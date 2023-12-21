Romanian MEPs challenge Schengen blockade, point to new EU migration deal Two Romanian MEPs argue that with EU institutions adopting a political agreement, which for the first time lays down a harmonised approach to migration management for the bloc, Austria no longer has any valid grounds to oppose their country’s bid to join the Schengen area, according to Euractiv. With EU institutions agreeing to a political agreement on […] The post Romanian MEPs challenge Schengen blockade, point to new EU migration deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania and Ukraine have successfully resolved a decades-long dispute concerning the Bystroe Canal, in which Ukraine is permitted to proceed with the development of the canal with the condition that the project adheres to environmental protection regulations, said Romania’s Environment Ministry, according…

- Bulgaria has categorically rejected the request to accept more migrants on its territory in exchange for Austria lifting its veto on Schengen accession, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. News broke out over the weekend that Austria is reportedly proposing to ‘partially’…

- Austria may be willing to relax its veto on expanding the European Union’s passport-control-free Schengen zone to Romania and Bulgaria, proposing access for air travel to and from the two countries, according to Bloomberg. The government in Vienna had been the main impediment to an expansion as Chancellor Karl…

- Romania submitted the first draft of its Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate to the EU Commission last week, ensuring it addressed a series of previous issues that contributed to its delay in approval, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Monday, according to Euractiv. The Integrated…

- Romania’s new strategy for Africa is designed to revive the country’s ties with Africa, leveraging a promising basis for collaboration, ahead of President Klaus Iohannis’ upcoming tour in Africa, which starts on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. This visit marks the first high-level political and diplomatic…

- Romania continues to participate in ongoing negotiations for Schengen accession, but the reality is that the area of free movement no longer functions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday ahead of the European Council, according to Euractiv. While Austria says that its opposition is not directed…

- Austria has hit out at the latest compromise proposal to reform the EU’s fiscal rules, with Finance Minister Magnus Brunner arguing that it lacks ambition, according to Euractiv. At the start of October, EU presidency holder Spain presented a compromise on reforming the EU’s public spending rulebook,…

- Austria maintaining its veto to prevent Romania from joining the Schengen border-free zone is impacting Romanian leaders, who are now looking for alternative solutions “other than the diplomatic way” while Euroscepticism in the country continues to grow, according to Euractiv. Austria is blocking Romania’s…