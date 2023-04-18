Romania’s Social Democrat party seeks Ukrainian grain import ban

Stiri Recomandate

Video | Preşedintele Braziliei: Guvernul meu condamnă violarea integrităţii teritoriale a Ucrainei

Video | Preşedintele Braziliei: Guvernul meu condamnă violarea integrităţii teritoriale a Ucrainei

Preşedintele Braziliei, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a declarat, marţi, că Guvernul său condamnă violarea integrităţii teritoriale a Ucrainei şi a arătat că susţine o soluţie politică negociată cu privire… [citeste mai departe]

La 15 ani, Irina Columbeanu câștigă mii de euro pe lună! Din ce face bani

La 15 ani, Irina Columbeanu câștigă mii de euro pe lună! Din ce face bani

Irina Columbeanu și-a transformat pasiunea într-o afacere și, potrivit tatălui ei, fost milionar la Izvorani, câștigă mii de euro lunar. Adolescenta de 15 ani se află deja de ani buni la mama ei, Monica Gabor, în America, deși Irinel Columbeanu este… [citeste mai departe]

OECD invites Romania to join Working Group on Bribery

OECD invites Romania to join Working Group on Bribery

On Tuesday, Romania received an invitation from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to join the Working Group on Bribery and the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention."The invitation, in the form of a letter from OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann to Prime Minister Nicolae… [citeste mai departe]

Meciul CSA Steaua - Dinamo: Jandarmeria anunţă că au fost aplicate 8 sancţiuni privind interzicerea accesului la competiţiile sportive

Meciul CSA Steaua - Dinamo: Jandarmeria anunţă că au fost aplicate 8 sancţiuni privind interzicerea accesului la competiţiile sportive

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit… [citeste mai departe]

Se întrerupe furnizarea apei în Făget

Se întrerupe furnizarea apei în Făget

Aquatim a anunțat că va întrerupe alimentarea cu apă în Făget, pentru spălarea rețelei de distribuție, miercuri, 19 aprilie, între orele 9-14. Furnizarea apei va fi întreruptă pe străzile: Ștefan cel Mare, Calea Lugoului, Coriolan Brediceanu, Stadionului și 1 Decembrie 1918. „Lucrările de spălare urmăresc să asigure o… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Talpes, directorul CSM Constanta: E momentul sa aducem Cupa la Constanta! Cu un public precum al nostru, e greu sa pierzi“

Andrei Talpes, directorul CSM Constanta: E momentul sa aducem Cupa la Constanta! Cu un public precum al nostru, e greu sa pierzi“

Pe langa formatia de pe litoral, in careul de asi al Cupei Romaniei au mai acces Minaur Baia Mare, CSU din Suceava si CSM Bucuresti. Echipa… [citeste mai departe]

Ce firme au semnat un nou contract cu CN APM Constanta. Vizata este constructia unui colector pluvial in port (DOCUMENT)

Ce firme au semnat un nou contract cu CN APM Constanta. Vizata este constructia unui colector pluvial in port (DOCUMENT)

Contractul a fost semnat la data de 13 aprilie 2023 Compania Nationala "Administratia Porturilor Maritime" SA Constanta a atribuit un contract, in urma unei licitatii… [citeste mai departe]

Averea si interesele lui Tanase Tasu, sef centru la Protectia Copilului! (DOCUMENTE)

Averea si interesele lui Tanase Tasu, sef centru la Protectia Copilului! (DOCUMENTE)

In editia de astazi, prezentam declaratia de avere si pe cea de interese ale lui Tanase Tasu, sef centru in cadrul Directiei Generale de Asistenta Sociala si Protectia Copilului Constanta. Cotidianul ZIUA de Constanta prezinta averile… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| O femeie din Alba a cucerit jurații de la ”Chefi la cuțite” cu o ciorbă de gulii: „Dacă nu vă place mâncarea vă dau cu polonicul de nu vă vedeți!”

VIDEO| O femeie din Alba a cucerit jurații de la ”Chefi la cuțite” cu o ciorbă de gulii: „Dacă nu vă place mâncarea vă dau cu polonicul de nu vă vedeți!”

VIDEO| O femeie din Alba a cucerit jurații de la ”Chefi la cuțite”… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, apel din Brazilia: Ucraina e victimă. Trebuie să fie sprijinită internațional

Klaus Iohannis, apel din Brazilia: Ucraina e victimă. Trebuie să fie sprijinită internațional

Ucraina este victima agresiunii ruse, iar comunitatea internaţională are datoria să sprijine ucrainenii să câștige războiul, a spus marți președintele Klaus Iohannis, după întâlnirea cu omologul brazilian,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania’s Social Democrat party seeks Ukrainian grain import ban

Publicat:
Romania’s Social Democrat party seeks Ukrainian grain import ban

Romania’s ruling (PSD) said it will ask the coalition government to impose a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports, mirroring moves by other central and eastern European states to protect their domestic agriculture, according to Reuters. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have already enforced import bans of food and grain. Warsaw, despite being […] The post Romania’s Social Democrat party seeks Ukrainian grain import ban appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Eastern Europeans face Brussels backlash over Ukraine grain bans

09:30, 18.04.2023 - European Union politicians and officials have rounded on the front-line Eastern states of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for imposing import bans on Ukrainian farm produce, denouncing the curbs as illegal and counterproductive, according to Politico. The three countries banned imports of Ukrainian grain…

Bulgaria mulls ban on Ukrainian grain as EU slams Poland, Hungary

10:35, 17.04.2023 - Following in the steps of Poland and Hungary, Bulgaria is also preparing to ban the import of Ukrainian grain, Agriculture Minister Yavor Gechev announced on Sunday, according to Euractiv. Meanwhile, a European Commission spokesperson criticised Warsaw and Budapest for breaking the EU line describing…

US ‘resists’ giving Ukraine NATO accession ‘road map’

14:30, 07.04.2023 - The US is pushing back against efforts by some European allies to offer Ukraine a “road map” to NATO membership at the Western alliance’s next summit in July, according to a British media report quoting unnamed diplomatic sources, France24 reports. The US is siding with Germany and Hungary against Poland and…

Czech Republic calls meeting of EU countries on car emissions laws

11:26, 09.03.2023 - The Czech Republic has invited transport ministers from 11 European Union counties to meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss emissions-cutting policies, amid a dispute over the bloc’s landmark policy to shift to electric vehicles, according to Reuters.  Invited to the meeting are Germany, Italy, France,…

Four SEE states join France’s efforts to boost EU nuclear power

10:35, 01.03.2023 - Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and Slovenia, together with seven other EU member states, have jointly reaffirmed their desire to strengthen European cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, the French energy ministry said, according to See News. Energy ministers and high-level representatives of Bulgaria,…

Biden, after trip to Ukraine, in Poland to meet NATO allies

10:20, 21.02.2023 - President Joe Biden will tell U.S. allies on Tuesday that the United States is behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion and will stress American support for NATO’s eastern flank, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood…

With troops in Romania, France seeks to capitalise on military ties

14:10, 27.01.2023 - France is looking to press ahead with lucrative military contracts in Romania after sending battle group tanks and an air defence system to the country as part of efforts to bolster NATO’s ranks on the eastern flank, diplomatic sources said, according to Reuters. Paris leads a NATO battle group in Romania…

ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members

14:36, 25.01.2023 - The European Central Bank agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The agreement covers the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4994
EUR 4.9372
CHF 5.0172
GBP 5.5946
CAD 3.3659
XAU 289.366
JPY 3.3536
CNY 0.654
AED 1.2253
AUD 3.0305
MDL 0.2487
BGN 2.5243

Urmareste stirile pe: