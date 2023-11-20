Scholz promises €4 billion for EU-Africa climate initiativesPublicat:
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged E4 billion for the Africa–EU Green Energy Initiative through 2030 and said Europe’s biggest economy will import “a large proportion” of its green hydrogen needs from the continent, according to Bloomberg. “This is not about development aid according to the outdated patterns of donors and recipients,” Scholz said Monday in […] The post Scholz promises E4 billion for EU-Africa climate initiatives appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU shifts to digital visas for Schengen area
10:31, 14.11.2023 - People applying for visas to visit Europe’s Schengen area will soon do so via an online platform, under a change adopted by EU foreign ministers on Monday, according to Euractiv. The shift towards digitalisation of the visa process will also do away with the need for applicants to get a sticker in their…
EU-listed securities face review as ESG rules hit multinationals
11:10, 10.11.2023 - Companies based outside Europe are reviewing securities they’ve listed in the bloc, as the implications of an overlooked clause in new ESG reporting rules sink in, according to Bloomberg. International companies that have issued stocks and bonds in the EU may need to comply with Europe’s Corporate Sustainability…
Scholz agrees to ease burden on regions from migrant influx
10:50, 07.11.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition agreed to help ease the burden on regional and local administrations struggling to cope with rising numbers of refugees and other migrants, according to Bloomberg. After talks hosted by Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin that stretched into the early…
EU risks E2 billion yearly hit to drug R&D spending with new law
11:10, 06.11.2023 - The European Union stands to lose E2 billion of investment a year in medicines research and development if a law overhauling the bloc’s pharmaceutical regime goes ahead, an industry group warned Monday, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission wants to shorten the standard period of patent protection…
Bulgaria-Turkey LNG supply pact probed by EU antitrust watchdog
14:15, 23.10.2023 - A gas transit deal between Bulgaria’s state-owned firm Bulgargaz EAD and Turkey’s Botas is being investigated by the European Union amid concerns it may be anti-competitive, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission said Monday it’s sent requests for information to the companies and that it would…
TikTok fights back over E345 million teen privacy fine in EU
14:20, 16.10.2023 - TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform, is fighting back in the courts after regulators in Europe slapped it with a E345 million data privacy fine and a compliance order for failing to take care of the private data of its teenage users, according to Bloomberg. The ByteDance Ltd. unit said…
Europe’s leveraged loan market sees first deal scrapped since march
15:25, 10.10.2023 - Europe’s booming leveraged loan market just had a reality check with the first halted transaction since a global banking crisis upended markets back in March, according to Bloomberg. Restaurant Brands Iberia has withdrawn a planned repricing of an existing euro-denominated loan, citing the “current…
Poland asks EU’s top court to cancel three climate policies
11:45, 29.08.2023 - Poland has filed legal challenges attempting to annul three of the European Union’s main climate change policies, which the Polish government argues would worsen social inequality, documents published on Monday showed, according to Reuters. The legal actions, brought by Warsaw to the EU Court of Justice…