Scholz calls for wider alliance against Putin to thwart Russia

Publicat:
Scholz calls for wider alliance against Putin to thwart Russia

called for more countries to join international efforts to isolate Russia, saying must not be allowed a victory in Ukraine that could embolden other warmongers, according to Bloomberg. Scholz’s plea comes as the struggles to maintain a united front in talks over further sanctions against Moscow, […] The post Scholz calls for wider alliance against Putin to thwart Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Biden, Modi discuss efforts to curb rise in food, energy prices

11:51, 24.05.2022 - President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed efforts to combat the rise in energy and food prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the White House, Bloomberg reports. In a statement following the leaders’ bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday, the White House…

ForMin Bogdan Aurescu: ‘Romania firmly supports North Macedonia ‘s accession to EU’

18:31, 14.04.2022 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated while attending the conference in Skopje, on Thursday, Romania’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. ”Romania firmly supports North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. I believe your country is fully prepared for…

EU says it holds Russia responsible for atrocities in Ukraine

11:55, 04.04.2022 - The European Union condemned Russia for atrocities by its military in several Ukrainian towns, saying that the bloc will work “as a matter of urgency” on additional sanctions against Moscow, according to Bloomberg. “The Russian authorities are responsible for these atrocities, committed while they had…

G7 to warn Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons

13:10, 24.03.2022 - The world’s leading economic powers plan to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine in a draft statement the Group of 7 plans to issue on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The G7 leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose “severe consequences”…

Slovakia charges two people with espionage for Russia

15:35, 15.03.2022 - Slovakia has charged a former military academy officer and another man with espionage for Russia, police and a special prosecutor said on Tuesday. The NATO member bordering Ukraine, detained four people suspected of spying for Moscow and expelled three Russian diplomats in response, according to Bloomberg. …

EU approves new sanctions against Belarus over Ukraine invasion

13:20, 02.03.2022 - European Union diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarus for its supporting role in Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, the French presidency of the EU announced on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  EU diplomats approved new sanctions against Belarusian people who are playing a role in the attacks…

EU set to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin, Lavrov over Ukraine

17:00, 25.02.2022 - European Union diplomats approved a plan to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that would freeze their overseas assets, according to two senior officials, according to Bloomberg. The asset freeze, which comes in addition…


