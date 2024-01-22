Secret justice for the Tate brothers in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

STUDIU Deloitte: Riscurile cibernetice, reglementările de mediu şi creşterea dobânzilor, principalii factori care vor influenţa performanţa financiară a companiilor imobiliare în 2024

STUDIU Deloitte: Riscurile cibernetice, reglementările de mediu şi creşterea dobânzilor, principalii factori care vor influenţa performanţa financiară a companiilor imobiliare în 2024

”Rezultatele financiare… [citeste mai departe]

Dispare permisul de conducere în format fizic din România? Șoferii trebuie să afle ultima veste

Dispare permisul de conducere în format fizic din România? Șoferii trebuie să afle ultima veste

Uniunea Europeană a demarat discuțiile pentru un proiect ce ar implementa o schimbare importantă pentru șoferi. Dacă se va transforma în realitate, ar însemna că dispare permisul de conducere în format… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat ucrainean aflat în stare critică în Munţii Maramureşului. Salvamontiştii şi poliţiştii de frontieră încearcă să îl salveze

Bărbat ucrainean aflat în stare critică în Munţii Maramureşului. Salvamontiştii şi poliţiştii de frontieră încearcă să îl salveze

UPDATE Un bărbat ucrainean se află în stare critică în Munţii Maramureşului, iar o echipă mixtă de salvatori montani… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Senatului, deschis la propunerea UDMR privind alegerile prezidențiale: Este foarte posibil

Șeful Senatului, deschis la propunerea UDMR privind alegerile prezidențiale: Este foarte posibil

Preşedintele Senatului, liderul liberal Nicolae Ciucă, a declarat, luni, că "este foarte posibil" să fie adoptat şi implementat proiectul legislativ al UDMR prin care se propune ca alegerile să aibă loc cu… [citeste mai departe]

Programul Casa Verde se deblochează. Beneficiarii pot relua demersurile pentru instalarea panourilor fotovoltaice

Programul Casa Verde se deblochează. Beneficiarii pot relua demersurile pentru instalarea panourilor fotovoltaice

Programul Casa Verde se deblocheaza de marți. Este un anunț făcut de Ministerul Mediului. Astfel, solicitanții care nu au selectat un instalator până la data suspendării Programului,… [citeste mai departe]

Cristiano Ronaldo, atac la Messi. „Premiile nu mai înseamnă nimic”

Cristiano Ronaldo, atac la Messi. „Premiile nu mai înseamnă nimic”

Săptămâna trecută, Lionel Messi a câștigat premiul de „Cel mai bun jucător”, oferit de FIFA, spre surprinderea tuturor celor mizau pe Erling Haaland. La scurt timp, Cristiano Ronaldo a arătat că nu uită rivalitatea cu argentinianul și a declarat că premiile… [citeste mai departe]

Documente bilaterale România-Vietnam, semnate la Palatul Victoria. Ministrul Muncii: Putem colabora și putem învăța unii de la alții

Documente bilaterale România-Vietnam, semnate la Palatul Victoria. Ministrul Muncii: Putem colabora și putem învăța unii de la alții

Ministrul Muncii și Solidarității Sociale din România, Simona Bucura Oprescu, și ministrul adjunct al Muncii, Invalizilor și… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătății face un pas în spate în scandalul antibioticelor: Termenul pentru situații de urgență, redus la 48 ore

Ministerul Sănătății face un pas în spate în scandalul antibioticelor: Termenul pentru situații de urgență, redus la 48 ore

Anumite antibiotice vor putea fi acordate în farmacii fără prescripție medicală astfel încât să acopere doza pentru 48 de ore, un termen… [citeste mai departe]

Ungaria nu va furniza arme Ucrainei, dar nu va împiedica alte state din UE să o facă

Ungaria nu va furniza arme Ucrainei, dar nu va împiedica alte state din UE să o facă

