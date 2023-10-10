Ukrainian president visits Romania to discuss Black Sea region securityPublicat:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he had arrived in Bucharest for talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on security cooperation in the Black Sea region, according to Reuters. Kyiv is fighting a full-scale Russian invasion that has involved frequent air strikes on Ukrainian grain and port infrastructure, including along the Romanian border. “We […] The post Ukrainian president visits Romania to discuss Black Sea region security appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
