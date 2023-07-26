Six convicted of murder for 2016 Brussels bombings

Stiri Recomandate

Furtună puternică pe Valea Sebeșului: Un copac a căzut peste un autoturism. DN 67C – Transalpina, BLOCAT între Tău și barajul Oașa

Furtună puternică pe Valea Sebeșului: Un copac a căzut peste un autoturism. DN 67C – Transalpina, BLOCAT între Tău și barajul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul care a dispărut după zvonurile că are o amantă

Qin Gang, care până marți a fost ministrul de Externe al Chinei, nu a mai fost văzut în public de pe 25 iunie, adică exact de la momentul numirii sale. Se speculează că acesta ar fi fugit cu o jurnalistă care i-ar fi amantă și i-ar fi născut recent un cop [citeste mai departe]

Accident între o mașină de poliție, condusă de un șef de post, și o căruță

O mașină de poliție condusă de un șef de post a fost implicată într-un accident cu o căruță. Accidentul rutier a avut loc marți seară în zona localității Spulber, pe DJ 204 D. Conform surselor noastre, autospeciala era condusă de șeful… [citeste mai departe]

Înotătorul piteştean Theodor Proca, bronz la Jocurile Olimpice ale Tineretului European

Theodor Proca, sportiv legitimat la CSM Piteşti, a obținut medalia de bronz la Jocurile Olimpice ale Tineretului European, competiţie care se desfășoară în localitatea Maribor (Slovenia). Proca s-a clasat pe locul al treilea… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultate finale Titularizare 2023. Rata de promovare în județul Bacău a crescut la 84,2%

În urma reevaluării lucrărilor contestate la proba scrisă din cadrul Concursului național pentru ocuparea posturilor didactice din învățământul preuniversitar Titularizare 2023, rata de promovare (note peste 5) a crescut,… [citeste mai departe]

Prima reuniune a Consiliului NATO-Ucraina, la solicitarea lui Volodimir Zelenski, în contextul atacurilor rusești asupra porturilor de la Marea Neagră și Dunăre

Neînțelegeri la nivel european în privința restricțiilor pentru importurile… [citeste mai departe]

Trei schelete umane, vechi de 1000 de ani, au fost găsite în Ardeal

În timpul unor săpături programate, în vederea construirii unui hotel din Alba Iulia, au fost găsite 3 schelete umane, vechi de peste 1000 de ani.Cele trei schelete, care datează din perioada Evului Mediu Timpuriu, au fost găsite la aproximativ 1,5 metri adâncime,… [citeste mai departe]

Ajutor pentru perioada rece a anului: Au fost introduse două categorii noi de vulnerabilitate

În contextul ajutorului acordat populației în perioada rece a anului au fost introduse două categorii noi de vulnerabilitate – vulnerabilitate energetică maximă și vulnerabilitate energetică primară, care vor asigura… [citeste mai departe]

Ioana Bivolaru este noul ambasador al României în Franța

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat, miercuri, decretul privind acreditarea Ioanei Bivolaru în calitate de ambasador extraordinar şi plenipotenţiar al României în Republica Franceză, cu reşedinţa la Paris, a informat Administraţia Prezidenţială. Ioana Bivolaru este diplomat de carieră,… [citeste mai departe]

Timișoara va avea în curând un Muzeu al Bibliei

Primăria Municipiului Timișoara atribuie un spațiu în Piața Sfântul Gheorghe nr. 4, către Asociația Renașterea Familiei, care va amenaja aici Muzeul Bibliei, primul de acest fel din România. Proiectul de hotărâre va fi pe masa consilierilor locali, în plenul de azi. ”Mă bucur că vom avea, în sfârșit,… [citeste mai departe]


Six convicted of murder for 2016 Brussels bombings

Six convicted of murder for 2016 Brussels bombings

A Belgian court convicted six men of murder and two others of terrorism charges on Tuesday after the country’s largest ever trial involving the 2016 Islamist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people, according to Reuters.  The six, of 10 facing charges were found guilty of murder and attempted murder in a terrorist context for […] The post Six convicted of murder for 2016 Brussels bombings appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

