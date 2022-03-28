Romanian PM meets North Macedonian counterpart in Sofia, reiterates support for EU hopeful's accession bid

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Monday, in Sofia, with the Prime Minister of the Government of Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapic, with whom he discussed about the support for the European path of this country, as well as about strengthening bilateral relations in the economic and agricultural

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca thanked, on Monday, the Government in Sofia for its commitment to complete the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector, emphasizing the importance of ensuring natural gas resources, necessary also to obtain chemical fertilizer.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that he had a discussion with Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir on European security, the situation in Ukraine, but also on bilateral relations, saying that they should be strengthened, Agerpres reports.

Romania will ask for the reallotment of funds that remain unspent from previous European programs, intended for the Romanian economy, in order to intervene to assist the business environment, PM Nicolae Ciuca announced on Monday evening.

On Thursday at the Government House, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed visiting European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, highlighting the importance of European support to Romania and Moldova in order to manage the flows of refugees from Ukraine.

On Monday, the Romanian government passed new measures providing support and humanitarian assistance to children, adults, people with disabilities and all Ukrainians coming to Romania, according to governmental spokesperson Dan Carbunaru.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday had a telephone conversation with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi, on which occasion they discussed the regional situation and Tunisia's support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca spoke on Monday on the phone with his Moldovan counterpart Natalia Gavrilita, with the two heads of government discussing measures to streamline border traffic amid the high flow of Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter abroad, the government said.