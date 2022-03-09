Ukraine demands cease-fire at Chernobyl nuclear plant after power outage

Stiri Recomandate

Moartea lui Diego Maradona, suspectă pentru justiția din Argentina. Câte persoane au fost inculpate pentru decesul marelui fotbalist

Moartea lui Diego Maradona, suspectă pentru justiția din Argentina. Cel supranumit El Pibe D’oro s-a stins din viață pe 25 noiembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Olaf Scholz îi cere lui Vladimir Putin să retragă trupele ruse din Ucraina

Cancelarul Germaniei, Olaf Scholz, i-a cerut din nou, miercuri, preşedintelui rus, Vladimir Putin, să oprească intervenţia militară în Ucraina, avertizând asupra efectelor continuării operaţiunilor. [citeste mai departe]

Abarth anunță o serie de îmbunătățiri pentru modelele 595 și 695

Deși sunt cunoscuți pentru modelele lor sportive, cu motoare termice, italienii de la Abarth au anunțat în vara anului trecut că trec de cealaltă parte a baricadei. Mai exact, din 2024, toate modelele din portofoliu vor fi electrice. Până atunci, însă, Abarth… [citeste mai departe]

Cărbunaru: Ministerul de Interne şi-a suplimentat efectivele şi programul de lucru pentru emiterea de paşapoarte

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Guvernului, Dan Cărbunaru, a declarat că Ministerul Afacerilor Interne şi-a suplimentat efectivele şi programul de lucru, astfel încât să poată… [citeste mai departe]

Satu Mare acorda ajutor financiar pentru Ujgorod ! 100.000 de lei !

Municipiul Satu Mare acorda un sprijin financiar orașului infratit din Ucraina, Ujgorod. Suma aprobata este de 100.000 de lei. „Primăria și Consiliul Local Satu Mare acordă un sprijin financiar orașului înfrățit Ujgorod. În urma discuțiilor purtate între primarul Gábor… [citeste mai departe]

Teatrul Dramatic ‘Fani Tardini’ ridică restricţiile

Teatrul Dramatic ‘Fani Tardini’ renunţă la restricţii, odată cu ridicarea acestora la nivelul întregii ţări. Începând cu spectacolul programat vineri, 11 martie 2022, accesul publicului în Sala de Spectacole se face fără Certificatul Digital al Uniunii Europene privind COVID (Certificatul… [citeste mai departe]

Spital de copii din Mariupol, complet distrus după un atac aerian al forțelor ruse. La locul unde a picat o bombă s-a format un crater uriaș

Forțele ruse au atacat un spital de copii din Mariupol, distrugând complet clădirea, a anunțat Consiliul Local din… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie autopsier, acuzată că a primit mită de 37 de ori pentru pregătirea persoanelor decedate. A și furat 600 de lei de la o persoană decedată

O femeie autopsier este cercetată de procurori după ce a primit mită de la 37 de persoane pentru… [citeste mai departe]

S-a dublat numărul cererilor la pașapoarte în Cluj! Peste 400 de solicitări într-o singură zi!

Războiul din Ucraina și ridicarea stării de alertă, au dus la o creștere semnificativă a cererilor pentru pașapoarte în Cluj-Napoca, solicitările fiind dublate. Evenimentele din ultima perioadă i-a...… [citeste mai departe]

CNCAN, despre Cernobîl: „Nu există un pericol iminent. Se poate asigura răcirea”

Fosta centrală nucleară de la Cernobîl, ocupată de militarii ruși, a fost deconectată complet de la rețeaua electrică, iar pompele de răcire a deșeurilor radioactive nu mai funcționează, anunță compania de stat de energie nucleară… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine demands cease-fire at Chernobyl nuclear plant after power outage

Publicat:
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on Russia to agree to a cease-fire to allow repairs to the Chernobyl power plant, the site of one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters, after it was fully cut off from the electrical grid, raising the risk of radiation leaks, according to RFE/RL. Ukraine‘s national energy company, […] The post Ukraine demands cease-fire at Chernobyl nuclear plant after power outage appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

