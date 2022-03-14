Russia-Ukraine talks to resume as attacks on Kyiv ramp up

Stiri Recomandate

Peste 2.000 de persoane din Brașov au murit de la începutul pandemiei

Instituția Prefectului informează că, potrivit datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, situația epidemiologică privind COVID-19 în județul Brașov se prezintă astfel: Număr de cazuri confirmate de la începutul pandemiei: 104.708, dintre care 29 cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Adolescenții refugiați promit că vor ajuta la reconstruirea Kievului

Adolescentele Polina Okhrytkova și Marta Pysanko, care și-au găsit refugiu la Berlin după ce au evadat de la Kiev, spun că speră că războiul se va termina curând, astfel încât să se poată întoarce pentru a ajuta la reconstrucție. Tinerele au fost primite în… [citeste mai departe]

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA. Polonia, „asaltată” de refugiați. Apelul liderului de la Varșovia către restul țărilor europene

Războiul din Ucraina, de la începutul căruia au trecut deja peste două săptămâni, aduce în atenție, de la o zi la alta, situația oamenilor care au părăsit… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul admite că Rusia ar dori să preia controlul deplin asupra marilor orașe din Ucraina

Anunțul a fost făcut luni de purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului Dmitri Peskov, scrie Reuters. Anterior, oficialii de la Moscova insistaseră că Rusia nu intenționează să ocupe Ucraina. Purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului… [citeste mai departe]

Carmen Grebenișan, concurentă la „Dancing on ice”, face față cu greu antrenamentelor. „Mă gândeam că o să-mi rup ceva”

Carmen Grebenișan și Lilian Brînzari luptă la „Dancing on ice” pentru a construi o bază de patinaj în Moldova. Influenceriței i-a fost… [citeste mai departe]

323 de hectare de vegetație au fost stinse de pompieri în ultimele 24 de ore

Pompierii au intervenit, în ultimele 24 de ore, la lichidarea mai multor hectare de vegetație. Patru echipaje de pompieri au intervenit pentru a stinge 70 de hectare de vegetație uscată în satul Branişte, raionul Râșcani. [citeste mai departe]

Fortele Aeriene Romane, anunt de ultima ora despre aeronavele prabusite la Constanta

Fortele Aeriene Romane au transmis printr un comunicat, ca informatia care circula pe internet zilele acestea, referitor la faptul ca cele doua aeronave prabusite la Constanta ar fi fost doborate de o baterie de rachete sol aer, este… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa de robotică Xeo din Alba Iulia a obţinut locul 1 la competiţia regională şi merge la etapa naţională

Echipa de robotică ”Xeo”, formată din elevi ai Colegiului Naţional “Horea, Cloşca şi Crişan” Alba Iulia a ocupat locul 1 la comperiţia regională de la Cluj şi va participa… [citeste mai departe]

(GALERIE FOTO) Campania „Radio Iași, pe frecvența solidarității” s-a încheiat

S-a încheiat Campania Radio Iaşi, pe frecvenţa solidarităţii, prin care radioul public a venit în ajutorul refugiaţilor din Ucraina. Zeci de oameni au donat, în ultimele două săptămâni, obiecte și produse de strictă necesitate care… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Județean Focșani. A fost stabilit programul de vizitare a pacienților; în unele secții accesul este interzis

  Pentru a preveni și limita infectarile cu Sars Cov 2, Consiliul Medical al Spitalului Județean de Urgență Sf. Pantelimon Focșani a stabilit următorul program… [citeste mai departe]


Russia-Ukraine talks to resume as attacks on Kyiv ramp up

Publicat:
Ukraine said it would seek to discuss a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees with Russia on Monday after both sides reported rare progress at the weekend, despite fierce Russian bombardments, according to Reuters. Previous rounds of talks have had similar aims but have ended up focused mainly on humanitarian issues and agreed […] The post Russia-Ukraine talks to resume as attacks on Kyiv ramp up appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Oil price surges to $130 as U.S., Europe consider Russian oil import ban

11:35, 07.03.2022 - Brent crude soared near $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled tight supply fears, according to Reuters.  Brent crude futures jumped $10.88, or…

Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions

11:51, 01.03.2022 - U.S. payment card firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Visa said on Monday it was taking prompt action to ensure compliance with…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

12:20, 14.02.2022 - Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters.  Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

France says Putin trying to bypass EU over Ukraine by talking solely to U.S.

12:10, 07.01.2022 - France‘s foreign minister said on Friday that Russia was trying to bypass the European Union by holding talks directly with the United States over Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats will begin in Geneva on Monday after a weeks-long stand-off over Russian troop deployments…

NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.    Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…


