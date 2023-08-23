Russia threatens to annex Georgia’s breakaway regions

Stiri Recomandate

Un tânăr a confundat fântâna Jet d’Eau cu o cișmea și a ajuns la spital. Apa țâșnește din celebra arteziană cu 200 de km/oră

Un tânăr a confundat fântâna Jet d’Eau cu o cișmea și a ajuns la spital. Apa țâșnește din celebra arteziană cu 200 de km/oră

Un tânăr în vârstă de aproximativ 20 de ani a vrut să se distreze cu maiestuosul jet de apă ce țâșnește cu 200 de km/oră din… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci angajate de la un centru pentru copii cu dizabilităţi au fost reţinute

Cinci angajate de la un centru pentru copii cu dizabilităţi au fost reţinute

Cinci femei angajate ca terapeut la un centru aparţinând unei asociaţii cu rol de integrare a copiilor cu dizabilităţi în societate, prin terapie recuperatorie, au fost reţinute de către procurorii suceveni. Acestea sunt suspectate de repetate… [citeste mai departe]

Senator Dănuț Bica: ”Accesul la o alimentație sănătoasă nu este un lux pentru nimeni, ci o realitate accesibilă pentru toți”

Senator Dănuț Bica: ”Accesul la o alimentație sănătoasă nu este un lux pentru nimeni, ci o realitate accesibilă pentru toți”

A opta tranșă din ”Sprijin pentru România” a fost livrată în conturile a 2,5 milioane de români. Cei 250 de lei pot fi utilizați… [citeste mai departe]

Trofeul „Gavriil Prunoiu” a ajuns în Bucovina

Trofeul „Gavriil Prunoiu” a ajuns în Bucovina

Dacă anul trecut marele premiu al Festivalului Național-Concurs de Muzică Populară ”Sus la munte, la Muscel” a ajuns în Banat, ediția din acest an a fost câștigată de o concurentă din Suceava. Petronela Popa a obținut Trofeul ”Gavriil Prunoiu”, într-un concurs cu trei probe, a doua distincție a Festivalului,… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul de ultimă generație din România în care nu merge nimeni: 2 milioane de euro a investit statul în aparatură

Spitalul de ultimă generație din România în care nu merge nimeni: 2 milioane de euro a investit statul în aparatură

Spitalul de ultimă generație din România în care nu merge nimeni: 2 milioane de euro a investit statul în aparaturăUn centru medical nou, finalizat în municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Trofeul Baia Mare – Masters aduce 23 de piloți la start

Trofeul Baia Mare – Masters aduce 23 de piloți la start

Dorința și intervenția Federației Române de Automobilism Sportiv – coroborată cu sprijinul și interesul necontenit al autorităților locale maramureșene dau roade în cele din urmă, iar competiția de pe Gutâi – Trofeul Baia Mare – va avea la start 23 dintre cei mai rapizi piloți ai vitezei… [citeste mai departe]

Sergio Ramos, aproape să semneze cu noua formație – Detaliile de care depinde transferul

Sergio Ramos, aproape să semneze cu noua formație – Detaliile de care depinde transferul

Rămas fără angajament după despărțirea de Paris Saint-Germain la începutul verii, Sergio Ramos a refuzat ofertele din zona arabă și este aproape să semneze cu o echipă care evoluează în Champions League. [citeste mai departe]

Suceava: O femeie din SUA, înşelată cu 400.000 de dolari de falşi preoţi şi monahi

Suceava: O femeie din SUA, înşelată cu 400.000 de dolari de falşi preoţi şi monahi

Mai multe persoane din judeţul Suceava, care se dădeau drept preoţi şi monahi, sunt cercetate penal după ce ar fi înşelat o femeie din Statele Unite ale Americii (SUA) cu suma de 400.000 de dolari, a declarat, miercuri, purtătorul… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur cu magnitudinea 5,8 s-a produs în provincia Santiago del Estero, din Argentina

Cutremur cu magnitudinea 5,8 s-a produs în provincia Santiago del Estero, din Argentina

Cutremur cu magnitudinea 5,8 s-a produs în provincia Santiago del Estero, din ArgentinaUn seism cu magnitudinea 5,8 s-a produs miercuri în provincia Santiago del Estero din Argentina, a anunţat Centrul German de Cercetare în… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect în raionul Orhei: Va fi renovat un drum care asigură conexiunea a trei sate cu centrul raional

Proiect în raionul Orhei: Va fi renovat un drum care asigură conexiunea a trei sate cu centrul raional

Un nou proiect de infrastructură a demarat în cadrul programului lansat de Ilan Șor „Orhei – raion de vis”. Este vorba de reparația capitală a unui drum cu lungimea de 2,5 kilometri, care asigură… [citeste mai departe]


Russia threatens to annex Georgia’s breakaway regions

Publicat:
Russia threatens to annex Georgia’s breakaway regions

Moscow could annex Georgia’s Russian-backed breakaway regions and Abkhazia, warned Kremlin Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev, according to Politico. The former Russian president and prime minister accused NATO of escalating tensions by discussing Georgia’s potential membership to the alliance, something Georgia has shown interest in. “ and , the idea of joining […] The post Russia threatens to annex Georgia’s breakaway regions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

US says it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia

11:25, 23.08.2023 - The United States does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said after Russian authorities said they downed drones that tried to attack Moscow early on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the…

First ship safely exits Ukraine’s Black Sea corridor despite Russian blockade

10:40, 18.08.2023 - A cargo ship has successfully made the voyage across the Black Sea from Ukraine to Turkey, using a shipping corridor established by Kyiv in an effort to break the Russian siege of its ports, according to Politico. Maritime tracking platform MarineTraffic shows the German-Chinese owned Joseph Schulte,…

Latvia sends army to guard border with Belarus as illegal crossing attempts mount

13:55, 16.08.2023 - Latvia‘s defence minister ordered the army to help guard the Baltic country’s border with Russian ally Belarus on Tuesday, after 96 attempts by illegal immigrants to cross in 24 hours, according to Reuters. Border Guard officers have also been recalled from their holidays to help with patrols. Latvia…

Romania decries ‘cynical’ Russian grain infrastructure attacks

15:55, 07.08.2023 - Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the Black Sea region as “quite serious,” according to Politico.  More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up…

Poland and Lithuania say they fear provocations from Russia and Belarus at NATO’s eastern flank

16:15, 03.08.2023 - Polish and Lithuanian leaders held an urgent meeting Thursday in a strategically sensitive area where their NATO nations border Belarus and the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, warning that they are bracing for provocations from Moscow and Minsk in the area, according to AP News. The meeting came two…

Russian missiles damage Odesa port, Ukraine says

11:50, 18.07.2023 - The port of Odesa, one of the main export points for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea, was hit by a barrage of six Russian Kalibr cruise missiles overnight, Kyiv said Tuesday, hours after Moscow pulled out of a U.N.-backed deal designed to allow Ukraine to continue feeding the world, according to Politico.…

Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian nuclear weapons

14:55, 14.06.2023 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, some of which he said were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, according to Reuters. The deployment is Moscow’s…

European leaders meet in Republic of Moldova to tackle regional crises and pressure Moscow

12:35, 01.06.2023 - European leaders are meeting Thursday at a summit in Republic of Moldova held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent’s strategic front line, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow, according to France24. The European Political Community (EPC), which groups 27 EU members…


