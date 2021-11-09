Romania’s Central Bank raises key rate to 1.75% per annum

Stiri Recomandate

Județul Hunedoara. Alte obiective turistice extraordinare…

Județul Hunedoara. Alte obiective turistice extraordinare…

Pe numele său (complet) „Colonia Ulpia Traiana Augusta Dacica Sarmizegetusa” [1] , ruinele așezării antice [2] pot fi întâlnite la aproximativ 8 km depărtare de trecătoarea dintre Banat și Transilvania [3] … Alegerea amplasamentului pentru întemeirea fostei capitale a Daciei Romane… [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt liderii PNL şi PSD care vor negocia pe domenii programul de guvernare

Cine sunt liderii PNL şi PSD care vor negocia pe domenii programul de guvernare

Prima zi a negocierilor pentru programul de guvernare al PNL-PSD-UDMR va duce la discuţii privind teme precum Justiţia, Energia sau Finanţele. Întâlnirile ar urma să înceapă de la ora 10.00 şi să se termine seara. [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinarea anti-Covid19 in Romania. Peste 67.000 de doze administrate in ultimele 24 de ore. Cati romani s-au vaccinat cu schema completa

Vaccinarea anti-Covid19 in Romania. Peste 67.000 de doze administrate in ultimele 24 de ore. Cati romani s-au vaccinat cu schema completa

Actualizare zilnica 09.11. 2021 ndash; evidenta persoanelor vaccinate impotriva COVID 19Comitetul National de Coordonare a Activitatilor… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii români nu cred că au primit destule informații la școală despre vaccinare, dar spun că au învățat să se protejeze de COVID

Elevii români nu cred că au primit destule informații la școală despre vaccinare, dar spun că au învățat să se protejeze de COVID

Doar 36% dintre elevi cred că au primit destule detalii despre vaccinare, însă 86% au declarat că informațiile despre prevenirea… [citeste mai departe]

După o formă rară de COVID lung, organele i-au fost donate. Cât de sigur e transplantul în astfel de situații?

După o formă rară de COVID lung, organele i-au fost donate. Cât de sigur e transplantul în astfel de situații?

Familia unei femei care a suferit de o formă relativ rară de COVID s-a temut că organele ei nu mai sunt viabile pentru a fi donate, după moarte, dar spitalul a decis altceva.… [citeste mai departe]

Parchetul General cere achitarea lui Tăriceanu, la aproape un an de la trimiterea în judecată: Fapta nu există

Parchetul General cere achitarea lui Tăriceanu, la aproape un an de la trimiterea în judecată: Fapta nu există

La aproape un an de la trimiterea dosarului în instanţă, Parchetul General s-a răzgândit şi a solicitat marţi judecătorilor de la Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie achitarea… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 67.800 de persoane au fost vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore. Câţi oameni au primit prima doză

Peste 67.800 de persoane au fost vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore. Câţi oameni au primit prima doză

Peste 67.800 de persoane au fost vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore, din care peste 26.700 cu prima doză. Alte 22.024 de persoane s-au vaccinat cu doza a treia, a anunţat, marţi, Comitetul Naţional de… [citeste mai departe]

Unităţile sanitare din judeţul Constanţa care tratează pacienţi COVID trebuie să elimine supraîncărcarea instalaţiei electrice, a stabilit CJSU

Unităţile sanitare din judeţul Constanţa care tratează pacienţi COVID trebuie să elimine supraîncărcarea instalaţiei electrice, a stabilit CJSU

Unităţile sanitare din judeţul Constanţa care tratează pacienţi COVID trebuie să ia mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Sebeș cumpără o mașină electrică: Licitația în valoare de peste 92.000 de lei, lansată în SEAP

Primăria Sebeș cumpără o mașină electrică: Licitația în valoare de peste 92.000 de lei, lansată în SEAP

Primăria Sebeș cumpără o mașină electrică: Licitația în valoare de peste 92.000 de lei, lansată în SEAP Primăria Sebeș cumpără o mașină electrică: Licitația în valoare de peste… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: Nu putem rămâne singura țară din Europa cu cota unică

