Ukraine calls for international probe into downing of Russian military plane

Filarmonica Pitești. Concert cameral la Școala Nr. 13 „Mircea cel Bătrân"

Filarmonica Pitești. Concert cameral la Școala Nr. 13 „Mircea cel Bătrân”

Asociația Culturală INNOVARTE, în parteneriat cu Filarmonica Pitești și cu Școala Nr. 13 „Mircea cel Bătrân”, va organiza vineri, 26 ianuarie, la ora 13, la Sala de festivități a respectivei unități de învățământ, o serie de evenimente culturale… [citeste mai departe]

Ce este lapovița și cum se formează

Ce este lapovița și cum se formează

Vremea este starea pe care atmosfera o are la un moment dat și într-un anumit loc: Ea este caracterizată de totalitatea fenomenelor meteorologice care se produc și se succed în timp și în spațiu. Vremea este într-o continuă schimbare, fiind o oglindă a stării atmosferei, iar câteodată este atât de imprevizibilă încât îi poate… [citeste mai departe]

Alina Eremia a fost cerută în căsătorie de Edy Barbu. Cum arată inelul de logodnă al artistei

Alina Eremia a fost cerută în căsătorie de Edy Barbu. Cum arată inelul de logodnă al artistei

Alina Eremia și Edy Barbu formează un cuplu de 8 ani, iar la începutul acestui an, artista a fost cerută în căsătorie. Ea le-a arătat fanilor cum arată inelul de logodnă, iar alături a transmis un mesaj.… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 35 de ani, din Abrud, prins la volanul unei mașini radiate din ianuarie 2022: S-a ales cu dosar penal din partea polițiștilor din Alba

Bărbat de 35 de ani, din Abrud, prins la volanul unei mașini radiate din ianuarie 2022: S-a ales cu dosar penal din partea polițiștilor din Alba

Bărbat de 35 de ani, din Abrud, prins la volanul unei mașini radiate din ianuarie 2022: S-a ales cu dosar… [citeste mai departe]

Trei europarlamentari și un oficial bugar cer ridicarea controlului la frontiera terestră Schengen dintre România, Bulgaria şi Grecia

Trei europarlamentari și un oficial bugar cer ridicarea controlului la frontiera terestră Schengen dintre România, Bulgaria şi Grecia

Scrisoarea semnată de acești europarlamentari evidențiază importanța eliminării controalelor la frontiera terestră dintre cele… [citeste mai departe]

I-a scuipat în față lui Mihai Gâdea la Antena 3!

I-a scuipat în față lui Mihai Gâdea la Antena 3!

Moment stânjenitor pentru Antena 3 CNN, care a organizat la „Sinteza zilei” o așa-numită „consultare națională”.. Un telespectator din Cluj care a intrat în direct miercuri  la Antena 3 i-a spus lui Mihai Gâdea:„Principalii vinovati de dezastru din aceasta tara sunt in primul rand, si in primul… [citeste mai departe]

A fost lansată licitația de execuție aferentă investiției "Creșterea eficienței energetice la Grădinița cu program prelungit nr 14 din Târgoviște"

A fost lansată licitația de execuție aferentă investiției ”Creșterea eficienței energetice la Grădinița cu program prelungit nr 14 din Târgoviște”

A fost lansată licitația de execuție aferentă investiției”Creșterea eficienței… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru ce fapte te poate opri Poliţia Locală în trafic? Un poliţist de la Rutieră explică exact VIDEO

Pentru ce fapte te poate opri Poliţia Locală în trafic? Un poliţist de la Rutieră explică exact VIDEO

La finalul lui 2022, Codul Rutier a fost modificat! Poliţiştii locali au dreptul să dea amenzi conducătorilor auto, dar doar în anumite condiții, conform Legii 335/2022. Așadar, proprietarii… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis reintră în rolul de globe-trotter: Președintele va străbate Asia în lung și în lat timp de două săptămâni

Klaus Iohannis reintră în rolul de globe-trotter: Președintele va străbate Asia în lung și în lat timp de două săptămâni

După numeroasele vizite exotice din 2023, președintele Klaus Iohannis se pregătește de noi deplasări în 2024.Potrivit unor surse citate de… [citeste mai departe]

Clădirile sustenabile și topul avantajelor lor

Clădirile sustenabile și topul avantajelor lor

Odată cu creșterea conștientizării privind schimbările climatice, clădirile sustenabile nu mai reprezintă doar un trend, ci devin o necesitate imperativă pentru construirea unui viitor durabil. Descoperă mai multe despre avantajele pe care le au astfel de [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine calls for international probe into downing of Russian military plane

Publicat:
Ukraine calls for international probe into downing of Russian military plane

Ukraine will do everything possible to secure an international investigation into the downing of a Russian military transport plane, the country’s ombudsman said on Thursday, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of deliberately shooting it down, according to Reuters. Russia said the -76 military plane was carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers to a prisoner exchange […] The post Ukraine calls for international probe into downing of Russian military plane appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia says military plane with 65 Ukrainian POWs crashed

15:15, 24.01.2024 - Russia said a military plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners as well as nine crew and guards crashed in Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The IL-76 aircraft came down while transporting the prisoners for an exchange with Ukraine, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said…

Scholz berates EU allies over “insufficient” military support for Ukraine

10:55, 09.01.2024 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday the majority of countries in the European Union were not delivering sufficient weapons to Ukraine to help it battle a Russian invasion, calling upon allies to increase their efforts, according to Reuters. With American military assistance to Ukraine stalled…

Cargo ship hits naval mine in Black Sea en route to Ukraine

19:10, 28.12.2023 - Ukrainian authorities said Thursday that a commercial ship arriving to collect grain hit a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors, according to France24. The unnamed Panama-flagged ship was heading towards Ukraine’s Danube ports when it hit a mine, causing it to lose speed and control…

Ukrainian air strike damages Russian naval ship in Crimea

13:55, 26.12.2023 - A Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port of Feodosia damaged a large Russian landing ship and killed one person, Moscow said on Tuesday after Kyiv said it had destroyed an important Russian warship, according to France24.  The Russian defence ministry was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying that Ukraine had…

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

Russia’s Lavrov sparks rift at European security meeting

12:05, 30.11.2023 - Member countries are divided over the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s annual foreign ministers’ meeting on Thursday with Baltic nations and Ukraine refusing to attend over the presence of Russia‘s Sergei Lavrov, according to Reuters. The 57-member OSCE is the successor to a Cold…

EU to deploy more staff on Finnish-Russian border amid asylum crisis

14:55, 23.11.2023 - European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex said on Thursday it will send more officers and other staff to Finland next week as the Nordic nation seeks to limit the number of asylum seekers coming via Russia, according to Reuters.  Helsinki has accused Moscow of funneling migrants to the border from…

Germany’s Baerbock backs advancing Ukraine’s EU membership bid

14:55, 02.11.2023 - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters.  In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…


