 Romania’s parliament adopts 2024 budget, deficit set at 5%

Stiri Recomandate

TOTUL PENTRU EI, NIMIC PENTRU POPULATIE! Ciolacu ii majoreaza salariu lui Toma! Majorări salariale de 5% și pentru primari și aparatul administrativ Marcel Ciolacu explică mărirea salariilor pentru primari: „Și ei sunt oameni”

TOTUL PENTRU EI, NIMIC PENTRU POPULATIE! Ciolacu ii majoreaza salariu lui Toma! Majorări salariale de 5% și pentru primari și aparatul administrativ Marcel Ciolacu explică mărirea salariilor pentru primari: „Și ei sunt oameni”

Salariile… [citeste mai departe]

Ghidul solicitantului pentru apelul competitiv „Primul student din familie” a fost pus în consultare publică

Ghidul solicitantului pentru apelul competitiv „Primul student din familie” a fost pus în consultare publică

Primul student din familie devine o realitate! A fost pus în consultare publică, cu sprijinul Ministerului Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene, Ghidul solicitantului pentru apelul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Finanțelor listează titluri de stat Fidelis în valoare de aproape 2,5 miliarde lei la BVB

Ministerul Finanțelor listează titluri de stat Fidelis în valoare de aproape 2,5 miliarde lei la BVB

Ministerul Finanțelor listează titluri de stat Fidelis în valoare de aproape 2,5 miliarde lei la BVBA 14-a emisiune de titluri de stat Fidelis pentru populație, în valoare de aproape 2,5 miliarde… [citeste mai departe]

O băimăreancă băută a făcut accident. Cât a arătat etilotestul

O băimăreancă băută a făcut accident. Cât a arătat etilotestul

Polițiștii Biroului Rutier Baia Mare au intervenit în seara de miercuri, 20 decembrie, la un eveniment rutier soldat cu pagube materiale pe strada Arieșului din Baia Mare. La fața locului, polițiștii au stabilit faptul că o femeie în vârstă de 43 de ani din municipiu,… [citeste mai departe]

Şcoala Verde de la Giroc prinde contur!

Şcoala Verde de la Giroc prinde contur!

Proiect de excepţie la Giroc. Prima etapă a cererii de finanțare pentru proiectul Şcoală Verde a fost acceptată. Acest proiect inovator prevede construirea unei școli care respectă cele mai înalte standarde NZEB+. Clădirea va avea o suprafață de 1832 mp și va include 10 săli de clasă pentru învățământul primar și clasele… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. FOTO. Târgu-Neamț: Aleșii locali colindați de elevii școlilor din oraș

VIDEO. FOTO. Târgu-Neamț: Aleșii locali colindați de elevii școlilor din oraș

O dată cu apropierea sărbătorilor de iarnă, Sala de ședințe a Consiliului Local Târgu-Neamț a fost gazda colindătorilor și urătorilor de la școlile din oraș. https://mesagerulneamt.ro/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Colindatori-Tg-Neamt-video-1-dec-2023.mp4… [citeste mai departe]

Cele trei daruri oferite Pruncului Sfânt, Iisus Hristos, în premieră la o mânăstire din România. Credincioși sunt așteptați la Drăgănești-Vlașca până pe 28 decembrie

Cele trei daruri oferite Pruncului Sfânt, Iisus Hristos, în premieră la o mânăstire din România. Credincioși sunt așteptați la Drăgănești-Vlașca până pe 28 decembrie

Articolul Cele trei daruri oferite Pruncului… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă acțiune a oamenilor legii din Alba. Permise reținute și amenzi de aproape 20.000 de lei

O nouă acțiune a oamenilor legii din Alba. Permise reținute și amenzi de aproape 20.000 de lei

Ieri, 20 decembrie 2023, polițiștii și jandarmii din județul Alba au continuat acțiunile, în sistem integrat, pentru combaterea faptelor de natură penală și contravențională și pentru prevenirea incidentelor… [citeste mai departe]

Băcăuanii sunt invitați la „Alaiul Datinilor și obiceiurilor de iarnă”, în a treia zi de Crăciun