Marcel Ciolacu: Nu putem rămâne singura țară din Europa cu cota unică

Marcel Ciolacu a făcut primele declarații după startul consultărilor dintre PNL, PSD, UDMR şi minorităţile naţionale pe tema formării unei majorităţi parlamentare care să ducă la învestirea unui nou guvern. Președintele PSD a precizat că astăzi au avut… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania’s Central Bank raises key rate to 1.75% per annum

Publicat:
Romania’s Central Bank raises key rate to 1.75% per annum

of Romania (BNR) announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 1.75% from 1.50% as of November 10, according to .  “BNR decided to keep the deposit facility rate to 1% per year and raise the lending facility rate to 2.50% from 2%,” the bank said in […] The post Romania’s raises key rate to 1.75% per annum appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Central bank raises key rate to 1.75 pct per annum

16:41, 09.11.2021 - The Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided on Tuesday to raise the benchmark interest rate to 1.75 pct from 1.50 pct per annum beginning November 10, 2021 and keep a firm control on money market liquidity, the central bank said in a release. Also, the monetary authority decided…

US and Romania to build nuclear power facility

13:26, 03.11.2021 - The United States and Romania announced plans to build a “first-of-a-kind” small modular reactor (SMR) plant in Romania, the White House said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The White House stated that the deployment of SMR technology will be an essential contributor to a decarbonised power sector…

Romania’s Biofarm invests E35mln in new production and testing facility

15:41, 02.11.2021 - Romania‘s drug manufacture, Biofarm announced on Tuesday that it has inaugurated a new production and testing facility in Bucharest following an investment of over E35mln, according to a press release.  Biofarm stated that with a usable area of over 10.000 sqm and an annual production flow three times…

Romania’s Central Bank FX reserves fall to E39.8bln in October

15:31, 01.11.2021 - The National Bank of Romania (NBR) announced on Monday that its foreign exchange reserves excluding gold, totalled E39.843bln at the end of October 2021 compared to E41.216bln in the previous month, according to a press release. That Central Bank stated that the foreign exchange inflows amounted to…

Romania’s Colosseum delays shopping mall extension again over spike in Covid-19

17:21, 26.10.2021 - Colosseum Centre a retail park located in Bucharest said on Tuesday that it has decided to reschedule the opening of an extension of its shopping mall for the spring of 2022, due to the unpredictability of the business environment amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to See News. “The opening…

Romania’s president invites political parties to discuss new cabinet

12:35, 06.10.2021 - Romania‘s president Klaus Iohannis announced that he has invited all parliamentary represented political parties for consultations on the formation of a new government starting next week after the liberal cabinet of Florin Cițu lost a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, according to See News.  “In order…

Scallier to open two retail parks in Romania in 2021, plans three for 2022

16:21, 21.09.2021 - Polish property investment company Scallier said on Tuesday it will open two new retail parks in Romania by the end of this year and plans at least three more openings in 2022, according to See News.  “The 6,200 sq m Funshop Park in Rosiorii de Vede is scheduled to open later this month, while the […]…

Romania’s Banca Transilvania net profit jumps 48% y/y in H1

12:41, 23.08.2021 - Romania’s Banca Transilvania announced on Monday that its net profit rose by 48.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to RON 901 mln (E183 mln), according to See News. The bank’s operating income rose to RON 2.169 bln in the first half of 2021 compared with RON 1.858 bln in 2020. At the end […]…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 10 noiembrie 2021
Bucuresti -1°C | 10°C
Iasi -1°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 11°C
Timisoara 1°C | 13°C
Constanta 5°C | 9°C
Brasov -2°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 07.11.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 382.874,40 1.866.774,80
II (5/6) 7 18.232,11 -
III (4/6) 372 343,07 -
IV (3/6) 6.873 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.328.214,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 noiembrie 2021
USD 4.2688
EUR 4.9482
CHF 4.6758
GBP 5.8026
CAD 3.4328
XAU 250.577
JPY 3.7835
CNY 0.668
AED 1.1622
AUD 3.1691
MDL 0.2439
BGN 2.5299

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec