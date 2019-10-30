Simona Halep, defeated by Elina Svitolina in WTA Finals in Shenzhen

Stiri Recomandate

Patrulele comune ruso-turce în Siria urmează să-și înceapă activitatea vineri

Patrulele comune ruso-turce în Siria urmează să-și înceapă activitatea vineri

Preşedintele turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan a anunţat miercuri că patrule comune turco-ruse urmează să fie desfăşurate începând de vineri în zona de frontieră din Siria, în urma retragerii forţelor kurde, relatează AFP potrivit news.ro"Vineri…

Fenomenul Cucuteni în culturile neolitice din spaţiul geografic locuit de români

Fenomenul Cucuteni în culturile neolitice din spaţiul geografic locuit de români

Muzeul Național al Țăranului Român vă așteaptă sâmbătă, 2 noiembrie 2019, de la ora 12, la Sala Acvariu, la lansarea volumului Fenomenul Cucuteni în culturile neolitice din spaţiul geografic locuit de români, de prof. univ. dr. Radu Adrian.…

HBO a anunțat continuare Game Of Thrones: House of the Dragon

HBO a anunțat continuare Game Of Thrones: House of the Dragon

HBO a anunțat astăzi faptul că seria Game of Thrones va continua cu „House of Dragons„. Scenariul va urma scrierilor lui George R.R. Martin din cartea „Fire&Blood„, iar Ryan Condal și George R.R. Martin vor fi și scenariști. Acțiunea are loc cu 300 de ani înainte de începerea…

Facebook a acceptat să plătească o amendă de peste jumătate mil. euro, în scandalul Cambridge Analytica

Facebook a acceptat să plătească o amendă de peste jumătate mil. euro, în scandalul Cambridge Analytica

Facebook a acceptat să plătească o amendă de peste jumătate mil. euro, în scandalul Cambridge Analytica Facebook a acceptat miercuri să plătească o amendă de 500.000 de lire sterline…

Va fi căldură în apartamentele craiovenilor

Va fi căldură în apartamentele craiovenilor

Termo Craiova a anunţat că începând de mâine se va furniza agent termic pentru căldură în regim permanent. Decizia a fost luată după ce 3 zile consecutiv temperaturile medii exterioare, între orele 18.00 şi 7.00, au fost sub 10 grade C.

Ali Khamenei îndeamnă la calm protestatarii din în Irak și Liban

Ali Khamenei îndeamnă la calm protestatarii din în Irak și Liban

Irakienii şi libanezii au revendicări "drepte", dar trebuie să le formuleze "în cadrul legii", a apreciat miercuri liderul suprem iranian, ayatollahul Ali Khamenei, a cărui ţară exercită o mare influenţă, atât în Irak, cât şi în Liban, relatează AFP."În cazul perturbării…

Pacienții și producătorii cer extinderea valabilității preturilor pentru medicamentele care vor dispărea luna viitoare

Pacienții și producătorii cer extinderea valabilității preturilor pentru medicamentele care vor dispărea luna viitoare

Aceștia au adresat o scrisoare deschisă autorităților, cerând să ia măsuri urgente, întrucât mai au doar câteva zile la dispoziție.   Asociaţia Naţională…

Halep, învinsă de Svitolina! Calificarea se joacă în ultimul meci

Halep, învinsă de Svitolina! Calificarea se joacă în ultimul meci

Simona Halep a pierdut al doilea meci de la Turneul Campioanelor. La Shenzhen, Halep a pierdut în două seturi duelul cu Elina Svitolina, scor 7-5, 6-3 în favoarea jucătoarei din Ucraina.

Tragedie în familia unui cântăreţ. Fetiţa de 2 ani a murit asxfixiată în casă

Tragedie în familia unui cântăreţ. Fetiţa de 2 ani a murit asxfixiată în casă

Haven a încetat din viață în urma unui accident la casa familiei sale din Kensas, Statele Unite ale Americii. „Cu mare tristețe Ned și Morgan își anunță prietenii și fanii că fetița lor în vârstă de 2 ani, Haven, a încetat din viață…

Orban: Nu accept evaluarea pe care o face PSD pentru un candidat de ministru pe care l-am propus

Orban: Nu accept evaluarea pe care o face PSD pentru un candidat de ministru pe care l-am propus

Premierul desemnat Ludovic Orban a declarat, miercuri, că nu va retrage miniștrii care au primit aviz negativ în comisii, afirmând că nu acceptă evaluarea făcută de PSD și nici ca Lia Olguta Vasilescu și Marian…


Simona Halep, defeated by Elina Svitolina in WTA Finals in Shenzhen

Publicat:
Simona Halep, defeated by Elina Svitolina in WTA Finals in Shenzhen

Romanian tennis player , the world's no. five, was defeated by , 7-5, 6-3, on Wednesday in a match of the of the 2019 Shiseido WTA (China). Halep, 28, lost in one hour and 39 minutes to the title holder, who qualified for the semifinals.

Halep secured a cheque worth 570,000 dollars and 375 WTA points.

needs a victory in her last match, against (the ), on Friday, to qualify for the semifinals.