Băcăuanii sunt invitați la „Alaiul Datinilor și obiceiurilor de iarnă”, în a treia zi de Crăciun

În cea de a treia zi de Crăciun, centrul orașului Bacău va fi din nou gazda celui mai mare festival de tradiții și obiceiuri de iarnă din zona Moldovei: „Alaiul Datinilor și Obiceiurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Mutu este în doliu! Tragedie în familia fostului fotbalist chiar înainte de Crăciun. A fost omul căruia i-a încredințat chiar și afacerile

Adrian Mutu este în doliu! Tragedie în familia fostului fotbalist chiar înainte de Crăciun. A fost omul căruia i-a încredințat chiar și afacerile

Adrian Mutu este în doliu chiar înainte de Crăciun. Mama antrenorului s-a stins din viață la 72… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

 Romania’s parliament adopts 2024 budget, deficit set at 5%

Publicat:
 Romania’s parliament adopts 2024 budget, deficit set at 5%

Romania‘s parliament said it approved the 2024 state budget, which projects a deficit equivalent to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 3.4% economic growth, according to . The budget for next year was adopted with 299 votes in favour and 82 against, according to data posted on the website of the parliament’s lower […] The post  Romania’s parliament adopts 2024 budget, deficit set at 5% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s trade deficit narrows to 9.2% of GDP

12:26, 12.12.2023 - Romania’s trade deficit for goods contracted by 12.2% y/y to E28.9bn (9.2% of GDP) in the 12 months to October 2023, as imports edged down by 0.5% y/y to E122.7bn and exports advanced by 3.7% y/y to E93.8bn (30% of GDP), according to bne Intellinews. The country’s deficit-to-GDP ratio peaked at 11.8-11.9%…

Romania’s Q3 GDP rises 2.9% y/y

10:26, 08.12.2023 - Romania’s economy grew by 2.9% year on year in the third quarter of 2023, slowing down from a 4.1% expansion in the same period last year, the statistical board said on Thursday, quoting seasonally-adjusted data, according to See News. On an unadjusted basis, Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew…

EU Commission cuts Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.2%

14:06, 16.11.2023 - Romania’s economy is projected to expand by a real 2.2% in 2023, the European Commission (EC) said, revising downwards its May forecast for 3.2% growth, according to See News. The projected deceleration from a real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.6% in 2022 is expected to be driven by high…

Romania’s Q3 GDP rises 0.2% y/y

12:25, 14.11.2023 - Romania‘s economy grew 0.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a 3.8% annual increase in the like quarter of 2022, the statistical board said on Tuesday, citing non-adjusted flash data, according to See News. On a seasonally adjusted annual comparison basis, Romania’s gross domestic…

Turkish approval for Sweden’s NATO bid draws closer

11:36, 14.11.2023 - Turkey’s parliament is set to hold a debate this week over Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to improve defense relations with US-led allies, according to Bloomberg. The foreign affairs committee will discuss the matter on Thursday according to…

European Commission adopts 6 bln euro-backed Western Balkans growth plan

15:55, 08.11.2023 - The European Commission said on Wednesday it adopted a new growth plan for the Western Balkans, supported by a proposed 6 billion euro reform and growth facility, aiming to advance membership benefits, spur economic growth, and help the enlargement process, according to See News. The proposed financial…

Romania’s annual inflation eases to 8.8% in Sept

13:05, 12.10.2023 - Romania’s consumer prices rose by 8.8% on the year in September, following a 9.4% annual increase in August, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last twelve months was 12.6%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by…

OMV Petrom’s Q3 hydrocarbon output drops

15:05, 09.10.2023 - The hydrocarbon production of Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom dropped to 113.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (kboe) per day in the third quarter of 2023 from 117.2 kboe per day in the same period of 2022, the company said on Monday, according to See News.  OMV Petrom’s daily hydrocarbon…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 decembrie 2023
USD 4.5369
EUR 4.9702
CHF 5.2648
GBP 5.7419
CAD 3.4041
XAU 297.127
JPY 3.1629
CNY 0.6356
AED 1.2354
AUD 3.0676
MDL 0.2576
BGN 2.5412

Urmareste stirile pe: