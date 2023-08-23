Russia threatens to annex Georgia’s breakaway regions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The United States does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said after Russian authorities said they downed drones that tried to attack Moscow early on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the…

- A cargo ship has successfully made the voyage across the Black Sea from Ukraine to Turkey, using a shipping corridor established by Kyiv in an effort to break the Russian siege of its ports, according to Politico. Maritime tracking platform MarineTraffic shows the German-Chinese owned Joseph Schulte,…

- Latvia‘s defence minister ordered the army to help guard the Baltic country’s border with Russian ally Belarus on Tuesday, after 96 attempts by illegal immigrants to cross in 24 hours, according to Reuters. Border Guard officers have also been recalled from their holidays to help with patrols. Latvia…

- Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the Black Sea region as “quite serious,” according to Politico. More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up…

- Polish and Lithuanian leaders held an urgent meeting Thursday in a strategically sensitive area where their NATO nations border Belarus and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, warning that they are bracing for provocations from Moscow and Minsk in the area, according to AP News. The meeting came two…

- The port of Odesa, one of the main export points for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea, was hit by a barrage of six Russian Kalibr cruise missiles overnight, Kyiv said Tuesday, hours after Moscow pulled out of a U.N.-backed deal designed to allow Ukraine to continue feeding the world, according to Politico.…

- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, some of which he said were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, according to Reuters. The deployment is Moscow’s…

- European leaders are meeting Thursday at a summit in Republic of Moldova held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent’s strategic front line, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow, according to France24. The European Political Community (EPC), which groups 27 EU members…