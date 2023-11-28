Stiri Recomandate

Ministerul Dezvoltării a avizat indicatorii tehnico-economici pentru construirea arenei multifuncţionale Dinamo Bucureşti şi a unui stadion în Timişoara

Proiect de lege. Persoanele care părăsesc țara pentru a scăpa de închisoare vor primi suplimentar până la 3 ani!

Peste 4 milioane de colete livrate de Sameday România în primele zile de Black Friday

Membrii asociației „Helfen um Zu Helfen E.V.” le-au adus daruri de Crăciun micuților de la Grădinițele din Gârbova și Cărpiniș

Noul deziderat AUR: „Te faci frate cu dracul ca să treci puntea”

Ploile din ultimele zile au refăcut rezerva de apă din sol în cea mai mare parte a regiunilor agricole

Lotus a dezvoltat o stație de încărcare de 450 kW: 142 km autonomie în 5 minute

FOTO-VIDEO: Alba Iulia, survolat de C-130 Hercules, cea mai mare aervonavă militară de transport a Forțelor Aeriene Române

Cum influențează mâncarea fast-food creierul uman. Efectele negative pe care asupra minții, conform unui studiu

Cashback la investiții imobiliare în Dubai și Miami (P)

Romania’s pension reform raises fiscal risks, rating agencies warn

Publicat:
Romania’s pension reform raises fiscal risks, rating agencies warn

Romania has yet to present credible measures to offset the budget impact of planned pension hikes in the 2024 election year, Standard & Poor’s said, as rating agencies warned the country’s deficit could remain high for the foreseeable future, according to Reuters. Romania passed legislation last week under a framework agreed with the EU in […] The post Romania’s pension reform raises fiscal risks, rating agencies warn appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: