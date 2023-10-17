Swedish PM urges EU to boost security after gunman in Brussels kills two Swedes

Stiri Recomandate

Tudor Chirilă o laudă pe Clotilde Armand: “A făcut un gest normal… a suspendat niște terase din Herăstrău”

Tudor Chirilă o laudă pe Clotilde Armand: “A făcut un gest normal… a suspendat niște terase din Herăstrău”

Într-un mesaj postat pe pagina de Facebook, Tudor Chirilă de la trupa Vama Veche o laudă pe Clotilde Armand, primarul Sectorului 1 din București. El susține că a luat… [citeste mai departe]

Eclipsa de Lună din 28 octombrie 2023. Scăpați de vechile lucruri inutile, negative

Eclipsa de Lună din 28 octombrie 2023. Scăpați de vechile lucruri inutile, negative

Sezonul eclipselor de toamnă se încheie cu o eclipsă de Lună pe 28 octombrie, la ora 23:14 în Taur, pe Nodul Lunar Ascendent. Prin acest eveniment astrologic, se trasează deja noile sarcini pentru cel puțin următoarele 6 luni. Soarele… [citeste mai departe]

Programul nuclear: Îndemn pentru a împiedica Iranul să treacă la fapte

Programul nuclear: Îndemn pentru a împiedica Iranul să treacă la fapte

Directorul general al Agenţiei Internaţionale pentru Energie Atomică (AIEA) a îndemnat comunitatea internaţională să nu eşueze în Iran cum a făcut în Coreea de Nord, dotată în prezent cu bomba nucleară, informează AFP. „Va trebui să depunem toate eforturile… [citeste mai departe]

În sfârșit nu se mai ascund! Două vedete foarte îndrăgite au fost surprinse împreună: „Sunt foarte fericiți”

În sfârșit nu se mai ascund! Două vedete foarte îndrăgite au fost surprinse împreună: „Sunt foarte fericiți”

Jucătorul de fotbal american Travis Kelce (34 de ani) și artista internațională Taylor Swift (33 de ani) confirmă relația! Dacă în ultimele luni au tot apărut… [citeste mai departe]

Investiții în modernizarea cantinelor școlare din Bacău

Investiții în modernizarea cantinelor școlare din Bacău

Primarul municipiului Bacău, Lucian-Daniel Stanciu-Viziteu, a anunțat o nouă investiție importantă: Grădinițele 33 și “Crai nou” au fost recent dotate cu echipamente profesionale de gătit, menite să îmbunătățească calitatea meselor servite copiilor și să optimizeze procesul de preparare.… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Muncii anunta noi masuri pentru refugiatii din Ucraina in Romania

Ministerul Muncii anunta noi masuri pentru refugiatii din Ucraina in Romania

Ministrul Muncii si Solidaritatii Sociale, Simona Bucura Oprescu, a avut astazi o intrevedere cu Pablo Zapata, reprezentantul in Romania al Inaltului Comisariat al Natiunilor Unite pentru Refugiati UNHCR .Conform unui comunicat al MMSS, tema principala… [citeste mai departe]

“Start în educaţie” ajunge la 120.000 de copii, 23.000 de părinți, 3.500 de educatori și 1.500 de grădinițe din zone defavorizate

“Start în educaţie” ajunge la 120.000 de copii, 23.000 de părinți, 3.500 de educatori și 1.500 de grădinițe din zone defavorizate

Fundația OMV Petrom și Fundația World Vision România lansează ediția a doua a celui mai mare program de educaţie timpurie… [citeste mai departe]

CE sprijină România să finalizeze dosarul aderării la Schengen până la finalul anului

CE sprijină România să finalizeze dosarul aderării la Schengen până la finalul anului

Ministrul de Interne Cătălin Predoiu a discutat marți, prin videoconferință, cu Ylva Johansson, comisar european pentru Afaceri Interne. În cadrul dialogului, s-a reafirmat sprijinul ca România să finalizeze dosarul aderării… [citeste mai departe]

