Ukraine says second-largest nuclear plant hit by Russian attacks Russian troops on Monday launched strikes on Ukraine‘s second-largest nuclear power plant that resulted in a power outage but left the reactors undamaged, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear company, Politico reports. A “powerful explosion” was heard near the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine just after midnight, Ukraine’s Energoatom wrote on Telegram. Artillery shells landed […] The post Ukraine says second-largest nuclear plant hit by Russian attacks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

