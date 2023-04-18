Romania’s Social Democrat party seeks Ukrainian grain import ban Romania’s ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) said it will ask the coalition government to impose a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports, mirroring moves by other central and eastern European states to protect their domestic agriculture, according to Reuters. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have already enforced import bans of food and grain. Warsaw, despite being […] The post Romania’s Social Democrat party seeks Ukrainian grain import ban appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union politicians and officials have rounded on the front-line Eastern states of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for imposing import bans on Ukrainian farm produce, denouncing the curbs as illegal and counterproductive, according to Politico. The three countries banned imports of Ukrainian grain…

- Following in the steps of Poland and Hungary, Bulgaria is also preparing to ban the import of Ukrainian grain, Agriculture Minister Yavor Gechev announced on Sunday, according to Euractiv. Meanwhile, a European Commission spokesperson criticised Warsaw and Budapest for breaking the EU line describing…

- The US is pushing back against efforts by some European allies to offer Ukraine a “road map” to NATO membership at the Western alliance’s next summit in July, according to a British media report quoting unnamed diplomatic sources, France24 reports. The US is siding with Germany and Hungary against Poland and…

- The Czech Republic has invited transport ministers from 11 European Union counties to meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss emissions-cutting policies, amid a dispute over the bloc’s landmark policy to shift to electric vehicles, according to Reuters. Invited to the meeting are Germany, Italy, France,…

- Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and Slovenia, together with seven other EU member states, have jointly reaffirmed their desire to strengthen European cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, the French energy ministry said, according to See News. Energy ministers and high-level representatives of Bulgaria,…

- President Joe Biden will tell U.S. allies on Tuesday that the United States is behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion and will stress American support for NATO’s eastern flank, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood…

- France is looking to press ahead with lucrative military contracts in Romania after sending battle group tanks and an air defence system to the country as part of efforts to bolster NATO’s ranks on the eastern flank, diplomatic sources said, according to Reuters. Paris leads a NATO battle group in Romania…

- The European Central Bank agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The agreement covers the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland,…