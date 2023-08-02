Russian drone strikes on the Odesa region cause fires at port near Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Marcel Ciolacu s-a întâlnit cu Ambasadoarea SUA după ce a anunțat prăpăd pentru bugetari: I-a cerut o prezență solidă la nivel guvernamental

Marcel Ciolacu s-a întâlnit cu Ambasadoarea SUA după ce a anunțat prăpăd pentru bugetari: I-a cerut o prezență solidă la nivel guvernamental

Prim-ministrul Marcel Ciolacu a avut astăzi o întrevedere la Palatul Victoria cu ambasadorul Statelor… [citeste mai departe]

Se știa. Hidrocentrala de la Tarnița putea înlocui 2.000 de MW pe gaze

Se știa. Hidrocentrala de la Tarnița putea înlocui 2.000 de MW pe gaze

Centrala cu Acumulare prin Pompaj Tarnița -Lăpuștești poate înlocui capacități de 2.000 MW în turbine cu gaze, aceasta fiind, pe lângă profitabilitate și rolul de echilibrare a sistemului energetic, cel mai important argument pentru demararea investiției.… [citeste mai departe]

Bilete pentru meciul Chindia Târgoviste – CSA Steaua! Cât costă și când se pun în vânzare

Bilete pentru meciul Chindia Târgoviste – CSA Steaua! Cât costă și când se pun în vânzare

Chindia Târgoviște se pregătește pentru noul sezon al Ligii a 2-a. Formația dâmbovițeană va pune în vânzare, începând de joi, 3 august, biletele pentru meciul cu CSA Steaua București, care va conta pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat pe numele căruia existau două mandate de executare a pedepsei, fiind dat în urmărire naţională, prins de poliţişti -El se ascundea într-un depozit

Bărbat pe numele căruia existau două mandate de executare a pedepsei, fiind dat în urmărire naţională, prins de poliţişti -El se ascundea într-un depozit

Un bărbat pe numele căruia existau două mandate de executare a pedepsei, fiind… [citeste mai departe]

Se redeschide Restaurant Ardeal. Catering-ul încă NU corespunde, spune DSVSA

Se redeschide Restaurant Ardeal. Catering-ul încă NU corespunde, spune DSVSA

Într-un comunicat de presă, reprezentanții Restaurantului Ardeal anunță că și-au remediat deficiențele și că deschid de astăzi. DSVSA spune că este vorba doar de partea de restaurant, întrucât cea de catering nu mai este autorizată și nici nu corespunde… [citeste mai departe]

Rugby: CSM Constanta, debut in deplasare in partea a doua a Ligii Nationale

Rugby: CSM Constanta, debut in deplasare in partea a doua a Ligii Nationale

CSM Constanta si a aflat programul din faza a doua a Ligii Nationale de rugby, in care va lupta pentru calificarea in semifinalele intrecerii. Cele zece etape se vor desfasura in perioada 12 august 25 noiembrie. Echipa antrenata de Radu Nicolae Mocanu… [citeste mai departe]

Miniştrii Educaţiei şi Sănătăţii au semnat un ordin care reglementează asistenţa medicală în unităţile de învăţământ

Miniştrii Educaţiei şi Sănătăţii au semnat un ordin care reglementează asistenţa medicală în unităţile de învăţământ

Ministrul Educaţiei, Ligia Deca, şi ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, au semnat un ordin comun care aprobă metodologia ce reglementează… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se mai știe de Ionuț Gologan, românul care fusese condamnat la moarte în Malaezia. Tatăl lui a dat ultimele vești

Ce se mai știe de Ionuț Gologan, românul care fusese condamnat la moarte în Malaezia. Tatăl lui a dat ultimele vești

În luna iulie a anului 2012, Ionuț Gologan era prins în Malaezia având substanțe interzise asupra lui, românul fiind condamnat la moarte prin spânzurare. A… [citeste mai departe]

Antrenor chinez, suspendat după ce a pălmuit un arbitru

Antrenor chinez, suspendat după ce a pălmuit un arbitru

Un antrenor chinez care a pălmuit un arbitru peste cap într-un meci din liga secundă, disputat luna trecută, a primit o suspendare de opt luni şi o amendă de 150.000 yuani (20.905 dolari), a anunţat miercuri Federaţia chineză de fotbal (CFA), citată de Reuters.La meciul disputat la Nanjing… [citeste mai departe]

Giorgia Meloni l-a dat în judecată pe Brian Molko, după ce solistul Placebo a numit-o „rasistă” și „fascistă” într-un concert

Giorgia Meloni l-a dat în judecată pe Brian Molko, după ce solistul Placebo a numit-o „rasistă” și „fascistă” într-un concert

Premierul italian Giorgia Meloni l-a acționat în instanță pe Brian Molko, solistul vocal al trupei britanice de rock Placebo,… [citeste mai departe]


Russian drone strikes on the Odesa region cause fires at port near Romania

Publicat:
Russian drone strikes on the Odesa region cause fires at port near Romania

Russian troops hit port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with Shahed drones near the border with NATO member Romania overnight, the Ukrainian military and prosecutor-general’s office said Wednesday, damaging a grain elevator and causing a fire at facilities that transport the country’s crucial grain exports, according to AP News. Since leaving a deal that allowed Ukraine […] The post Russian drone strikes on the Odesa region cause fires at port near Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


