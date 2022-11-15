Romania’s economy slows as drought and energy crisis hit output

Stiri Recomandate

Prognoza meteo actualizată pentru următoarele două săptămâni

Prognoza meteo actualizată pentru următoarele două săptămâni

Începând cu data de 16 noiembrie, vremea se va răci semnificativ! În plus, sunt așteptate primele ninsori. Temperaturile maxime vor fi la limita înghețului în nordul Moldovei, estul Transilvaniei și în jur de 5 grade în sud, în următoarea perioadă.  Valorile nocturne…

Încă un posibil caz de botulism înregistrat în județul Olt: un bărbat a acuzat stări de rău după ce a mâncat carne în untură

Încă un posibil caz de botulism înregistrat în județul Olt: un bărbat a acuzat stări de rău după ce a mâncat carne în untură

Un bărbat în vârstă de 39 de ani a ajuns la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Slatina cu simptome de botulism, acesta fiind al treilea…

Arsenium colaborează pentru prima dată cu Holograf și lansează „O zi"

Arsenium colaborează pentru prima dată cu Holograf și lansează „O zi”

„O zi" este numele single-ului pe care Arsenium îl lansează alături de Holograf toamna aceasta. „O zi" aduce un sound fresh în playlisturi, ce îmbină stilul caracteristic al lui Arsenium cu riff-urile rock cu care trupa Holograf ne-a obișnuit. Compusă…

Sistem performant de scufundare simulată, inaugurat la Constanța cu ocazia împlinirii a 55 de ani de activitate a scafandrilor militari

Sistem performant de scufundare simulată, inaugurat la Constanța cu ocazia împlinirii a 55 de ani de activitate a scafandrilor militari

Un sistem performant de scufundare simulată va fi inaugurat la sfârşitul acestei săptămâni, la Centrul de Scafandri din Constanţa,…

Din 20 noiembrie, la TVR începe aventura fotbalului spectacol. Programul complet al Cupei Mondiale Qatar 2022

Din 20 noiembrie, la TVR începe aventura fotbalului spectacol. Programul complet al Cupei Mondiale Qatar 2022

Din 20 noiembrie până în 18 decembrie, Televiziunea Română transmite în exclusivitate cea mai iubită întrecere sportivă a planetei. Transmisiile live dedicate Cupei Mondiale de Fotbal…

Şefa unui centru DGASPC din Neamţ a fost trimisă în judecată. Câţi bani cerea Petronela Cobuz pentru un loc de muncă la stat

Şefa unui centru DGASPC din Neamţ a fost trimisă în judecată. Câţi bani cerea Petronela Cobuz pentru un loc de muncă la stat

Şefa Complexului de servicii "Romaniţa" Roman, din cadrul DGASPC Neamţ, a fost trimisă în judecată, în stare de libertate, pentru trafic…

Armata ucraineană îşi continuă ofensiva în sudul țării. Aproape 50 de aşezări în regiunea Nikolaev, sub controlul forțelor Kievului

Armata ucraineană îşi continuă ofensiva în sudul țării. Aproape 50 de aşezări în regiunea Nikolaev, sub controlul forțelor Kievului

Armata ucraineană îşi continuă ofensiva de recucerire a zonelor ocupate de Rusia în sudul ţării şi a reuşit să preia…

Suntem mai deștepți dacă citim de pe hârtie, nu de pe ecran - STUDIU

Suntem mai deștepți dacă citim de pe hârtie, nu de pe ecran - STUDIU

Când parcurgem texte lungi, care depășesc sute de cuvinte, învățarea este mai eficientă dacă am citit de pe hârtie decât dacă am făcut-o de un ecran, arată lingvistul Naomi S. Baron, autorul cărții "Cum citim acum" . Beneficiile cititului de pe suport fizic…

Ucraina cere africanilor să nu mai lupte în război: Mor pentru ambițiile lui Putin!

Ucraina cere africanilor să nu mai lupte în război: Mor pentru ambițiile lui Putin!

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe de la Kiev a transmis un apel popoarelor din Africa, după ce un student originar din Zambia, condamnat la închisoare în Rusia, a murit în războiul din Ucraina. Instituţia îi îndeamnă pe cetățenii…

Ecologiștii atrag atenția: zeci de ulii, vulturi și alte păsări de pradă protejate sunt împușcate, otrăvite sau prinse ilegal în Anglia

Ecologiștii atrag atenția: zeci de ulii, vulturi și alte păsări de pradă protejate sunt împușcate, otrăvite sau prinse ilegal în Anglia

Zeci de ulii, vulturi și alte păsări de pradă protejate sunt împușcate, otrăvite sau prinse ilegal în Marea Britanie,…


Romania's economy slows as drought and energy crisis hit output

Publicat:
Romania’s economy slows as drought and energy crisis hit output

Romania's economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter, weighed down by a severe drought and the energy crisis triggered by the war in neighboring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The country dodged a quarterly contraction, however, surprising analysts and easing concerns about an imminent recession. Gross domestic product advanced 4% from a year […] The post Romania's economy slows as drought and energy crisis hit output appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

