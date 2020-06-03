Romanian-Ukrainian joint training at Black Sea

Stiri Recomandate

Diana, fiica lui Adrian Enache, se teme pentru viața ei. Bărbatul care a agresat-o a fost eliberat

Diana, fiica lui Adrian Enache, se teme pentru viața ei. Bărbatul care a agresat-o a fost eliberat

Diana Enache, fiica lui Adrian Enache, a trecut prin momente cumplite în urmă cu 6 ani, când un bărbat a agresat-o în propria locuință. Diana Enache se întorcea de la o petrecere în anul 2014 și ajunsă… [citeste mai departe]

Gura păcătosului: Guvernul vrea distanțare socială, nu fizică…

Gura păcătosului: Guvernul vrea distanțare socială, nu fizică…

Încep prin a spune că lui Ludovic Orban și găștii lui guvernamentale i se cam fâlfâie de popor, de criză, de covid, iar pandemia a venit mănușă pentru planul de a pune stăpânire pe România. Nu că pesediștii s-ar fi zdrobit de dragul românilor…. Înainte de explozia… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus în R. Moldova: 125 de persoane tratate și 2 decese noi

Coronavirus în R. Moldova: 125 de persoane tratate și 2 decese noi

Pînă la ora actuală, în Republica Moldova au fost confirmate 8548 cazuri de infecție cu noul Coronavirus, dintre care 1008 în Transnistria. În ultimele 24 de ore, în cadrul Centrului COVID-19 Chișinău, au fost internate 58 persoane cu suspecție la COVID-19. Starea… [citeste mai departe]

„Citeşte româneşte”, campanie a Ministerului Culturii în perteneriat cu mediul privat

„Citeşte româneşte”, campanie a Ministerului Culturii în perteneriat cu mediul privat

Ministerul Culturii a lansat miercuri campania „Citeşte româneşte”, cu scopul de a promova cărţile autorilor autohtoni şi de a realiza o comunicare mai bună între aceştia şi cititorii lor. Prin acest proiect se doreşte… [citeste mai departe]

Moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Muncii, depusă de PSD în Senat. Se va dezbate pe 9 iunie

Moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Muncii, depusă de PSD în Senat. Se va dezbate pe 9 iunie

Liderul grupului PSD, Radu Preda, a depus, miercuri, în plenul Senatului, moţiunea simplă "Opriţi-o pe doamna în negru de la Ministerul Şomajului şi Prăbuşirii Sociale".Radu Preda a menţionat că moţiunea… [citeste mai departe]

(Publicitate) Criza COVID a scos la iveală cele mai grave probleme legate de educația copiilor

(Publicitate) Criza COVID a scos la iveală cele mai grave probleme legate de educația copiilor

Teme făcute pe telefonul mamei, încărcat la bateria mașinii. Ioana (9 ani) și fratele ei, Mihai (12 ani) locuiesc într-o baracă, la 1.5 km de satul Clinceni. Trăiesc sub același acoperiș împreună cu cei doi părinți… [citeste mai departe]

PSD MPs will reject emergency ordinance postponing doubling of chilldrens allowances to August 1

PSD MPs will reject emergency ordinance postponing doubling of chilldrens allowances to August 1

The MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will reject, on Wednesday, in the Chamber of Deputies, the emergency ordinance by which the Orban Government has postponed until August 1 the doubling of allowances,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce este Antifa, mișcarea stângii radicale pe care Trump vrea să o declare ”organizație teroristă” după protestele din ultimele zile

Ce este Antifa, mișcarea stângii radicale pe care Trump vrea să o declare ”organizație teroristă” după protestele din ultimele zile

Donald Trump a anunțat că mișcarea Antifa, pe care o consideră responsabilă pentru protestele din ultimele zile, va fi… [citeste mai departe]

Galaţi: Accident rutier cu opt răniţi la Hanu Conachi

Galaţi: Accident rutier cu opt răniţi la Hanu Conachi

Un accident rutier soldat cu opt răniţi, în care a fost implicat un microbuz de transport persoane, a avut loc, miercuri, în localitatea Hanu Conachi, comuna Fundeni, a anunţat Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Galaţi. Potrivit sursei citate, la faţa locului acţionează o autospecială… [citeste mai departe]

