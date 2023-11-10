UN rights chief urges probe over Israel’s Gaza bombardment

Stiri Recomandate

Rusia răspunde tranșant în cazul activistului ucrainean Maksim Butkevich: Nu avem obligația să spunem unde este ținut

Rusia răspunde tranșant în cazul activistului ucrainean Maksim Butkevich: Nu avem obligația să spunem unde este ținut

Rusia transmite vineri un răspuns tranșant organizațiilor pentru drepturile omului, în cazul Maksim Butkevich, spunând că nu are nicio obligație să spună… [citeste mai departe]

Termoficare Constanta: Iata ce consumatori din Constanta nu au apa calda la robinete

Termoficare Constanta: Iata ce consumatori din Constanta nu au apa calda la robinete

Avand in vedere proiectul "Reabilitarea retelelor de termoficare din Municipiul Constanta Etapa IIIrsquo;rsquo;, se impune executarea lucrarilor de conexiune a unor tronsoane noi de conducte magistrale, pe str. Ilarie Voronca intersectie… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Lovitură dură pentru PSD, în Alba: Senatorul Matieș a plecat la AUR cu o peste 100 de membri din organizație

VIDEO Lovitură dură pentru PSD, în Alba: Senatorul Matieș a plecat la AUR cu o peste 100 de membri din organizație

VIDEO Lovitură dură pentru PSD, în Alba: Senatorul Matieș a plecat la AUR cu o peste 100 de membri din organizație Lovitură pentru PSD Alba Iulia, după plecarea senatorului… [citeste mai departe]

Care este diferența dintre bicarbonat de sodiu și praf de copt. Cum se folosesc corect

Care este diferența dintre bicarbonat de sodiu și praf de copt. Cum se folosesc corect

Unele persoane confundă bicarbonatul de sodiu cu praful de copt. Aceștia sunt agenți de fermentare, folosiți pentru a ajuta produsele de patiserie sau alte produse să crească. Cu toate acestea, chiar dacă au același rol în unele… [citeste mai departe]

FENOMEN ÎNGRIJORĂTOR “Salvați Copiii” avertizează că fenomenul de bullying ia amploare

FENOMEN ÎNGRIJORĂTOR “Salvați Copiii” avertizează că fenomenul de bullying ia amploare

Cercetările recente arată că și copiii preșcolari se pot angaja în forme de bullying, direct și indirect, iar copiii vorbesc despre tachinare ca despre ceva ce îi supără, îi determină să nu se mai joace cu colegii… [citeste mai departe]

Culturi de cannabis, descoperite de anchetatori în judeţul Harghita - Plantele erau crescute în solarii, dar şi pe terenuri aflate în zone greu accesibile

Culturi de cannabis, descoperite de anchetatori în judeţul Harghita - Plantele erau crescute în solarii, dar şi pe terenuri aflate în zone greu accesibile

Poliţiştii şi procurorii au documentat activitatea a patru persoane din judeţul Harghita… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandra Păcuraru și Dorin Iacob, la conferința pentru LIBERTATE de la Paris, alături de cei mai influenți oameni ai lumii VIDEO

Alexandra Păcuraru și Dorin Iacob, la conferința pentru LIBERTATE de la Paris, alături de cei mai influenți oameni ai lumii VIDEO

Este un eveniment de nivel mondial, la care se pune problema unei inițiative internaționale pentru LIBERTATE. Este organizat de partidul… [citeste mai departe]

Activitati antidrog derulate de CPECA Constanta, in cadrul proiectului local de prevenire Dependeti de Libertate 2023-2024, editia a IV-a (FOTO)

Activitati antidrog derulate de CPECA Constanta, in cadrul proiectului local de prevenire Dependeti de Libertate 2023-2024, editia a IV-a (FOTO)

Vineri, 10 noiembrie 2023, specialistii Centrului de Prevenire, Evaluare si Consiliere Antidrog CPECA Constanta… [citeste mai departe]

Urmărire ca-n filme și focuri de avertisment. Polițiștii, pe urmele unui tânăr șofer prins circulând cu o viteză uriașă

Urmărire ca-n filme și focuri de avertisment. Polițiștii, pe urmele unui tânăr șofer prins circulând cu o viteză uriașă

Un șofer prins că a călcat prea mult pedala de accelerație, ajungând la o viteză uriașă, a fost protagonistul unei urmăriri desprinse parcă… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

UN rights chief urges probe over Israel’s Gaza bombardment

Publicat:
UN rights chief urges probe over Israel’s Gaza bombardment

The U.N. chief on Friday urged an investigation into what he called Israel’s use of “high-impact explosive weapons” in Gaza, which he said was causing indiscriminate destruction in the besieged Palestinian enclave, according to Reuters. , the U.N. for Human Rights, said Israel must end its use of such weapons […] The post UN rights chief urges probe over Israel’s Gaza bombardment appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Israel sends thousands of cross-border Palestinian workers back to Gaza

14:45, 03.11.2023 - Israel sent thousands of Palestinians back to besieged Gaza on Friday, pursuing a crackdown on workers and labourers from the territory who had previously been given permits to take jobs in Israel and the occupied West Bank, according to Reuters. Large numbers of workers returned through the Kerem Shalom…

Russia’s biggest drone strike in weeks hits critical Ukrainian infrastructure

12:20, 03.11.2023 - Russia launched a massive drone attack early on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine and destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, officials said, according to Reuters. The air force said it shot down 24 “Shahed”…

European chamber in China criticises upcoming Shanghai trade fair as ‘smoke and mirrors’

11:05, 03.11.2023 - The European Union Chamber of Commerce on Friday criticised an upcoming trade fair in China as “largely smoke and mirrors” and pushed for more tangible measures to restore business confidence among the European business community, according to Reuters. Shanghai is due to host the China International…

At UN, Iran warns US will ‘not be spared’ if war in Gaza continues

11:10, 27.10.2023 - Iran‘s Foreign Minster Hossein Amirabdollahian warned at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel’s retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn’t end then the United States will “not be spared from this fire,” according to Reuters. “I say frankly to the American statesmen,…

Russia lifts ban on most diesel exports

11:25, 06.10.2023 - Russia’s government said on Friday it had lifted a ban on pipeline diesel exports via ports, removing the bulk of restrictions installed on September 21, according to Reuters. The restrictions for gasoline exports are still in place. Diesel is Russia’s biggest oil product export, at about 35 million…

Poland says it will uphold its veto on EU migration pact

11:00, 29.09.2023 - Poland will uphold its veto on a European Union migration pact, its prime minister said on Friday, as the bloc searches for agreement on a system for the sharing out asylum seekers who reach Europe outside of official border crossings, according to Reuters. The EU’s top migration official said the bloc…

EU chief pledges migrant action plan in Italy’s Lampedusa

11:40, 18.09.2023 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday visited the Italian island of Lampedusa, which is struggling with a surge in migrant arrivals, and promised a 10-point EU action plan to help Italy deal with the situation, according to Reuters. Nearly 126,000 migrants have arrived in Italy…

Euro zone swings to trade surplus y/y in July

12:25, 15.09.2023 - The euro zone swung to an unadjusted 6.5 billion euro trade surplus in July from a 36.3 billion euro deficit a year earlier as costs of energy imports plunged and exports of manufactured goods surged, data showed on Friday, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.6537
EUR 4.9692
CHF 5.1647
GBP 5.6833
CAD 3.3686
XAU 292.235
JPY 3.0728
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.267
AUD 2.9575
MDL 0.2598
BGN 2.5407

Urmareste stirile pe: