Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania

Publicat:
Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania

Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports – Izmail and Reni. […] The post Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania aims to double Ukrainian grain transit capacity says minister

10:15, 15.08.2023 - Romania aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to its flagship Black Sea port of Constanta to 4 million tonnes in the coming months, particularly via the Danube river, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain exporters…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Russian drone strikes on the Odesa region cause fires at port near Romania

12:20, 02.08.2023 - Russian troops hit port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with Shahed drones near the border with NATO member Romania overnight, the Ukrainian military and prosecutor-general’s office said Wednesday, damaging a grain elevator and causing a fire at facilities that transport the country’s crucial grain…

EU House stresses ‘side-effects’ of Romania, Bulgaria Schengen blockade

12:20, 13.07.2023 - A non-binding European Parliament resolution adopted on Wednesday calls for Bulgaria and Romania to join the border-free Schengen area by the end of the year, stressing severe side effects for the two countries’ citizens and slamming Austria for blocking their accession without a legitimate reason,…

Republic of Moldova, Romania react to Russia threatening bridge attack

09:15, 23.06.2023 - Romania quickly followed Republic of Moldova in condemning possible Russian threats to a bridge connecting Republic of Moldova and Romania announced by Kherson’s self-proclaimed pro-Russian governor, according to Euractiv. In a video recording, the Russian representative in Kherson, Vladimir Salido,…

Romania postpones Beating Cancer plan

12:10, 01.06.2023 - The launch and implementation of the National Plan to fight cancer has been postponed, Romania‘s Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said in a press conference on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The Ministry of Health was expected to release the regulations for implementing the plan by June, as mandated…

Romanian president pledges ‘no limits’ aid to Ukraine during German visit

09:20, 25.05.2023 - Romania will support Ukraine as long as necessary and without time constraints, President Klaus Iohannis said after meeting his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. As part of Steinmeier’s state visit from Wednesday to Friday, the two discussed…

Romania, Republic of Moldova to expand Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline

10:40, 19.05.2023 - Romania and the Republic of Moldova signed a memorandum about the interconnection of natural gas and electricity networks between their countries, through the expansion of the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline, according to Euractiv. The cooperation between the two states will focus on concrete projects…


