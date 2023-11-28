Romania’s pension reform raises fiscal risks, rating agencies warn Romania has yet to present credible measures to offset the budget impact of planned pension hikes in the 2024 election year, Standard & Poor’s said, as rating agencies warned the country’s deficit could remain high for the foreseeable future, according to Reuters. Romania passed legislation last week under a framework agreed with the EU in […] The post Romania’s pension reform raises fiscal risks, rating agencies warn appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, demanded rapid changes in the operations of Ukraine‘s military medical system as he announced the dismissal of the commander of the medical forces, according to Reuters. Zelenskyy’s move was announced as he met Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and coincided…

- Oil prices slipped on Monday after surging last week, with investors waiting to see if the Israel-Hamas conflict draws in other countries – a development that would potentially drive up prices further and deal a fresh blow to the global economy, according to Reuters. Brent futures were last down 33…

- Turcia, Romania si Bulgaria vor lucra impreuna impotriva amenintarii minelor plutitoare in Marea Neagra aparute in urma razboiului dintre Rusia si Ucraina, a anuntat miercuri Ministerul turc al Apararii, citat de Reuters. Ministerul de la Ankara nu a oferit detalii despre cum va fi abordata problema…

- The outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East may leave central bankers battling new inflationary trends as well as deal a blow to economic confidence at a time when they had expressed growing hope about containing the price surge sparked by the pandemic and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine,…

- The European Commission will assess the risks of four critical technologies, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence, being weaponised by countries not aligned with its values and will take measures next year to tackle the issue, an EU official said on Monday, according to Reuters. The…

- Turkey‘s state gas grid operator BOTAS signed a deal to supply up to 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas to Romania‘s OMV Petrom as Ankara expands its gas export reach, according to Reuters. Turkey, with meagre gas sources of its own but with extensive liquefied gas import infrastructure,…

- Europe is making itself stronger against Russian attempts to weaponize energy by switching to clean sources faster, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Kerry also said countries like Romania and Bulgaria could use natural gas in their transition…

- Ukraine said on Monday that Russian drones had detonated on the territory of NATO member Romania during an overnight air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River, but Bucharest denied its territory had been hit, according to Reuters. Reuters could not independently verify either account,…