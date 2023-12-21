Romania’s parliament adopts 2024 budget, deficit set at 5% Romania‘s parliament said it approved the 2024 state budget, which projects a deficit equivalent to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 3.4% economic growth, according to See News. The budget for next year was adopted with 299 votes in favour and 82 against, according to data posted on the website of the parliament’s lower […] The post Romania’s parliament adopts 2024 budget, deficit set at 5% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

