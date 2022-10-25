Stiri Recomandate

Ukraine, Rep. of Moldova, Georgia, Finland, Sweden - invited to NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Bucharest

Publicat:
Ukraine, Rep. of Moldova, Georgia, Finland, Sweden - invited to NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Bucharest

Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Georgia, Finland, Sweden and Bosnia and Herzegovina have been invited to participate in the meeting of NATO that will take place on November 29 and 30 in Bucharest, official sources said.

