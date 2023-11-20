Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- People applying for visas to visit Europe’s Schengen area will soon do so via an online platform, under a change adopted by EU foreign ministers on Monday, according to Euractiv. The shift towards digitalisation of the visa process will also do away with the need for applicants to get a sticker in their…

- Companies based outside Europe are reviewing securities they’ve listed in the bloc, as the implications of an overlooked clause in new ESG reporting rules sink in, according to Bloomberg. International companies that have issued stocks and bonds in the EU may need to comply with Europe’s Corporate Sustainability…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition agreed to help ease the burden on regional and local administrations struggling to cope with rising numbers of refugees and other migrants, according to Bloomberg. After talks hosted by Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin that stretched into the early…

- The European Union stands to lose E2 billion of investment a year in medicines research and development if a law overhauling the bloc’s pharmaceutical regime goes ahead, an industry group warned Monday, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission wants to shorten the standard period of patent protection…

- A gas transit deal between Bulgaria’s state-owned firm Bulgargaz EAD and Turkey’s Botas is being investigated by the European Union amid concerns it may be anti-competitive, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission said Monday it’s sent requests for information to the companies and that it would…

- TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform, is fighting back in the courts after regulators in Europe slapped it with a E345 million data privacy fine and a compliance order for failing to take care of the private data of its teenage users, according to Bloomberg. The ByteDance Ltd. unit said…

- Europe’s booming leveraged loan market just had a reality check with the first halted transaction since a global banking crisis upended markets back in March, according to Bloomberg. Restaurant Brands Iberia has withdrawn a planned repricing of an existing euro-denominated loan, citing the “current…

- Poland has filed legal challenges attempting to annul three of the European Union’s main climate change policies, which the Polish government argues would worsen social inequality, documents published on Monday showed, according to Reuters. The legal actions, brought by Warsaw to the EU Court of Justice…