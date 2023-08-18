Ukraine and Romania sign accord to boost Kyiv’s grain exports through Romanian territory

Stiri Recomandate

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe şi Integrării Europene (MAEIE) de la Chişinău a reacționat după ce Rusia a interzis accesul pe teritoriul ţării pentru 20 de oficiali… [citeste mai departe]

În câteva săptămâni, elevii vor reîncepe cursurile școlare. Noua lege a Educației, care va intra în vigoare pe data de 2 septembrie 2023, aduce schimbări importante pe care toți minorii trebuie să le cunoască. S-au modificat regulile… [citeste mai departe]

Un cetățean străin s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce s-a răsturant cu motocicleta, în localitatea Dobra Un cetățean străin s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce s-a răsturant cu motocicleta, în… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul jucător al naționalei României a murit la doar 35 de ani, a transmis Federația Română de Rugby, vineri,… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul inspector şcolar general din Arad Anca Şipoş (Stoenescu) a primit o condamnare de un an şi patru luni de închisoare cu suspendare, în primă… [citeste mai departe]

Sportivi din 36 de țări vor participa la Festivalul Internațional al Sportului Universitar de la Ekaterinburg. Orașul rus… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| La Ponton, noua zonă de agrement cu ștrand, lac și pavilion de evenimente, de la Gârbova de Sebeș, aproape finalizată VIDEO| La Ponton,… [citeste mai departe]

Locuitorii evacuați din Yellowknife, Canada, sunt furioși pentru că au fost refuzați de la zborurile de evacuare, deoarece aeronavele sunt pline. Ei au fost sfătuiți să mai încerce vineri sau sâmbătă, scrie BBC. [citeste mai departe]

Un barbat, un varsta de 55 de ani, a suferit arsuri in urma unui incendiu de vegetatie uscata, ce s a produs, in aceasta dupa amiaza, in localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

CA THR Marea Neagra se intruneste la data de 18.09.2023, ora 12.00 Sedinta va avea loc la sediul societatiiConsiliul de Administratie al societatii Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra S.A., cu… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine and Romania sign accord to boost Kyiv’s grain exports through Romanian territory

Ukraine and neighboring Romania signed an agreement Friday to work together to boost Kyiv’s export of grain through Romania after Moscow broke off a key wartime shipping agreement that allowed safe passage through the , according to AP News. The accord was signed during a trip by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to the Romanian […] The post Ukraine and Romania sign accord to boost Kyiv’s grain exports through Romanian territory appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russian warship fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea

10:51, 14.08.2023 - A Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea as it made its way northwards, the first time Russia has fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark UN-brokered grain deal last month, according to Reuters. In July, Russia halted participation…

Wheat rises after Ukraine attacks threaten Black Sea exports

14:15, 07.08.2023 - Wheat extended gains after Ukraine used sea drones to cripple a Russian naval vessel and an oil tanker over the weekend, posing a risk for a key export route for Russian commodities through the Black Sea, according to Bloomberg. Top wheat shipper Russia moves most of its grain through the waterway.…

Key Ukrainian grain route to boost capacity amid Black Sea risks

13:45, 28.07.2023 - Romania plans to rapidly expand one of the key transit routes for grain from neighboring Ukraine as Russia’s escalating attacks in the Black Sea are exacerbating risks for the global food trade, according to Bloomberg. The country has already facilitated the transit of more than 20 million tons of grain…

Erdogan says Putin talks could lead to restoring Black Sea grain deal

13:45, 21.07.2023 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his planned talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative, and called on Western countries to consider Russia’s demands, Turkish broadcasters reported on Friday, according to Reuters. “The termination of…

Hungarian farm minister to visit Turkey for talks on Black Sea grain deal

09:45, 11.07.2023 - Hungary’s farm minister will go to Turkey on Tuesday for talks with his Turkish counterpart about extending the deal that allows Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports, the minister said on Facebook, according to Reuters. The deal is due to expire next week. Moscow has said it sees no grounds…

Romanian port key for Ukraine grain faces overflow as Black Sea deal on edge

11:46, 07.07.2023 - Ukraine’s on-off Black Sea grain deal has made the nearest port of Constanta in neighbouring Romania a key alternative that is set for volumes doubling its record years and months of delays with a domestic crop looming, industry experts and traders said, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s…

UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments

11:06, 02.06.2023 - Warning of a new threat to global food security, the United Nations said Thursday that Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets, according to…

Romanian president pledges ‘no limits’ aid to Ukraine during German visit

09:20, 25.05.2023 - Romania will support Ukraine as long as necessary and without time constraints, President Klaus Iohannis said after meeting his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. As part of Steinmeier’s state visit from Wednesday to Friday, the two discussed…


