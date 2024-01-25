Ukraine calls for international probe into downing of Russian military plane Ukraine will do everything possible to secure an international investigation into the downing of a Russian military transport plane, the country’s ombudsman said on Thursday, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of deliberately shooting it down, according to Reuters. Russia said the Ilyushin Il-76 military plane was carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers to a prisoner exchange […] The post Ukraine calls for international probe into downing of Russian military plane appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