NEBUNIA generată de restricțiile impuse de Guvern: numărul românilor care își caută loc de muncă S-A DUBLAT

NEBUNIA generată de restricțiile impuse de Guvern: numărul românilor care își caută loc de muncă S-A DUBLAT

Luna mai a adus o creștere a numărului de aplicări la job-uri cu peste 50% față de luna aprilie și cu mai bine de 45%, comparativ cu aceeași perioadă a anului trecut. Cei… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romanian-Ukrainian joint training at Black Sea

Publicat:
Romanian-Ukrainian joint training at Black Sea

The "" corvette left on Tuesday the to perform the long of this week a series of joint drills in the international waters of the , alongside the "Starobilsk" Ukrainian patrol vessel, the (SMFN) said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the source, during the current training session, the Romanian and Ukrainian military sailors participate in joint exercises to monitor the naval traffic, as well as to repel an air strike, alongside two aircraft of the .

"The main…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ForMin Aurescu and Israeli counterpart discuss joint meeting of the two gov'ts

21:24, 02.06.2020 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday had a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gabriel Ashkenazi, with whom he discussed the Peace Process in the Middle East and also about the organisation next year of a joint meeting of the two governments. "The two high officials agreed…

Romanian air police escorted 4 Russian aircraft flying close to NATO airspace

08:27, 21.05.2020 - The Romanian air forces have conducted an air police mission to escort four Russian aircraft that flew, on Tuesday, over the Black Sea, close to the NATO airspace."Yesterday [Tuesday - ed.n.] there was an air police mission conducted by the Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish forces, as four Russian…

Parliament convenes in joint sitting to vote on state of alert

09:00, 20.05.2020 - Parliament convenes on Wednesday, in a joint sitting, to vote on the Government's decision on approving the state of alert, decided the joint Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.The joint sitting will take place starting with 15:00 hrs. The joint bureaus approved…

Frigate Regina Maria stops over in Georgian Poti Port in context of planned missions in Black Sea

19:22, 08.04.2020 - The Romanian Frigate "Regina Maria" (F-222), part of the package of forces put at NATO's disposal by the Romanian Military Navy, docked in the Georgian Poti Port on Wednesday, within the missions planned in the Black Sea, the Naval Forces General Staff (SMFN) informs. According to the quoted source,…

Environment Ministry to withdraw authorizations of companies involved in illegal logging

10:44, 01.04.2020 - The Ministry of Environment, through the Committee that authorizes economic operators for the logging activity, will withdraw the authorization of any company that is discovered to/or its employees are discovered to have been involved in illegal logging in unauthorized felling areas. According to…

Approximately 2,500 persons enter Romania, in a few hours, through Nadlac II border crossing point

10:44, 18.03.2020 - Approximately 2,500 persons in the convoy that crossed Hungary on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday already entered the country, a few hours since arriving in the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, the Border Police announced in a press release.According to the quoted source, the convoy…

Medics perform epidemiological triage at border checkpoints

16:24, 11.03.2020 - Medics help the epidemiological triage at the checkpoints of the southern, western and northwestern border, the Ministry of National Defence announced on Wednesday. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday approved the request in this sense coming from…

Interim ForMin Aurescu to participate in meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers of B9 Format states

18:31, 09.03.2020 - Interim Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday and Wednesday will participate in Vilnius in the meeting of the heads of states of the Bucharest 9 Format (B9). According to the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) release on Monday sent to AGERPRES, participating in the event there will…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 iunie 2020
Bucuresti 10°C | 21°C
Iasi 8°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 16°C
Timisoara 10°C | 19°C
Constanta 12°C | 20°C
Brasov 5°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 iunie 2020
USD 4.3293
EUR 4.8419
CHF 4.5077
GBP 5.4413
CAD 3.2062
XAU 242.062
JPY 4.018
CNY 0.6097
AED 1.1786
AUD 2.9727
MDL 0.2487
BGN 2.4757

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec