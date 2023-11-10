UN rights chief urges probe over Israel’s Gaza bombardment

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Israel sent thousands of Palestinians back to besieged Gaza on Friday, pursuing a crackdown on workers and labourers from the territory who had previously been given permits to take jobs in Israel and the occupied West Bank, according to Reuters. Large numbers of workers returned through the Kerem Shalom…

- Russia launched a massive drone attack early on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine and destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, officials said, according to Reuters. The air force said it shot down 24 “Shahed”…

- The European Union Chamber of Commerce on Friday criticised an upcoming trade fair in China as “largely smoke and mirrors” and pushed for more tangible measures to restore business confidence among the European business community, according to Reuters. Shanghai is due to host the China International…

- Iran‘s Foreign Minster Hossein Amirabdollahian warned at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel’s retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn’t end then the United States will “not be spared from this fire,” according to Reuters. “I say frankly to the American statesmen,…

- Russia’s government said on Friday it had lifted a ban on pipeline diesel exports via ports, removing the bulk of restrictions installed on September 21, according to Reuters. The restrictions for gasoline exports are still in place. Diesel is Russia’s biggest oil product export, at about 35 million…

- Poland will uphold its veto on a European Union migration pact, its prime minister said on Friday, as the bloc searches for agreement on a system for the sharing out asylum seekers who reach Europe outside of official border crossings, according to Reuters. The EU’s top migration official said the bloc…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday visited the Italian island of Lampedusa, which is struggling with a surge in migrant arrivals, and promised a 10-point EU action plan to help Italy deal with the situation, according to Reuters. Nearly 126,000 migrants have arrived in Italy…

- The euro zone swung to an unadjusted 6.5 billion euro trade surplus in July from a 36.3 billion euro deficit a year earlier as costs of energy imports plunged and exports of manufactured goods surged, data showed on Friday, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said the…