A dispărut: se cere ajutorul tuturor pentru găsirea fetei

A dispărut: se cere ajutorul tuturor pentru găsirea fetei

O fată de 14 ani a dispărut de acasă. Poliția cere ajutorul tuturor pentru găsirea tinerei. „În dimineața zilei de 17 octombrie a.c., minora IANCĂU CRISTINA-GEORGIANA, de 14 ani, a plecat din comuna Șofronea și nu s-a mai întors la domiciliu. Minora are înălțimea de 1,50 metri, aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), suspendat şapte luni pentru pariuri ilegale

Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), suspendat şapte luni pentru pariuri ilegale

Nicolo Fagioli, mijlocaşul lui Juventus Torino, a primit o suspendare de şapte luni după ce a recunoscut că a pariat pe meciuri de fotbal, a decis marţi procurorul Federaţiei italiene de fotbal (FIGC), informează agenţiile ANSA şi EFE.Fagioli, în vârstă de 22… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Swedish PM urges EU to boost security after gunman in Brussels kills two Swedes

Publicat:
Swedish PM urges EU to boost security after gunman in Brussels kills two Swedes

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the to bolster border controls and internal security after a gunman killed in Brussels on Monday, saying the region could not afford to be naive, accoridng to Reuters. Two Swedes were shot dead and a third wounded in central Brussels on Monday night as Belgium […] The post Swedish PM urges EU to boost security after gunman in Brussels kills appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU urges reforms, single market in Western Balkans to boost membership bids

11:00, 17.10.2023 - The European Union wants to bring six Western Balkan countries closer to membership of the bloc but wants them first to implement reform and create their own single market, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, according to Reuters. Having been promised EU membership years…

China complains to Germany after foreign minister calls Xi a ‘dictator’

14:25, 18.09.2023 - China has complained to Germany after its foreign minister labelled President Xi Jinping a “dictator”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, calling the title “absurd” and an “open political provocation,” according to Reuters. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made the remarks in a live interview…

EU blames Kosovo over stalled normalization pact with Serbia

10:50, 15.09.2023 - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell blamed Kosovo on Thursday for a failure to implement a deal with Serbia on normalizing relations between the two former wartime foes, according to Reuters. Borrell spoke after talks in Brussels with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President…

Poland asks EU’s top court to cancel three climate policies

11:45, 29.08.2023 - Poland has filed legal challenges attempting to annul three of the European Union’s main climate change policies, which the Polish government argues would worsen social inequality, documents published on Monday showed, according to Reuters. The legal actions, brought by Warsaw to the EU Court of Justice…

Air France suspends flights to some nearby countries after Niger airspace closure

14:25, 07.08.2023 - Air France has suspended flights to and from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso and Bamako in Mali until August 11, the company said on Monday, after Niger‘s junta closed its airspace on Sunday, with longer flight times expected in the west African region, according to Reuters. The disruption adds to a band…

EU banks face liquidity checks next year after 2023 crises

12:15, 03.08.2023 - European Union banks’ plans for surviving a major crisis without having to tap central bank money will undergo intense scrutiny next year, the bloc’s banking watchdog said, according to Reuters. The need for credible options was reinforced after the Swiss central bank stepped in with a liquidity backstop…

EU ready to strengthen maritime security cooperation with the Philippines

10:51, 31.07.2023 - The European Union is ready to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, as she stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to Reuters. She was speaking after a meeting with Philippine…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges EU to ensure end to “unacceptable” farm goods restrictions

11:21, 25.07.2023 - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union on Monday to ensure that an “unacceptable and clearly non-European” ban on Ukrainian grain imports to five countries is lifted by a September 15 deadline, according to Reuters. The five central European countries want the EU ban extended at…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 octombrie 2023
USD 4.7073
EUR 4.9676
CHF 5.2205
GBP 5.7263
CAD 3.4527
XAU 291.039
JPY 3.1451
CNY 0.6436
AED 1.2816
AUD 2.9903
MDL 0.2608
BGN 2.5399

Urmareste stirile pe: