Romanian PM meets North Macedonian counterpart in Sofia, reiterates support for EU hopeful's accession bid
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared that during his Monday meeting with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski he reiterated support for this country's EU accession bid and willingness to help it prepare for taking over OSCE's Chairmanship in 2023.
