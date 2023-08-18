Ukraine and Romania sign accord to boost Kyiv’s grain exports through Romanian territory Ukraine and neighboring Romania signed an agreement Friday to work together to boost Kyiv’s export of grain through Romania after Moscow broke off a key wartime shipping agreement that allowed safe passage through the Black Sea, according to AP News. The accord was signed during a trip by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to the Romanian […] The post Ukraine and Romania sign accord to boost Kyiv’s grain exports through Romanian territory appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

