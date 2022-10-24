Romanian defense chief quits after controversial Ukraine remarks

Stiri Recomandate

Ciolacu, atac la Virgil Popescu: „Nu sunt un fan al domnului ministru al Energiei. Acest lucru vi-l pot spune cu toată tăria”

Ciolacu, atac la Virgil Popescu: „Nu sunt un fan al domnului ministru al Energiei. Acest lucru vi-l pot spune cu toată tăria”

Preşedintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, copreședinte al coaliției de guvernare, aşteaptă o propunere din partea ministrului Energiei, Virgil Popescu,… [citeste mai departe]

Inspectorii RAR au găsit probleme tehnice sau în acte la jumătate din mașinile oprite ...

Inspectorii RAR au găsit probleme tehnice sau în acte la jumătate din mașinile oprite ...

Registrul Auto Român (RAR) a publicat, ca în fiecare an, un bilanț al acțiunilor de control în trafic efectuate în prima jumătate a acestui an, în scopul verificării stării tehnice a mașinilor, fiind de subliniat că… [citeste mai departe]

Zodia care va avea cel mai mare noroc în 2023. I se îndeplinesc toate dorințele

Zodia care va avea cel mai mare noroc în 2023. I se îndeplinesc toate dorințele

Specialiștii au oferit detalii celor 12 zodii ale horoscopului. Astrologii au adus în prim-plan un anumit semn care urmează să aibă un an fabulos. Nativul va avea noroc pe toate planurile, iar toate dorințele o să i se împlinească. El trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

Din dragostea și grija pentru cățel am început bussines cu accesorii pentru animale

Din dragostea și grija pentru cățel am început bussines cu accesorii pentru animale

Un număr mare de oameni nu își pot imagina viața fără animale de companie. Cum cele mai comune animale de companie sunt câinii și pisicile, acestea au nevoie de îngrijiri speciale. Al meu este un cocker spaniel, care nu îi plăcea… [citeste mai departe]

NOUTATE ÎN CODUL MUNCII – A apărut concediul de îngrijitor. Cine îl poate cere

NOUTATE ÎN CODUL MUNCII – A apărut concediul de îngrijitor. Cine îl poate cere

Din acest final de lună avem oficial reglementat prin lege așa numitul concediu de îngrjitor. Este vorba despre acel concediu acordat pentru îngrijirea bolnavilor de cancer. Acest tip de concediu va avea o durată de cinci zile și se… [citeste mai departe]

Lipsa de transparenta! Primaria Constanta tine la secret dosarele de candidatura pentru postul de secretar al municipiului

Lipsa de transparenta! Primaria Constanta tine la secret dosarele de candidatura pentru postul de secretar al municipiului

Primaria municipiului Constanta organizeaza concurs pentru ocuparea functiei de secretar general al municipiului Constanta, gradul II, in perioada 3 ndash;… [citeste mai departe]

British International School of Timișoara a sărbătorit Ziua Națiunilor Unite alături de invitați speciali

British International School of Timișoara a sărbătorit Ziua Națiunilor Unite alături de invitați speciali

Vineri, 21 octombrie 2022, la British International School of Timișoara a avut loc un eveniment festiv pentru a sărbători împreună – elevi, părinți și profesori – Ziua Națiunilor… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia somează Occidentul: Amenințarea folosirii de către Kiev a bombei murdare este evidentă

Rusia somează Occidentul: Amenințarea folosirii de către Kiev a bombei murdare este evidentă

Neîncrederea unor țări față de informațiile Moscovei cu privire la "bomba murdară" a Ucrainei nu înseamnă că o astfel de amenințare nu există, a declarat astăzi jurnaliștilor Dmitri Peskov, secretarul de presă… [citeste mai departe]

Copil salvat din apele Dunării în zona Trecere Bac

Copil salvat din apele Dunării în zona Trecere Bac

Un băieţel de şase ani din Galaţi a fost salvat din apele Dunării în zona Trecere Bac din localitate, după ce a căzut între un bac care abia plecase de la cheu şi un ponton, potrivit Agerpres.Evenimentul a avut loc duminică la trecerea bac dintre Galaţi şi comuna tulceană I.C. Brătianu. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Marius Budăi: Banca Mondială ne-a trimis raportul cu cerințele privitoare la PNRR. Pensiile militare - cuprinse într-un jalon

Marius Budăi: Banca Mondială ne-a trimis raportul cu cerințele privitoare la PNRR. Pensiile militare - cuprinse într-un jalon

Ministrul Muncii, a anunţat că a primit în cursul dimineţii de luni raportul de la Banca Mondială cu cerinţele din PNRR, conform contractului… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romanian defense chief quits after controversial Ukraine remarks

Publicat:
Romanian defense chief quits after controversial Ukraine remarks

Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu resigned after making public statements implying that Ukraine may have to cede territory to Russia as part of potential talks aimed at ending the war, according to Bloomberg. The comments drew a rebuke from Romania’s president, , who said only the government in Kyiv can decide with whom to […] The post Romanian defense chief quits after controversial Ukraine remarks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Aiding Ukraine should boost Schengen bid, Romanian official says

14:20, 10.10.2022 - The European Union should show solidarity with Romania and end its decade-long wait to enter the visa-free Schengen area, having played a crucial part in helping Ukraine export grain during Russia’s invasion, a top official said, according to Bloomberg.  Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of Romania’s largest…

Poland is in talks with US about gaining nuclear weapons

16:11, 05.10.2022 - Poland has spoken to the US about sharing nuclear weapons to counter the growing threat from Russia, President Andrzej Duda said, after the Kremlin stepped up nuclear saber-rattling over Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The biggest eastern European NATO member has been ramping up military spending following…

Consiliera lui Iohannis, Ligia Deca, propunerea PNL pentru Ministerul Educației

13:21, 03.10.2022 - Consilierul prezidențial Ligia Deca, cea care a coordonat strategia „Romania educata” a președintelui Klaus Iohannis, este propunerea PNL pentru fotoliul de ministru al Educației, așa cum Sursa Zilei arata inca de la momentul demisiei lui Sorin Cimpeanu.  Știre in curs de actualizare.  The post Consiliera…

EU aims to exempt maritime pilot services from Russia oil ban

10:55, 03.10.2022 - The European Union proposed making so-called pilot services exempt from sanctions targeting the transfer of Russian oil that are set to kick in this year to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  The exception, which would allow shipowners to hire specialist pilots needed…

EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters.  The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

Euro jumps to three-week high on Ukraine gains, rates outlook

11:06, 12.09.2022 - The euro rose to a three-week high versus the dollar as reports of Ukraine retaking territory from Russia boosted sentiment while a European Central Bank policy maker said further interest-rate hikes will be needed to curb inflation, according to Bloomberg.  The common currency jumped as much as 1.2%…

EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

10:16, 30.08.2022 - European Union defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to Reuters.  Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate…

Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

16:10, 25.08.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia‘s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, according to Reuters. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 octombrie 2022
Bucuresti 10°C | 23°C
Iasi 10°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 9°C | 17°C
Timisoara 12°C | 24°C
Constanta 13°C | 21°C
Brasov 7°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 octombrie 2022
USD 5.0045
EUR 4.9139
CHF 4.9941
GBP 5.6661
CAD 3.6455
XAU 265.007
JPY 3.3493
CNY 0.689
AED 1.3625
AUD 3.146
MDL 0.2599
BGN 2.5124

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec