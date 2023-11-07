Russia formally withdraws from key post-Cold War European armed forces treaty

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking Russia‘s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States, according to Reuters. Russia says that it will not resume testing unless Washington does…

- NATO will discuss damage to a gas pipeline and data cable running between member states Finland and Estonia, and will mount a “determined” response if a deliberate attack is proven, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he had arrived in Bucharest for talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on security cooperation in the Black Sea region, according to Reuters. Kyiv is fighting a full-scale Russian invasion that has involved frequent air strikes on Ukrainian…

- Oil prices jumped about 2% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh extension to their voluntary supply cuts, stretching a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) reduction for another three months through December, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures for November were up $1.44,…

- Kim Jong Un plans to travel to Russia this month to meet President Vladimir Putin and discuss the possibility of supplying Moscow with weapons for the war in Ukraine, as Russia says it is seeking closer military ties with North Korea, according to Reuters. In a rare trip abroad, Kim would travel from…

- Russia’s largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine’s capital, and combat drones…

- Leaders of the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – converged on Johannesburg on Tuesday for a summit where they will weigh expanding the bloc as some members push to forge it into a counterweight to the West, according to Reuters. Heightened global tensions provoked by the…

- Poland‘s biggest military parade since the Cold War takes place in Warsaw on Tuesday as the NATO-member country flexes its military muscle in what the government hopes will be both a message to Moscow and to voters ahead of elections in October, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…