeste mai departe]


Unit 2 of Cernavodă NPP disconnected from grid

Publicat:
Unit 2 of Cernavodă NPP disconnected from grid

    Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania’s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda, said on Thursday that the plant’s Unit 2 was automatically disconnected from the grid, following a transient in the energy system which affected the classical part of the unit. The disconnection took place on Wednesday evening, without affecting the nuclear safety functions […] The post Unit 2 of Cernavoda NPP disconnected from grid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania beats Honduras 1-0 on return to Olympic soccer

18:25, 22.07.2021 - Romania‘s football team kicked off the Tokyo Olympic Games scoring a 1-0 win against Honduras on Thursday at the Kashima Stadium, in Group B of the Olympic tournament, according to Agerpres. The victory over Honduras was clinched by Elvin Oliva’s own goal. Romania made a winning return to Olympic men’s…

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

16:15, 21.07.2021 - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone, according to Reuters. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to…

Romania’s Prime Minister dismisses the Finance Minister

15:15, 08.07.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that he has forwarded to the President, Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare.  The Prime Minister is to replace Nazare as interim Minister of Finance, as there is no other proposal at this moment. “After a…

EU Commission appoints a new Head of Representation in Romania

17:10, 02.06.2021 - The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Ramona Iulia Chiriac as the Head of the European Commission’s Representation in Bucharest. The Commission stated that Chiriac will act as the official representative of the European Commission in Romania under the political authority…

INS: Romania’s industrial production price increased by 7.9% y/y in April

12:20, 02.06.2021 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s industrial production prices increased by 7.9% in April 2021 compared to the previous year, according to seenews.com.   INS stated that in March, Romania’s industrial production price index (PPI) rose 4.84% on the year…

INS: Increase of job vacancies in Romania during the first quarter 2021

12:41, 19.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania was 38,400 as it increased by 2,800 compared to the previous quarter and that the job vacancy rate was 0.79%, increasing by 0.06 percentage points.  Analysts at INS…

Romania’s President announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

11:20, 14.05.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, that Romania will start from May 15 to implement substantial relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions and the obligation to wear a protective mask outdoors will be eliminated, with a few exceptions according to Romania- Insider.  “Starting May 15, people…

Prefectul Capitalei, scenariu optimist: “Am putea ajunge la o incidența de sub 1,5”

14:35, 03.05.2021 - Niciun județ din Romania nu se mai afla in scenariul roșu. Rata de infectare a scazut in toata țara. Potrivit datelor puse la dispoziție de autoritați, 12 județe sunt in scenariul galben, iar restul sunt in scenariul verde. Prefectul Capitalei a declarat luni ca sunt speranțe ca in luna mai rata de…


