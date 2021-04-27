Romania will ask Commission to postpone filing of national recovery plan

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters. Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Monday will have a working meeting at the Cotroceni Palace to discuss the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) with Prime Minister Florin Citu, President of the Deputies Chamber Ludovic Orban, Deputy PMs Dan Barna and Kelemen Hunor and the Minister of Investments…

- The Romanian government brought forward its vaccination target by almost two months, with Prime Minister Florin Cițu promising that many restrictions could be lifted if 10 million people get their vaccine by 1 August, according to euractiv. com. ”My target and the government’s target is to vaccinate…

- Vicepremierul Dan Barna i-a luat lui Florin Cițu, nascut pe 1 aprilie, un cadou pentru care “au pus mana de la mana” mai mulți colegi din USR. „Impreuna cu colegii Catalin Drula, Cristian Ghinea, Vlad Voiculescu, Claudiu Nasui, Stelian Ion, Ciprian Teleman și Sergiu Hossu am pus mana de la mana și am…

- A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres. People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

- The Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has announced that he would be in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with the European officials the restructuring plan of the Energy Complex Oltenia which is a network of coal mines and power plants, according to actmedia.eu. “We have assumed the support…

- Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…

- The public debates related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be completed by the beginning of March and we want to develop as many financial instruments as possible to only give grants where no other financial instrument works, Minister of European Investments and Projects,…