Romanian-German startup StageMe.Live aims to raise EUR 160 000 financing

Un arhitect absolvent al Colegiului Bănățean din Timișoara vrea să doneze școlii un proiect pentru o nouă sală multifuncțională

Consilierul local Răzvan Negrișanu de la USR PLUS, de profesie arhitect, a anunțat, luni, că va face o donație școlii la care… [citeste mai departe]

Vulnerabiltatea descoperită, recent, în motorul de căutare Internet Explorer a vizat utilizatorii Microsoft Office (Kaspersky)

O vulnerabilitate descoperită în motorul de căutare Internet Explorer a fost, deja, utilizată în atacuri ţintite împotriva utilizatorilor Microsoft… [citeste mai departe]

Constatarea îngrijorătoare a unui medic ortoped: 50% dintre copiii români nu practică niciun sport

Dr. Gabriel Ştefănescu, medic specialist ortopedie-traumatologie, susţine că 50% dintre copiii români nu practică niciun sport. Specialistul le recomandă părinţilor să-şi îndrume copii către un sport… [citeste mai departe]

35 de pacienți sunt deja internați la Terapie Intensivă, în județul Cluj

132 de persoane au fost confirmate cu COVID-19 duminică, 19 septembrie. Până acum, 35 de pacienți sunt internați la Terapie Intensivă, în județul Cluj. Rata de infectare continuă pe un trend ascendent.Situația epidemiologică în județul Cluj se prezintă… [citeste mai departe]

Date oficiale: 3.342 cazuri COVID în România, în 24 de ore. 78 decese noi, 952 pacienți la ATI. Situația din 20 septembrie

Date oficiale: 3.342 cazuri COVID în România, în 24 de ore. 78 decese noi, 952 pacienți la ATI. Situația din 20 septembrie Au fost înregistrate 3.342… [citeste mai departe]

Din istoria orașului Baia Mare: Ce s-a întâmplat în 20 septembrie 1347

În urma cu 674 de ani, la 20 septembrie, Cancelaria regelui Ludovic I de Anjou emitea un act privind acordarea unor privilegii centrelor miniere Baia Mare si Sasar. La acea vreme, 1347, Baia Mare era deja un oras liber regal. La cererea judelui Martin,… [citeste mai departe]

Avocatul Poporului, despre certificatul verde: Ar fi trebuit introdus prin lege, nu prin hotărâre de Guvern

Renate Weber a declarat luni, la DigiFM, că "introducerea obligativității prezentării certificatului verde aduce o restrângere a exercițiului unor drepturi și libertăți", iar măsura… [citeste mai departe]

În Timiş, 226 de persoane confirmate cu Sars-Cov-2, în ultimele 24 de ore. Rată de pozitivare imensă: 38%

În judeţul Timiş, în ultimele 24 de ore, 226 de persoane au fost confirmate cu Sars-Cov-2, fiind efectuate doar 601 teste, dintre care 385 teste rapide, ceea ce înseamnă o rată de… [citeste mai departe]

Macron le cere iertare auxiliarilor musulmani din timpul Războiului din Algeria, harkis

Preşedintele francez Emmanuel Macron le-a ”cerut iertare” luni auxiliarilor musulmani care au luptat alături de armata franceză în timpul Războiului din Algeria - harkis - şi le-a promis o lege cu privire la recunoştinţă şi… [citeste mai departe]

Fiul lui David Beckham şi-a făcut debutul ca jucător profesionist de fotbal

Romeo Beckham, fiul starului englez David Beckham, şi-a făcut debutul ca fotbalist profesionist duminică, sub culorile echipei secunde a clubului Inter Miami, la care tatăl său este acţionar, informează cotidianul The Independent. [citeste mai departe]


Romanian-German startup StageMe.Live aims to raise EUR 160 000 financing

Publicat:
Romanian-German startup StageMe.Live aims to raise EUR 160 000 financing

Romanian-German startup StageMe.Live, developer of a live video streaming tool for e-commerce platforms, said on Monday that it started its first round of financing. The company aims to raise EUR 160,000, the equivalent of 10% of the company, as its pre-money valuation is EUR 1.6 million. The financing round is aimed at investors interested in […] The post Romanian-German startup StageMe.Live aims to raise EUR 160 000 financing appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Pope in Slovakia warns European countries against being self-centred

15:50, 13.09.2021 - Pope Francis warned against too much focus on individual rights and culture wars at the expense of the common good on Monday during a visit to Slovakia amid increased nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment across Eastern Europe, according to Reuters. The 84-year-old Francis, looking fit, is making…

ECB needs to take account of improved financing conditions

15:16, 30.08.2021 - The European Central Bank (ECB) should take into account more favourable financing conditions in discussing the future of its pandemic-related monthly asset purchases, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France,…

Romania’s Banca Transilvania net profit jumps 48% y/y in H1

12:41, 23.08.2021 - Romania’s Banca Transilvania announced on Monday that its net profit rose by 48.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to RON 901 mln (E183 mln), according to See News. The bank’s operating income rose to RON 2.169 bln in the first half of 2021 compared with RON 1.858 bln in 2020. At the end […]…

Romanian fintech firm ZebraPay starts trading bonds on BVB

13:10, 27.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that ZebraPay, the leader of the local automated payment market is taking the first step on Bucharest Stock Exchange by listing the company’s bonds worth EUR 3mln, according to a press release. The company’s bonds are traded under the ticker PAY26E.…

Visual Fan, a Romanian technology company, to go public on BVB

17:20, 22.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Visual Fan shares, a Romanian technology company will start trading on Monday on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. Visual Fan was founded in Brasov in 2002 and owns the Allview brand.…

Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline

11:10, 29.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a…

Romania’s GDP at PPP in 2020 reaches 72% of EU average

12:25, 22.06.2021 - The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…


