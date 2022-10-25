Ukraine, Rep. of Moldova, Georgia, Finland, Sweden - invited to NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Bucharest

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The missiles that crossed the airspace of the Republic of Moldova and hit targets in Ukraine were most likely launched from Crimea, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) said in a statement.

The Government approved on Wednesday the granting of aid to the Republic of Moldova of 130,000 cubic meters of firewood, the Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry Tanczos Barna announced.

The gendarmes asked 155 people to ID themselves, at the end of the football match between Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and they are going to identify and sanction those who committed antisocial acts, after viewing the operative footage, told Agerpres.

The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, received, in Chisinau, the "Consolidation of the Brotherhood of Arms" medal, during the visit he made to the Republic of Moldova on Wednesday and Thursday, informs the Defense Ministry (MapN).

The Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, present in Bucharest on Tuesday, urged companies to invest in her country, noting that the authorities aim to simplify the taxation system, reduce bureaucracy and accelerate the digital transformation.

Approximately 350 young people from Romania and the Republic of Moldova will gather in central-western Cluj-Napoca, between September 15-18, at the Youth Summit, an event in its 7th edition, dedicated to learning, debating and generating policies for young people.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Wednesday suggested to his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu that Finland and Sweden should participate as guests in the Bucharest 9 (B9) format.

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Friday, that he agreed with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, to take decisive steps regarding the interconnection of the electricity networks of the two countries.