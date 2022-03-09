Ukraine demands cease-fire at Chernobyl nuclear plant after power outage Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on Russia to agree to a cease-fire to allow repairs to the Chernobyl power plant, the site of one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters, after it was fully cut off from the electrical grid, raising the risk of radiation leaks, according to RFE/RL. Ukraine‘s national energy company, […] The post Ukraine demands cease-fire at Chernobyl nuclear plant after power outage appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

