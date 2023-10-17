Swedish PM urges EU to boost security after gunman in Brussels kills two Swedes

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union wants to bring six Western Balkan countries closer to membership of the bloc but wants them first to implement reform and create their own single market, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, according to Reuters. Having been promised EU membership years…

- China has complained to Germany after its foreign minister labelled President Xi Jinping a “dictator”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, calling the title “absurd” and an “open political provocation,” according to Reuters. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made the remarks in a live interview…

- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell blamed Kosovo on Thursday for a failure to implement a deal with Serbia on normalizing relations between the two former wartime foes, according to Reuters. Borrell spoke after talks in Brussels with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President…

- Poland has filed legal challenges attempting to annul three of the European Union’s main climate change policies, which the Polish government argues would worsen social inequality, documents published on Monday showed, according to Reuters. The legal actions, brought by Warsaw to the EU Court of Justice…

- Air France has suspended flights to and from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso and Bamako in Mali until August 11, the company said on Monday, after Niger‘s junta closed its airspace on Sunday, with longer flight times expected in the west African region, according to Reuters. The disruption adds to a band…

- European Union banks’ plans for surviving a major crisis without having to tap central bank money will undergo intense scrutiny next year, the bloc’s banking watchdog said, according to Reuters. The need for credible options was reinforced after the Swiss central bank stepped in with a liquidity backstop…

- The European Union is ready to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, as she stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to Reuters. She was speaking after a meeting with Philippine…

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union on Monday to ensure that an “unacceptable and clearly non-European” ban on Ukrainian grain imports to five countries is lifted by a September 15 deadline, according to Reuters. The five central European countries want the EU ban extended at…