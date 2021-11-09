Romania’s ruling Liberals to negotiate new cabinet with former rival Social Democrats

Stiri Recomandate

Ce întreabă mama lui Cătălin Cazacu despre noua lui iubită, Ramona Olaru: „M-a știut toată viața frunză în vânt”

De puțin timp, Cătălin Cazacu și Ramona Olaru formează un cuplu. Campionul la motociclism a fost invitat luni în emisiunea lui Cătălin Măruță, unde… [citeste mai departe]

Doi moldoveni, depistaţi cu teste PCR false la Galaţi

Poliţiştii de frontieră gălăţeni au descoperit doi cetăţeni din Republica Moldova care au prezentat autorităţilor competente teste negative pentru infecţia cu COVID-19, false, informează, marţi, Serviciul Teritorial al Poliţiei de Frontieră Galaţi. [citeste mai departe]

Rata infectărilor 4,59 la mie în Neamţ

Numărul noilor infectări cu SARS-COV-2 în judeţul Neamţ continuă să scadă, în ultimele 24 de ore fiind raportate 112, din care 41 în Neamţ, potrivit informaţiilor furnizate de Elena Sterpu, DSP Neamţ. Rata incidenței la mia de locuitori a ajuns sub 5 la mie, mai exact 4,59. Din păcate, au fost înregistrate 5 decese în… [citeste mai departe]

Un adolescent care și-a înjunghiat prietenul cu 70 de lovituri de cuțit, condamnat la 16 ani de închisoare. ÎNFIORĂTOR ce au descoperit anchetatorii

Potrivit Sky News , polițiștii au găsit cuțitul folosit de acesta în craniul victimei. Crima… [citeste mai departe]

Achiziție de ULTIMĂ ORĂ! Gigantul internațional Systra întră în România

Compania internațională de infrastructură de transport și soluții de mobilitate SYSTRA a încheiat tranzacția de preluare a grupului italian Sws Engineering, subsidiara locală a acestuia fiind de asemenea preluată în cadrul tranzacției. Proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

A fost semnat acordul pentru furnizarea a 12 elicoptere medii-grele, care vor fi utilizate în misiuni de salvare pe mare

Un acord pentru furnizarea a 12 elicoptere medii-grele, care vor fi utilizate în misiuni de salvare pe mare, de transport victime multiple şi pentru stingerea… [citeste mai departe]

Teatrul de Stat Constanța, turneu în Capitală: „Jocuri în Curtea din Spate” la Teatrul Evreiesc, „Doi tineri din Verona” la Teatrul Odeon

Turneul la București al Teatrului de Stat Constanța (TSC) începe vineri, 12 noiembrie, cu două reprezentații… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Iasi: Buletin de presa - 09.11.2021

Nr. 68.720 din 9 noiembrie 2021 BULETIN DE PRESA 09.11.2021 ACTIUNI ALE POLITIEI IESENE PENTRU SIGURANTA CETATENILOR In data de 8 noiembrie a.c., politistii ieseni au intervenit la peste 110 evenimente, majoritatea sesizate prin 112. Au fost aplicate peste 200 de sanctiuni contraventionale, iar in urma actiunilor si interventiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare din București a scăzut sub 9 cazuri de COVID la mia de locuitori

Incidența cazurilor COVID din București își continuă trendul descendent și ajunge marți, 9 noiembrie, la 8,89 cazuri la mia de locuitori, potrivit datelor comunicate de DSP București. Este a 18-a zi când rata este în scădere și pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s ruling Liberals to negotiate new cabinet with former rival Social Democrats

Publicat:
Romania‘s ruling Liberals late on Monday chose to negotiate a new parliamentary majority with their former rivals, the opposition (PSD) in the view of forming a new ruling coalition, according to Reuters.  “ decided with an absolute majority of votes to begin negotiations with PSD to coagulate a majority which ensures Romania […] The post Romania’s ruling Liberals to negotiate new cabinet with former rival appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


