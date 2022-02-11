Some European countries are scrapping all Covid rules despite scientists warning it’s too soon

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian health minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday that the country “may return to normal” at the end of March and indicates there will be no need to extend the state of alert, according to Romania-Insider. Rafila stated that difficult days are still ahead as the number of Covid-19 cases per…

- Grupul de Comunicare Strategica a anuntat ca pana joi, la ora 10:00, s-au inregistrat peste 31.000 de cazuri noi de COVID-19. Au fost raportate 71 de decese, doua fiind anterioare. ”Conform datelor existente la nivelul CNCCI la data de 27 ianuarie 2022, ora 10.00, in intervalul de 24 de ore, au fost…

- Romania on Wednesday recorded a huge jump in COVID-19 infections, hitting a pandemic record of nearly 35,000 daily cases, almost doubling its previous record set only a day earlier. The number of deaths have also begun to climb, according to AP News. Daily coronavirus cases in the country have dramatically…

- Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…

- Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said, adding the figure could be a result of delayed reporting due to the Christmas holidays, according to Reuters. “More than 75% of those who died were…

- The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition decided on Wednesday to promote in Parliament the draft law on the Covid-19 pass, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and vote on it in the ordinary session, between Christmas and New Year, political sources told HotNews.ro. “During the next two…

- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters. European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

- The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…