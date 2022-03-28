Romanian PM meets North Macedonian counterpart in Sofia, reiterates support for EU hopeful's accession bid

Stiri Recomandate

Vasile Dîncu: „Indiferent cine a minat în Marea Neagră, s-a minat masiv în zona malului ucrainean cel puţin. E clar că aceste mine s-ar putea să ajungă şi în zona noastră”

Vasile Dîncu, ministrul Apărării,… [citeste mai departe]

Marți, 22 martie 2022, APM Alba a efrctuat măsurători ale calității aerului și nivelul de zgomot, în orașul Cugir

Conform unei informări transmise Primăriei Cugir de către Agenția pentru Protecția Mediului Alba, în data de 22 martie 2022. Au fost realizate măsurători în vederea… [citeste mai departe]

APIA a sancționat șase fermieri din Tulcea pentru incendierea culturilor agricole

Agenţia de Plăţi şi Intervenţie pentru Agricultură (APIA) a sancţionat cu amenzi şase fermieri din judeţul Tulcea pentru incendierea culturilor agricole, se arată într-un comunicat de presă făcut public luni de Prefectura judeţului. Fii… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Arcada Galaţi a făcut un nou pas spre titlu în Divizia A1 la volei masculin

CSM Arcada Galaţi a făcut un nou pas spre titlu în Divizia A1 la volei masculin, după ce a învins-o pe CSA Steaua Bucureşti cu scorul de 3-1 (26-24, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19), luni, pe teren propriu, în etapa a doua din play-off, Grupa 1-4,… [citeste mai departe]

Eleva dispărută de la căminul unui liceu, găsită după 4 zile

Eleva de 16 ani, care a dispărut de la căminul unui liceu din Cluj-Napoca, a fost găsită după patru zile. Dumitru Maria a dispărut în 24 martie, în jurul orei 18:20. Poliția a anunțat că eleva a plecat de la căminul unui liceu din Cluj-Napoca și nu a mai revenit.DUMITRU… [citeste mai departe]

Meci de box între lideri AUR și APP pe pagina de Facebook a lui George Simion

Fost senator și ministru PSD, Liviu Marian Pop, actual lider local în APP, i-a scris luni pe Facebook liderului AUR George Simion că „șefii” lui sunt în „pădure”, cu aluzie la serviciile secrete. În replică, Simion spune că cei din APP, precum… [citeste mai departe]

Cauti un loc de munca? Te invitam sa faci parte din echipa Profi din municipiul Zalau

Vei beneficia de salariu fix, bonuri de masa, bonusuri profesionale si bonusuri Profi. Trimite CV-ul tau pe adresa de email [email protected] aproape 22 ani, lantul de magazine Profi se dezvolta continuu, in ritm accelerat.… [citeste mai departe]

Când începe și cât durează VACANȚA de PAȘTE 2022. Structura anului școlar și detalii pentru elevi

Când începe și cât durează VACANȚA de PAȘTE 2022. Structura anului școlar și detalii pentru elevi Elevii vor avea două săptămâni de vacanță, din luna aprilie. Este perioada în care vor fi… [citeste mai departe]

Muzeul Amintirilor din Comunism va fi inaugurat la Braşov în 1 aprilie

Povestea vieţii de zi cu zi a românilor care au trăit în deceniile de după Al Doilea Război Mondial şi până în 1989 va fi spusă de peste 100 de exponate la Muzeul Amintirilor din Comunism (MAdC), care va fi inaugurat la Braşov, în 1 aprilie. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Armata rusă încearcă să formeze un coridor în jurul Kievului: A cuceri Kievul înseamnă, în esenţă, a cuceri Ucraina

Forţele ruse încearcă să stabilească un ”coridor” în jurul capitalei ucrainene pentru a bloca rutele de aprovizionare, pe fondul luptei continue în suburbiile… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian PM meets North Macedonian counterpart in Sofia, reiterates support for EU hopeful's accession bid

Publicat:
Romanian PM meets North Macedonian counterpart in Sofia, reiterates support for EU hopeful's accession bid

declared that during his Monday meeting with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski he reiterated support for this country's EU accession bid and willingness to help it prepare for taking over OSCE's Chairmanship in 2023.

PM Ciuca, counterpart Krivokapic, about need of support for Montenegro European path

21:35, 28.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Monday, in Sofia, with the Prime Minister of the Government of Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapic, with whom he discussed about the support for the European path of this country, as well as about strengthening bilateral relations in the economic and agricultural…

Nicolae Ciuca thanks Bulgarian Government for commitment to complete Bulgaria-Greece interconnector

16:51, 28.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca thanked, on Monday, the Government in Sofia for its commitment to complete the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector, emphasizing the importance of ensuring natural gas resources, necessary also to obtain chemical fertilizer. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

PM Ciuca meets Icelandic counterpart Jakobsdottir, discusses European security

19:50, 24.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that he had a discussion with Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir on European security, the situation in Ukraine, but also on bilateral relations, saying that they should be strengthened, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Ciuca: Romania will request reallotment of unspent funds from previous European programs

20:40, 14.03.2022 - Romania will ask for the reallotment of funds that remain unspent from previous European programs, intended for the Romanian economy, in order to intervene to assist the business environment, PM Nicolae Ciuca announced on Monday evening. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

PM Ciuca tells European Commissioner Lenarcic gov't counting on EC support to meet refugee needs

15:26, 10.03.2022 - On Thursday at the Government House, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed visiting European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, highlighting the importance of European support to Romania and Moldova in order to manage the flows of refugees from Ukraine. Fii…

Romanian gov't passes support measures for refugees from Ukraine

20:26, 07.03.2022 - On Monday, the Romanian government passed new measures providing support and humanitarian assistance to children, adults, people with disabilities and all Ukrainians coming to Romania, according to governmental spokesperson Dan Carbunaru. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

ForMin Aurescu,Tunisian counterpart discuss regional security situation; 500 Tunisian citizens supported at border

19:25, 07.03.2022 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday had a telephone conversation with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi, on which occasion they discussed the regional situation and Tunisia's support for Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM Ciuca, Moldovan counterpart Gavrilita discuss streamlining border traffic amid high inflows of Ukrainian refugees

19:00, 28.02.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca spoke on Monday on the phone with his Moldovan counterpart Natalia Gavrilita, with the two heads of government discussing measures to streamline border traffic amid the high flow of Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter abroad, the government said. Fii la curent cu…


