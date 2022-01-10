Sweden vows NATO ties will deepen, irked by Russian demands

Stiri Recomandate

Concursul de angajare din Primăria Timișoara, suspendat. Fritz: „Așteptăm motivarea deciziei instanței; o vom ataca"

Concursul de angajare din Primăria Timișoara, suspendat. Fritz: „Așteptăm motivarea deciziei instanței; o vom ataca”

Pe 11 ianuarie ar fi trebuit să participe la proba scrisă cei 51 de candidați eligibili pentru cele 20 de posturi disponibile la Primăria Timișoara. Tribunalul… [citeste mai departe]

Măștile în România, impuse de ECDC

Măștile în România, impuse de ECDC

Decizia Guvernului de a impune purtarea măștilor și în exterior vine de fapt de la Centrul European de Prevenire și Control al Bolilor (ECDC), care a cerut măsuri urgente și suplimentare în tot spațiul UE. Uraganul Omicron, care s-a suprapus, de fapt, peste circulația intensă a variantei Delta, a provocat o alertă maximă în… [citeste mai departe]

140 de ani de la nașterea în Ceruri: Sf. Antipa de la Calapodești a fost cinstit în Catedrala din Roman

140 de ani de la nașterea în Ceruri: Sf. Antipa de la Calapodești a fost cinstit în Catedrala din Roman

Sfântul Antipa de la Calapodești a fost cinstit la Catedrala din Roman cu Priveghere Mare și Sfânta Liturghie. Se împlinesc 140 de ani de la nașterea în Ceruri a sfântului, care este ocrotitorul… [citeste mai departe]

Începători în arta croitoriei – mizați pe mașini de surfilat și aceste sfaturi utile!

Începători în arta croitoriei – mizați pe mașini de surfilat și aceste sfaturi utile!

Să începeți un proiect de business în arta croitoriei implică nu doar cunoștințele tehnice, ci și cele practice. Ceea ce creați iese de calitate dacă materialele sunt de calitate, echipamentele pe măsură, iar tehnicile… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Educatiei a anuntat ce masuri a luat in cazul profesorilor care au comis erori majore la Evaluarea Nationala si la Bacalaureat

Ministrul Educatiei a anuntat ce masuri a luat in cazul profesorilor care au comis erori majore la Evaluarea Nationala si la Bacalaureat

Profesorii care au comis erori majore, anul trecut, la Evaluarea nationala si la Bacalaureat nu vor mai lua parte la niciun examen… [citeste mai departe]

Noi semne ale infecţiei cu Omicron. Cum decurge recuperarea la pacienţii care au trecut prin boală

Noi semne ale infecţiei cu Omicron. Cum decurge recuperarea la pacienţii care au trecut prin boală

„Simptomele sunt prezente mai ales în zona capului pentru că mutațiile pe care o Omicron le are îl fac capabil să se atașeze mai mult de mucoasele din zona capului.Pacienții vor simți mai frecvent dureri… [citeste mai departe]

TPA România a încheiat anul 2021 cu o creştere de peste 10%

TPA România a încheiat anul 2021 cu o creştere de peste 10%

TPA România, companie de consultanţă fiscală, contabilitate, audit şi consiliere juridică, a încheiat anul 2021 cu o creştere de peste 10%, potrivit unui comunicat remis luni AGERPRES. Conform sursei citate, cu o cifră de afaceri totală de peste 6,5 milioane de euro şi peste… [citeste mai departe]

Ce fițe are Bianca Drăgușanu când merge în Dubai. E clar, se respectă ca o regină!

Ce fițe are Bianca Drăgușanu când merge în Dubai. E clar, se respectă ca o regină!

Bianca Drăgușanu s-a întors recent din Dubai, unul dintre locurile de vacanță preferate ale blondinei, unde s-a distrat pe cinste și a dansat până-n zori alături de prietenii ei. Vedeta a încărcat mai multe filmulețe pe rețelele… [citeste mai departe]

Galatasaray Istanbul l-a demis pe antrenorul Fatih Terim

Galatasaray Istanbul l-a demis pe antrenorul Fatih Terim

Clubul Galatasaray, la care evoluează Alexandru Cicâldău şi Ovidiu Moruţan, a anunţat, luni, despărţirea de antrenorul principal Fatih Terim. Clubul de fotbal din Istanbul traversează un sezon dezastruos în campionat, ocupând locul 12 după 20 de etape, cu 27 de puncte, la egalitate cu Kayserispor,… [citeste mai departe]

Science fiction sau realitate? Primul tractor agricol fără șofer, controlat cu telefonul

Science fiction sau realitate? Primul tractor agricol fără șofer, controlat cu telefonul

Tehnologia „ia cu asalt" agricultura, astfel că la Târgul mondial de electronice (Consumer Electronic Show – CES 2022) de la Las Vegas, din Statele Unite, a fost prezentat un vehicul revoluționar: un tractor autonom, care… [citeste mai departe]


Sweden vows NATO ties will deepen, irked by Russian demands

Publicat:
Sweden vows NATO ties will deepen, irked by Russian demands

Sweden called Russia's warning to NATO and its allies "unacceptable" amid a military buildup at Ukraine's borders, vowing to deepen its relationship with the defense bloc, according to BloombergComments from Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist highlight a public backlash in the non-NATO members Sweden and Finland to Russian President Vladimir Putin's demands for assurances that […] The post Sweden vows NATO ties will deepen, irked by Russian demands appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

