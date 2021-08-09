Romania’s central bank ramps up 2021/2022 inflation forecasts

Stiri Recomandate

Cine nu trebuie să facă vaccinul? Contraindicațiile la vaccinurile împotriva COVID-19!

Hipersensibilitatea la substanța activă sau la oricare dintre excipienții produsului este contraindicația valabilă pentru toate cele 4 vaccinuri aprobate, transmit, luni, reprezentanții CNCAV. Trebuie să amâne vaccinare… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Judeţean Prahova cere DGASPC măsuri în urma cazului de la Călineşti, unde un pacient a murit după ce ar fi fost lovit de un angajat al centrului

Preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Prahova, Iulian Dumitrescu, solicită Direcţiei… [citeste mai departe]

4 beneficii ale aspiratoarelor verticale

Aspiratoarele sunt o comoditate a timpurilor moderne și, ca toate tehnologiile, aceste dispozitive de curățare s-au îmbunătățit destul de mult de-a lungul timpului. În ziua de astăzi, aspiratoarele vin cu mai multe atașamente decât probabil că veți avea nevoie vreodată. Un aspirator vertical poate să nu fie cel mai puternic...… [citeste mai departe]

Au fost decernate premiile festivalului Săptămâna Comediei

Ediția a VIII-a a festivalului Săptămâna Comediei, unul dintre cele mai îndrăgite și așteptate evenimente culturale ale Brașovului, a avut loc în perioada 2-8 august 2021 la Teatrul Sică Alexandrescu și... [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Sandu, achitat definitiv într-un dosar de luare de mită

Fostul preşedinte al Federaţiei Române de Fotbal (FRF), Mircea Sandu şi soţia sa, Elisabeta, au fost achitaţi definitiv, luni, de Curtea de Apel Bucureşti, într-un dosar în care este acuzat de DNA că ar fi prim... [citeste mai departe]

Ritmul de creştere a deficitului comercial pare să încetinească

În perioada 1.I-30.VI 2021, exporturile FOB au însumat 36.168,7 milioane euro, iar importurile CIF au însumat 46.828,5 milioane euro, potrivit INS. – În perioada 1.I-30.VI 2021, exporturile au crescut cu 26,5%, iar importurile au crescut cu 25,6%, comparativ cu perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Agenții de la Rutieră au oprit sute de mașini în weekend pe drumurile din Timiș

Polițiștii au constatat 21 de infracțiuni la regimul circulației și au reținut 59 de permise de conducere. Sâmbătă, polițiștii din Lugoj au depistat pe strada Caransebeșului, un bărbat în vârstă de 65 de ani, care a condus un autoturism… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Sandu, fost preşedinte al FRF, achitat definitiv pentru luare de mită

Curtea de Apel Bucureşti l-a găsit nevinovat pe Mircea Sandu pentru luare de mită, aceeaşi sentinţă fiind dispusă şi în cazul soţiei sale, acuzată de complicitate. Hotărârea este definitivă. [citeste mai departe]

Iulian Călin va conduce la centru meciul CS Universitatea Craiova - FC Voluntari

Arbitrul Iulian Călin a fost delegat la centru la meciul CS Universitatea Craiova - FC Voluntari, programat, luni, de la ora 21.30, în etapa a IV-a a Ligii I, potrivit news.ro. El va ajutat de asistenţii Radu Ghinguleac şi Sebastian Gheorghe,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s central bank ramps up 2021/2022 inflation forecasts

Publicat:
Romania’s central bank on Monday lifted its annual inflation target considerably higher for this year and said a tightening cycle has already started even though policymakers have yet to raise interest rates, according to Reuters. Rate-setters now expect inflation to reach 5.6% in December, compared with a previous forecast of 4.1% and […] The post Romania’s central bank ramps up 2021/2022 inflation forecasts appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Eurozone rebounds strongly, inflation above ECB target

13:25, 30.07.2021 - The European Union‘s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the 19 countries was the growth of 2.0% quarter-on-quarter and 13.7% year-on-year, according to Reuters. The Eurozone pulled more strongly than expected out of the recession caused by…

CFA Romania: 5.8% economic growth projected for 2021

16:05, 26.07.2021 - Romania’s Chartered Financial Analysts Association, CFA Romania said on Monday it projects a 5.8% growth rate for Romania’s economy for 2021 and a budget deficit of 6.2% of GDP, while the time horizon for Romania’s joining the eurozone is 2030, according to Agerpres. In a monthly survey conducted by…

S.Korean TV network chief apologises amid furore over broadcast blunders

13:55, 26.07.2021 - The head of a South Korean public TV network which sparked a furore for using offensive images and captions during the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony issued a public apology on Monday, saying its “inconsiderate” broadcast violated the Olympic spirit, according to Reuters. The network, MBC, has apologised…

Oil drops as OPEC+ agreement raises prospect of more supply

11:01, 19.07.2021 - Oil prices recouped some losses on Monday but were still down after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, which sparked concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in many countries, according to Reuters.  Brent crude was down 61 cents, or 0.8%, at…

Romania’s annual inflation rate in June increased to 3.9%

14:20, 13.07.2021 - Romania’s National Institute of Statistical (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s annual inflation rate increased to 3.9% in June 2021 from 3.8% in the previous month. Prices for non-food goods increased 5.71%, food products 2.17% and service prices 1.59%, according to a press release. Consumer…

EU to blacklist 86 Belarus officials and companies

12:30, 21.06.2021 - The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said the EU will impose travel bans and asset freezes on 86 Belarusian individuals and companies on Monday but will leave the decision on when to impose economic sanctions to leaders, according to Reuters.   In an attempt to put more pressure…

Germany aims to remove national veto on EU foreign policy measures

17:00, 07.06.2021 - Germany‘s Foreign Minister said on Monday that the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be “held hostage,” according to Reuters.  His comments, which came days after a more junior official…


