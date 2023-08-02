Russian drone strikes on the Odesa region cause fires at port near Romania Russian troops hit port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with Shahed drones near the border with NATO member Romania overnight, the Ukrainian military and prosecutor-general’s office said Wednesday, damaging a grain elevator and causing a fire at facilities that transport the country’s crucial grain exports, according to AP News. Since leaving a deal that allowed Ukraine […] The post Russian drone strikes on the Odesa region cause fires at port near Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

