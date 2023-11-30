Russia’s Lavrov sparks rift at European security meetingPublicat:
Member countries are divided over the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s annual foreign ministers’ meeting on Thursday with Baltic nations and Ukraine refusing to attend over the presence of Russia‘s Sergei Lavrov, according to Reuters. The 57-member OSCE is the successor to a Cold War-era organization for Soviet and Western powers to engage but […] The post Russia’s Lavrov sparks rift at European security meeting appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