Ungaria va rămâne neimplicată în livrările de arme către Ucraina şi nici nu va contribui financiar în cadrul UE pentru astfel de livrări, a declarat luni la Bruxelles ministrul ungar de externe Peter Szijjarto. [citeste mai departe]

Românii pot cumpăra antibiotice fără rețetă doar pentru un tratament de două zile. Noul anunț al ministerului Sănătății

Românii pot cumpăra antibiotice fără rețetă doar pentru un tratament de două zile. Noul anunț al ministerului Sănătății

Românii pot cumpăra antibiotice fără reţetă, însă doar pentru un tratament de două zile, nu de trei zile, așa cum a fost anunțat inițial.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Secret justice for the Tate brothers in Romania

Publicat:
Secret justice for the Tate brothers in Romania

Accused of rape, continuous human trafficking and using violence to exploit their victims, brothers Andrew and benefit from a completely secretive justice system in Romania that protects them from the public eye. Romanian magistrates, whether in lower courts or the of Appeal, have chosen to review each of the cases against […] The post Secret justice for the Tate brothers in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Justiție secreta pentru frații Tate in Romania

15:05, 22.01.2024 - Acuzați de viol, trafic de persoane in forma continuata și de utilizarea violenței pentru a-și exploata victimele, frații Andrew și Tristan Tate au parte in Romania de o justiție complet ermetica, la secret, care ii protejeaza de ochii publicului. Magistrații romani, fie ca este vorba despre tribunal,…

EU court lifts restrictions on buying agricultural land in Bulgaria

11:10, 19.01.2024 - The EU Court of Justice lifted the restrictions EU citizens face when buying agricultural land in Bulgaria in a ruling published on Thursday, more than 17 years after the country joined the bloc, according to Euractiv. Obstacles should have already been removed in 2014. Still, the Bulgarian parliament…

Romania, Bulgaria agree partial Schengen entry with Austria

13:05, 28.12.2023 - Romania and Bulgaria have reached an agreement with Austria to join Europe’s open-borders Schengen area by air and sea from March 2024, with talks set to continue next year about land borders, the Romanian interior ministry said late on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Austria opposed expanding the…

EU court says public employees may be barred from wearing head scarf

14:10, 28.11.2023 - The top European Union court ruled on Tuesday that public authorities in member states can prohibit employees from wearing signs of religious belief, such as an Islamic head scarf, in the latest decision on an issue that has divided Europe for years, according to Reuters. The case came to the Court…

BVB lists Anibiotice on the indices of the global index provider MSCI

12:00, 16.11.2023 - Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the shares of Antibiotice, a Romanian manufacturer of generic drugs will be included in the indices of the global index provider MSCI, starting with the 1st trading day of December. BVB stated in a press release on Wednesday, that ATB will be included in…

Frații Tate nu au voie sa plece din București. Au cerut ridicarea controlului judiciar

16:06, 06.11.2023 - Andrew si Tristan Tate au cerut ridicarea controlului judiciar pentru a putea parasi țara, dar magistrații au respins cererea. Frații Tate sunt judecati pentru trafic de persoane si viol, cu interdictia de a parasi Capitala si judetul Ilfov. „Respinge cererea inculpatilor Tate III Emory Andrew si Tate…

Romanian MEP to appeal EU court ruling on Schengen accession

11:00, 30.10.2023 - Romanian EU lawmaker Eugen Tomac (PMP/EPP) said he would appeal the EU Court of Justice’s decision rejecting his case against Austria’s Council veto on Romania and Bulgaria’s Schengen bid, according to Euractiv.  Because the EU court also delved into the substantive aspects, Tomac is convinced “we have…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5705
EUR 4.9768
CHF 5.2631
GBP 5.8079
CAD 3.4052
XAU 297.452
JPY 3.0882
CNY 0.6352
AED 1.2444
AUD 3.0119
MDL 0.2576
BGN 2.5446

Urmareste stirile pe: