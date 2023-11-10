UN rights chief urges probe over Israel’s Gaza bombardmentPublicat:
The U.N. human rights chief on Friday urged an investigation into what he called Israel’s use of “high-impact explosive weapons” in Gaza, which he said was causing indiscriminate destruction in the besieged Palestinian enclave, according to Reuters. Volker Turk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said Israel must end its use of such weapons […] The post UN rights chief urges probe over Israel’s Gaza bombardment appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
