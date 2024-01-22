Secret justice for the Tate brothers in Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Acuzați de viol, trafic de persoane in forma continuata și de utilizarea violenței pentru a-și exploata victimele, frații Andrew și Tristan Tate au parte in Romania de o justiție complet ermetica, la secret, care ii protejeaza de ochii publicului. Magistrații romani, fie ca este vorba despre tribunal,…

- The EU Court of Justice lifted the restrictions EU citizens face when buying agricultural land in Bulgaria in a ruling published on Thursday, more than 17 years after the country joined the bloc, according to Euractiv. Obstacles should have already been removed in 2014. Still, the Bulgarian parliament…

- Romania and Bulgaria have reached an agreement with Austria to join Europe’s open-borders Schengen area by air and sea from March 2024, with talks set to continue next year about land borders, the Romanian interior ministry said late on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Austria opposed expanding the…

- The top European Union court ruled on Tuesday that public authorities in member states can prohibit employees from wearing signs of religious belief, such as an Islamic head scarf, in the latest decision on an issue that has divided Europe for years, according to Reuters. The case came to the Court…

- Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the shares of Antibiotice, a Romanian manufacturer of generic drugs will be included in the indices of the global index provider MSCI, starting with the 1st trading day of December. BVB stated in a press release on Wednesday, that ATB will be included in…

- Andrew si Tristan Tate au cerut ridicarea controlului judiciar pentru a putea parasi țara, dar magistrații au respins cererea. Frații Tate sunt judecati pentru trafic de persoane si viol, cu interdictia de a parasi Capitala si judetul Ilfov. „Respinge cererea inculpatilor Tate III Emory Andrew si Tate…

- Romanian EU lawmaker Eugen Tomac (PMP/EPP) said he would appeal the EU Court of Justice’s decision rejecting his case against Austria’s Council veto on Romania and Bulgaria’s Schengen bid, according to Euractiv. Because the EU court also delved into the substantive aspects, Tomac is convinced “we have…