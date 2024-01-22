Secret justice for the Tate brothers in Romania

Secret justice for the Tate brothers in RomaniaPublicat:
Accused of rape, continuous human trafficking and using violence to exploit their victims, brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate benefit from a completely secretive justice system in Romania that protects them from the public eye. Romanian magistrates, whether in lower courts or the Bucharest Court of Appeal, have chosen to review each of the cases against […]
Justiție secreta pentru frații Tate in Romania
15:05, 22.01.2024 - Acuzați de viol, trafic de persoane in forma continuata și de utilizarea violenței pentru a-și exploata victimele, frații Andrew și Tristan Tate au parte in Romania de o justiție complet ermetica, la secret, care ii protejeaza de ochii publicului. Magistrații romani, fie ca este vorba despre tribunal,…
Frații Tate nu au voie sa plece din București. Au cerut ridicarea controlului judiciar
16:06, 06.11.2023 - Andrew si Tristan Tate au cerut ridicarea controlului judiciar pentru a putea parasi țara, dar magistrații au respins cererea. Frații Tate sunt judecati pentru trafic de persoane si viol, cu interdictia de a parasi Capitala si judetul Ilfov. „Respinge cererea inculpatilor Tate III Emory Andrew si Tate…
