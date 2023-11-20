Stiri Recomandate

Geospatial Industry Seminar la USVT

Facultatea de Agricultură prin Departamentul 2 – Dezvoltare durabilă și ingineria mediului, Specializarea Măsurători Terestre și Cadastru împreună cu CHC NAVIGATION organizează Workshop-ul internațional ”GEOSPATIAL INDUSTRY SEMINAR”. Acesta este dedicat măsurătorilor de precizie folosite în topografie, cadastru, agricultură de precizie… [citeste mai departe]

Ce înseamnă Hakuna Matata, formula pe care o strigă localnicii din Tanzania când se aruncă în apă cu tabloul cu Iohannis

Finalul vizitei oficiale a președintelui în a doua țară din turneul său african a oferit câteva momente spectaculoase, inedite, dar greu de înțeles… [citeste mai departe]

TCE Ploieşti: Modificare a traseelor 32 şi 32 barat, de marţi, 21 noiembrie

Incepand cu data de  21 noiembrie 2023, traseele 32 si 32 scurt nu vor mai merge la Pictor Rosenthal din cauza lucrarilor de modernizare  din zona.             Cu aceeasi data traseul 32  isi va modifica ruta si va merge de la Protan pana la Cablu… [citeste mai departe]

Vandalism în centrul Piteștiului! Prins în flagrant în toiul nopții

Agenți ai Poliției Locale din zona centrală a municipiului Pitești au surprins duminică, 19 noiembrie, în toiul nopții (era ora 23.45), un individ care comitea un act de vandalism. Este vorba despre un anume L.R., în vârstă de 35 de ani, originar din Piatra… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou hotel în Oradea, la începutului lui 2026. Va avea 90 de camere

Accor, grupul de ospitalitate la nivel global, anunță semnarea unui acord de franciză cu partenerul Local Grand Hotel West. Parteneriatul vizează deschiderea unui nou hotel Mercure în Oradea la începutul anului 2026, conform unui comunicat de presă al companiei. [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul majorează salariile profesorilor cu 20% de la începutul anului: modificări importante în acordarea bugetelor pentru ministere (surse)

Guvernul majorează salariile profesorilor cu 20% de la începutul anului: modificări importante în acordarea… [citeste mai departe]

Speranțe pentru bolnavi – Tumoră gigant, extirpată cu succes

Medicii de la Spitalul Clinic de Urgenţă ”Prof. dr. Nicolae Oblu” din Iaşi au operat cu succes o femeie care avea o formaţiune tumorală gigant de 20 de centimetri dezvoltată pe vertebre. Femeia, în vârstă de 54 de ani, din județul Tulcea, a venit la Spitalul Clinic de Urgenţă… [citeste mai departe]

Video viral in mediul online! Incredibil cum circulau doi tineri cu autoturismul pe un drum acoperit cu zapada (VIDEO)

Un filmulet ce a surprins un autoturism ce circula pe un drum acoperit cu zapada, iar pasagerul este cocotat pe portbagaj a devenit viral in mediul online. Pe fir au… [citeste mai departe]

Administrația Domeniului Public se mută în sediu nou

“Stimați cetățeni, vă informăm că din 27 noiembrie activitatea Administrației Domeniului Public se va desfășura în noul sediu, pe Aleea Universului nr. 5-7 în Cartierul Micro 16. Pentru a se realiza transferul sistemului informatic, în 24 noiembrie activitatea la casieriile ADP Satu Mare /… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Arges - In localitatea Valea Danului a izbucnit un incendiu la acoperisul unei case

BULETIN INFORMATIV In perioada 17.11.2023, ora 08:00 ndash; 20.11.2023, ora 08:00, pompierii argeseni au desfasurat 114 misiuni pe teritoriul judetului, iar cele mai semnificative dintre acestea au fost urmatoarele: INCENDII:… [citeste mai departe]


Scholz promises €4 billion for EU-Africa climate initiatives

Scholz promises €4 billion for EU-Africa climate initiatives

pledged E4 billion for the Africa–EU through 2030 and said Europe’s biggest economy will import “a large proportion” of its green hydrogen needs from the continent, according to Bloomberg.  “This is not about development aid according to the outdated patterns of donors and recipients,” Scholz said Monday in […] The post Scholz promises E4 billion for EU-Africa climate initiatives appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

