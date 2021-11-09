Romania’s Central Bank raises key rate to 1.75% per annum

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided on Tuesday to raise the benchmark interest rate to 1.75 pct from 1.50 pct per annum beginning November 10, 2021 and keep a firm control on money market liquidity, the central bank said in a release. Also, the monetary authority decided…

- The United States and Romania announced plans to build a “first-of-a-kind” small modular reactor (SMR) plant in Romania, the White House said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The White House stated that the deployment of SMR technology will be an essential contributor to a decarbonised power sector…

- Romania‘s drug manufacture, Biofarm announced on Tuesday that it has inaugurated a new production and testing facility in Bucharest following an investment of over E35mln, according to a press release. Biofarm stated that with a usable area of over 10.000 sqm and an annual production flow three times…

- The National Bank of Romania (NBR) announced on Monday that its foreign exchange reserves excluding gold, totalled E39.843bln at the end of October 2021 compared to E41.216bln in the previous month, according to a press release. That Central Bank stated that the foreign exchange inflows amounted to…

- Colosseum Centre a retail park located in Bucharest said on Tuesday that it has decided to reschedule the opening of an extension of its shopping mall for the spring of 2022, due to the unpredictability of the business environment amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to See News. “The opening…

- Romania‘s president Klaus Iohannis announced that he has invited all parliamentary represented political parties for consultations on the formation of a new government starting next week after the liberal cabinet of Florin Cițu lost a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, according to See News. “In order…

- Polish property investment company Scallier said on Tuesday it will open two new retail parks in Romania by the end of this year and plans at least three more openings in 2022, according to See News. “The 6,200 sq m Funshop Park in Rosiorii de Vede is scheduled to open later this month, while the […]…

- Romania’s Banca Transilvania announced on Monday that its net profit rose by 48.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to RON 901 mln (E183 mln), according to See News. The bank’s operating income rose to RON 2.169 bln in the first half of 2021 compared with RON 1.858 bln in 2020. At the end […]…