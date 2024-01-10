Romania's registered unemployment rate drops to 2.91 pct in November 2023

Stiri Recomandate

Mii de petiții au fost depuse de ucraineni, de obicei rude sau prieteni ai soldaților care au căzut pe front, prin care i se cere președintelui Volodimir Zelenski să onoreze fiecare soldat căzut la datorie cu titlul de „Erou al Ucrainei”, scrie Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Comunei Cumpana va informeaza ca incepand cu data de 8 ianuarie 2024, este disponibil programul de incasare a impozitelor si taxelor locale. Termenele de plata scadente pentru plata impozitelor… [citeste mai departe]

”Traficul… [citeste mai departe]

Cu mulți ani în urmă, Calisto Tanzi era unul dintre cei mai importanți oameni de afaceri din industria… [citeste mai departe]

Potrivit Biroului medicului legist din Los Angeles, moartea actorului a fost cauzată de „efectele acute” ale ketaminei, un anestezic folosit uneori pentru a combate depresia.Moartea… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi, 10 ianuarie 2024, fermierii din România au organizat un protest spontan de amploare pentru a atrage atenția asupra dificultăților financiare cu care se confruntă. La ora 10:00 dimineața, 122 de camioane și 70 de tractoare au pătruns pe centura Bacău, unde participanții au anunțat că vor circula cu o viteză redusă între 5-10 km/h,… [citeste mai departe]

„În… [citeste mai departe]

PSD și PNL nu reușesc să ajungă la un consens în privința comasării alegerilor, generând discuții aprinse cu privire la posibilitatea organizării a cinci tururi de scrutin. Liberalii își exprimă reticența… [citeste mai departe]

Andreea Bălan și Victor Cornea formează un cuplu de mult timp. La început, multă lume nu a privit cu ochi buni relația lor, însă cei doi… [citeste mai departe]

Site-urile care vând sau pun la dispoziție lucrări științifice, de licență, masterat și doctorat ori proiecte sau referate vor fi închise de autorități. O lege care a intrat în vigoare la începutul acestui an interzice vânzarea prin… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's registered unemployment rate drops to 2.91 pct in November 2023

Romania's registered unemployment rate as of end-November 2023 was 2.91 percent, 0.13 percentage points down year-over-year, the (ANOFM) said in a release.

The jobless total as of the end of November was 234,481, of whom 47,282 were collecting unemployment benefit and 187,199 were not. The number of jobless on benefit was by 4,220 higher, and that of unemployed receiving no benefit was 2,833 up compared to the previous month.

By residence, 68,334 unemployed in the ANOFM records…

Romania's unemployment rate steady at 5.4 pct in November 2023

10:10, 09.01.2024 - Romania's unemployment rate steady at 5.4 pct in November 2023Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November 2023 stood at 5.4 percent, in line with the previous month, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The number of unemployed (aged…

Finance minister announces 2.78 million invoices registered in e-Invoice system

17:30, 08.01.2024 - The number of invoices registered so far through the e-Invoice system has reached 2,775,421, with a value of 16 billion lei, according to data presented on Monday by Finance Minister Marcel Bolos at a press conference."We have 2,775,421 invoices in the system (e-Invoice - editor's note), with a value…

ANOFM: Persoane angajate prin intermediul ANOFM, in primele unsprezece luni ale anului 2023

16:51, 14.12.2023 - 14 decembrie 2023 Comunicat de presa179.322 persoane angajate prin intermediul ANOFM, in primele unsprezece luni ale anului 2023 Ca urmare a implementarii Programului National de Ocupare a Fortei de Munca de catre agentiile pentru ocuparea fortei de munca judetene si a municipiului Bucuresti, in primele…

Coal production drops 16 pct in first 9 months, imports down by 51 pct

13:06, 27.11.2023 - Romania's net coal production totaled, in the first nine months of this year, over 1.918 million tons of oil equivalent, being 16% lower (minus 366,700 toe) compared to the same period in 2022, according to the centralized data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS).In the mentioned period,…

ANOFM: Peste 50 de programe de formare profesionala vor incepe in luna decembrie 2023, la nivel national

11:05, 23.11.2023 - ANOFM: Peste 50 de programe de formare profesionala vor incepe in luna decembrie 2023, la nivel nationalAgentia Nationala pentru Ocuparea Fortei de Munca va organiza, in luna decembrie, 53 de programe de formare profesionala pentru un numar de 806 persoane care beneficiaza, conform legii, de servicii…

ANOFM: 53 de programe de formare profesionala vor incepe in luna decembrie 2023, la nivel national

11:00, 23.11.2023 - Agentia Nationala pentru Ocuparea Fortei de Munca va organiza, in luna decembrie, 53 de programe de formare profesionala pentru un numar de 806 persoane care beneficiaza, conform legii, de servicii de formare profesionala gratuite.

Rata somajului la nivel național, in luna septembrie 2023, a fost 2,85%. Cei mai numerosi sunt somerii din categoria de varsta 40 – 49 de ani

09:50, 02.11.2023 - Rata somajului in luna septembrie 2023 a fost 2,85%, mai mica decat in august si mai mica decat in septembrie 2022, anunta Agentia Nationala pentur Ocuparea Fortei de Munca (ANOFM). Conform statisticilor, cei mai numerosi sunt somerii din categoria de varsta 40 – 49 de ani, care reprezinta…

ANOFM organizeaza bursa locurilor de munca pentru absolventi. Iata unde

12:50, 18.10.2023 - Bursa locurilor de munca pentru absolventi organizata de Agentia Nationala pentru Ocuparea Fortei de Munca se va desfasura, in data de 27 octombrie, in 66 de locatii la nivelul agentiilor teritoriale pentru ocuparea fortei de munca Evenimentul va avea loc si la Constanta Potrivit ANOFM, bursa locurilor…


