Romanian government plans tax hikes to boost budget

Locul important al teatrului ieșean se conturează tot mai mult în peisajul național

An de an, spectacole, actori, artiști vizuali, critici sunt apreciați și răsplătiți în cadrul Galelor UNITER. Aseară, la ediția a 30-a, desfășurată la Palatul Culturii din Bistriţa, „Plugarul şi Moartea” în regia lui Silviu Purcărete,… [citeste mai departe]

Turcia are probleme la o linie feroviară de mare viteză la care lucrările au început în 2008

Turcia are peste 1.000 km de linii de mare viteză și își propune să treacă de 7.000 km, cu investiții totale de 40 miliarde euro. Nu este însă deloc ușor, iar la linia de 405 km Anakara - Sivas sunt probleme… [citeste mai departe]

Actiune a politistilor pe plaja din Eforie

Actiune pe linia prevenirii si combaterii comertului ilicit si a faptelor antisociale in zona plajei.La data de 4 iulie a.c., politisti din cadrul Politiei statiunii Eforie, impreuna cu jandarmi din cadrul Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Judetean Constanta si politisti locali din cadrul Politiei Locale Eforie au desfasurat… [citeste mai departe]

Inselaciune in forma continua la Medgidia. Un barbat a ajuns dupa gratii

Cercetat pentru comiterea infractiunii de inselaciune in forma continua Urmare a cercetarilor intr un dosar penal care vizeaza savarsirea infractiunii de inselaciune in forma continua, politisti din cadrul Biroului de Investigare a Criminalitatii Economice… [citeste mai departe]

Clinica de Urologie a Spitalului Județean a fost redeschisă după investiții de opt milioane de lei. Urmează reluarea transplantului renal

Clinica de Urologie a Spitalului Județean Timișoara este oficial redeschisă după ce a fost renovată. În acest moment,… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnire de nivel înalt pentru eurodeputatul Victor Negrescu

Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu s-a întâlnit astăzi cu vicepreședintele executiv al Comisiei Europene, Frans Timmermans, pentru a discuta despre criza din domeniul energiei. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]

Comunicat de presă| PES activists și PSD Alba derulează o nouă campanie de donare de sânge

Comunicat de presă| PES activists și PSD Alba derulează o nouă campanie de donare de sânge PES activists și PSD Alba derulează o nouă campanie de donare de sânge PES activists Alba și organizația județeană a Partidului… [citeste mai departe]

BUZAUL sub CODURI METEO! GALBEN –INSTABILITATE ATMOSFERICA - averse torentiale (nordul judetului) si CANICULA (restul judetului)! Vezi amanunte!

ANM: Atentionare imediata - Cod Galben 05.07/12:00-06.07/20:00 descarcari electrice, averse torentiale 25-35… [citeste mai departe]

Călin Ciobotari – Premiu pentru Critică, Gala UNITER, 2022

Locul important al teatrului ieșean se conturează tot mai mult în peisajul național. An de an, spectacole, actori, artiști vizuali, critici sunt apreciați și răsplătiți în cadrul Galelor UNITER. Aseară, la ediția a 30-a, desfășurată la Palatul Culturii din Bistriţa, „Plugarul… [citeste mai departe]

Acuze la adresa unor biserici sucevene unde oamenii sunt obligați să cumpere lumânări pentru prohod. ”Ajung să ne coste mai mult lumânările decât prohodul”, sesizează un mirean. IPS Calinic face cercetări

Un… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian government plans tax hikes to boost budget

Publicat:
Romanian government plans tax hikes to boost budget

Romania‘s coalition government plans a series of tax rises from next year, including increasing dividend and property taxes, which are expected to boost budget revenue by 13.4 billion lei ($2.82 billion), a draft bill showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Some of the changes, including higher excise duties on cigarettes and alcohol, will apply from […] The post Romanian government plans tax hikes to boost budget appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

