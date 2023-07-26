Six convicted of murder for 2016 Brussels bombings A Belgian court convicted six men of murder and two others of terrorism charges on Tuesday after the country’s largest ever trial involving the 2016 Islamist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people, according to Reuters. The six, of 10 facing charges were found guilty of murder and attempted murder in a terrorist context for […] The post Six convicted of murder for 2016 Brussels bombings appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

