Ukraine says second-largest nuclear plant hit by Russian attacks

România este cel mai mic consumator de energie din întreaga Europă, cu un consum de doar 2,7 MWh pe cap de locuitor, la nivelul anului 2020, arată datele UE citate de Ziarul Financiar. Așadar, propunerea Comisiei… [citeste mai departe]

Astazi ndash; 19 septembrie 2022, s a inregistrat o avarie pe conducta de alimentare cu apa, cu diametrul de 100 mm, de pe strada B.P. Hasdeu din municipiul Constanta. Pentru remedierea acesteia, echipele RAJA sisteaza… [citeste mai departe]

Meşteri populari din toată ţara, la Târg în Timișoara. Intrarea este liberă Muzeul Satului Bănăţean, în colaborare cu Consiliul Judeţean Timiş, organizează în perioada 24-25 septembrie 2022 cea de-a XXII-a ediţie a Târgului Meşterilor Populari,… [citeste mai departe]

Persoanele cu imunitate scăzută infectate cu virusul West Nile pot avea o evolutie fulminantă a bolii, ce poate duce la deces sau pot dobândi o infecție persistentă… [citeste mai departe]

Istoria civilizației este plină de exemple ale modului în care omul a reușit să îmbunătățească lumea în care trăiește, iar domeniul ingineriei a contribuit enorm la procesul de dezvoltare. În multe privințe, invențiile din ultimele decenii au fost de-a dreptul incredibile, însă, de-a lungul timpului,… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou gest controversat al Ministrului… [citeste mai departe]

Sportivii Gloriei Bistrița au participat la Openul de Taekwondo G2 din Ljubljana. Vlad Ioan Țeghel s-a întors la Bistrița cu medalia de bornz. La competiția din Slovenia au participat peste 860 de sportivi și cadre tehnice din peste 287 de asociații… [citeste mai departe]

Mirela Ionela Achim (www.b1tv.ro) O lume întreagă își ia luni adio de la Regina Elisabeta a II-a, cel mai longeviv monarh din istoria Marii Britanii. Vor fi momente istorice la Westminster Abby, acolo unde fosta suverană va fi înmormantată.… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe şi Integrării Europene al Republicii Moldova (MAEIE) îl va convoca pe ambasadorul Belarusului la Chişinău, Anatoli… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine says second-largest nuclear plant hit by Russian attacks

Publicat:
Ukraine says second-largest nuclear plant hit by Russian attacks

Russian troops on Monday launched strikes on Ukraine‘s second-largest nuclear power plant that resulted in a power outage but left the reactors undamaged, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear company, Politico reports.  A “powerful explosion” was heard near the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine just after midnight, Ukraine’s Energoatom wrote on Telegram. Artillery shells landed […] The post Ukraine says second-largest nuclear plant hit by Russian attacks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

VIDEO/FOTO. Ucraina acuza Rusia de bombardamente la centrala nucleara de la Pivdennoukrainsk. Explozie puternica la doar 300 de metri de reactoare

10:35, 19.09.2022 - Operatorul nuclear ucrainean Energoatom a acuzat, luni, Rusia ca a bombardat centrala nucleara Pivdennoukrainsk din sudul Ucrainei. Este vorba de a doua cea mai mare centrala nucleara a țarii. „In 19 septembrie 2022, la ora locala 00:20, armata rusa a bombardat zona industriala a centralei nucleare…

VIDEO. Ucraina acuza Rusia de bombardamente la centrala nucleara de la Pivdennoukrainsk. Explozie puternica la doar 300 de metri de reactoare

10:26, 19.09.2022 - Operatorul nuclear ucrainean Energoatom a acuzat, luni, Rusia ca a bombardat centrala nucleara Pivdennoukrainsk din sudul țarii. „In 19 septembrie 2022, la ora locala 00:20, armata rusa a bombardat zona industriala a centralei nucleare de la Pivdennoukrainsk”, a precizat Energoatom pe Telegram. „O explozie…

IAEA mission heads to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

10:55, 29.08.2022 - A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency’s chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fueling fears of a radiation disaster, according to Reuters.  Captured by Russian troops in March but…

Ukraine narrowly escapes nuclear catastrophe as plant loses power, says Zelensky

12:45, 26.08.2022 - The world narrowly escaped a radiation disaster when electricity to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was cut for hours, Ukraine‘s president said, urging international bodies to act faster to force Russian troops to vacate the site, according to Reuters. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian…

Turkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void

10:26, 22.08.2022 - Turkey doubled its imports of Russian oil this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday, as the two countries are set for broader cooperation in business and especially energy trade in the face of western sanctions against Moscow, according to Reuters.  Trade between Turkey and Russia has been booming…

Western ambassadors in China sound off over Russia in rare forum

12:10, 04.07.2022 - Western envoys in China criticized Russia on Monday for its invasion of Ukraine, with the U.S. ambassador saying China should not spread Russian “propaganda”, in an unusual public forum in a country that has declined to condemn Moscow’s attack, according to Reuters. Speaking at the World Peace Forum,…

G7 expected to agree on exploring a price cap on Russian oil

13:06, 27.06.2022 - Group of Seven (G7) nations are set to announce an effort to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, US officials said Monday, though there is not yet a hard agreement on curbing what is a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Russia’s war and limiting its profits…

Moscow fumes over EU blockade of Baltic outpost

12:46, 21.06.2022 - Russia summoned EU ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Tuesday amid a dispute over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea, the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, accoridng to Reuters. Russia demanded earlier…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



