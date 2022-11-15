Romania’s economy slows as drought and energy crisis hit output Romania’s economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter, weighed down by a severe drought and the energy crisis triggered by the war in neighboring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The country dodged a quarterly contraction, however, surprising analysts and easing concerns about an imminent recession. Gross domestic product advanced 4% from a year […] The post Romania’s economy slows as drought and energy crisis hit output appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

