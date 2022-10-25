Ukraine, Rep. of Moldova, Georgia, Finland, Sweden - invited to NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Bucharest

Ukraine, Rep. of Moldova, Georgia, Finland, Sweden - invited to NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in BucharestPublicat:
Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Georgia, Finland, Sweden and Bosnia and Herzegovina have been invited to participate in the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers that will take place on November 29 and 30 in Bucharest, official sources said.
