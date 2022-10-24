Romanian defense chief quits after controversial Ukraine remarks Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu resigned after making public statements implying that Ukraine may have to cede territory to Russia as part of potential talks aimed at ending the war, according to Bloomberg. The comments drew a rebuke from Romania’s president, Klaus Iohannis, who said only the government in Kyiv can decide with whom to […] The post Romanian defense chief quits after controversial Ukraine remarks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

