Romanian-German startup StageMe.Live aims to raise EUR 160 000 financing Romanian-German startup StageMe.Live, developer of a live video streaming tool for e-commerce platforms, said on Monday that it started its first round of financing. The company aims to raise EUR 160,000, the equivalent of 10% of the company, as its pre-money valuation is EUR 1.6 million. The financing round is aimed at investors interested in […] The post Romanian-German startup StageMe.Live aims to raise EUR 160 000 financing appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

