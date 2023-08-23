Russia threatens to annex Georgia’s breakaway regionsPublicat:
Moscow could annex Georgia’s Russian-backed breakaway regions South Ossetia and Abkhazia, warned Kremlin Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev, according to Politico. The former Russian president and prime minister accused NATO of escalating tensions by discussing Georgia’s potential membership to the alliance, something Georgia has shown interest in. “In Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the idea of joining […] The post Russia threatens to annex Georgia’s breakaway regions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
