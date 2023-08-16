Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near RomaniaPublicat:
Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports – Izmail and Reni. […] The post Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
