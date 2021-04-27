Romania will ask Commission to postpone filing of national recovery plan

Stiri Recomandate

Auto: Formula 1 adoptă o cursă de sprint la următoarele trei Grand Prix-uri ale sezonului

Auto: Formula 1 adoptă o cursă de sprint la următoarele trei Grand Prix-uri ale sezonului

Formula 1 a adoptat "în unanimitate" un format de "cursă sprint de calificare" de 100 km, în zilele de sâmbătă, cu ocazia a trei Grand Prix-uri din acest sezon, "două în Europa şi unul în afara Europei", au anunţat,… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt ACUZAȚIILE în dosarul în care a fost reținut Alexandru Mustiață

Care sunt ACUZAȚIILE în dosarul în care a fost reținut Alexandru Mustiață

Patru persoane au fost reţinute de procurorii DIICOT, printre acestea și arhitectul Paul Mustiață, fiul fostului șef al Fiscului botoșănean, după descinderile desfășurate într-un caz de înşelăciune în care sunt implicaţi avocaţi, notari şi funcţionari… [citeste mai departe]

Au apărut la vânzare mieii pe piața din Suceava

Au apărut la vânzare mieii pe piața din Suceava

Hala de miei de la Piața Mare din centrul municipiului Suceava s-a deschis pentru cei care vor să-și comercializeze animalele sacrificate pentru a ajunge pe mesele oamenilor cu ocazia Sărbătorilor de Paște. Marți, la hală a venit un singur crescător de animale care vindea kilogramul de carne cu ... [citeste mai departe]

Anexa unei case, distrusa de foc (Foto)

Anexa unei case, distrusa de foc (Foto)

În cursul acestei nopți, la ora 01.57, dispeceratul Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență “Someș” al județului Satu Mare a fost alertat să intervină pentru lichidarea unui incendiu, izbucnit la anexa unei case de locuit, din localitatea Lazuri. La fata locului s-au deplasat 12 subofițeri cu două autospeciale de stingere… [citeste mai departe]

Angajații vor fi informați cu privire la obligativitatea participării lor la un fond privat de pensii

Angajații vor fi informați cu privire la obligativitatea participării lor la un fond privat de pensii

Modelul-cadru al contractului individual de muncă a fost modificat, prin introducerea unei noi obligații pentru angajatori. Concret, angajatorul va trebui să-l informeze pe salariat, în momentul… [citeste mai departe]

În țara rămasă fără meseriași, o profesoară face naveta 100 de km pe zi ca să-i țină pe viitorii mecanici auto la școală: „Sunt diamante neșlefuite”

Înainte de a fi profesor, Aurelia Dascălu a lucrat în domeniul tehnicii… [citeste mai departe]

Înainte de a fi profesor, Aurelia Dascălu a lucrat în domeniul tehnicii… [citeste mai departe]

Felicitare- Constantin Bîlea, primarul comunei Oarja

Felicitare- Constantin Bîlea, primarul comunei Oarja

Fie ca sfânta sărbătoare a Învierii Domnului să vă aducă cele 4 taine divine: încredere, lumină, iubire, speranţă. Clipe de neuitat alături de cei dragi şi numai realizări! Constantin Bîlea, primar comuna Oarja Articolul Felicitare- Constantin Bîlea, primarul comunei Oarja apare prima dată în… [citeste mai departe]

Liviu Dragnea tot mai aproape de eliberare. Fostul lider PSD află astăzi dacă scapă de închisoare

Liviu Dragnea tot mai aproape de eliberare. Fostul lider PSD află astăzi dacă scapă de închisoare

Zi decisivă pentru Liviu Dragnea. Astăzi, magistrații Judecătoriei Sectorului 5 judecă cererea de eliberare condiționată a fostului lider PSD, în prezent încarcerat la Penitenciarul Rahova.    Dr... [citeste mai departe]

Reduceri de Paște la produsele Mercusys: Rețelistică și Wi-Fi 6 la prețuri accesibile

Reduceri de Paște la produsele Mercusys: Rețelistică și Wi-Fi 6 la prețuri accesibile

Mercusys le oferă utilizatorilor, cu ocazia Paștelui, mai multe opțiuni de cadouri pentru prieteni și familie, lansând o campanie de reduceri speciale la echipamente de rețelistică. Mercusys: Sistem Mesh pentru acoperire… [citeste mai departe]

Alături de veterani

Alături de veterani

"Alături de veterani" Foto: Arhivă. Un eveniment dedicat Zilei Naționale a Veteranilor de Război are loc astăzi la Cercul Militar Național din București, începând cu ora 13:30. Evenimentul face parte din campania "Alături de veterani" și la el participă președintele Klaus Iohannis și premierul Florin Cîțu. De asemenea, custodele… [citeste mai departe]


Romania will ask Commission to postpone filing of national recovery plan

Publicat:
Romania will ask Commission to postpone filing of national recovery plan

EU , said on Monday that Romania will ask the to postpone the official filing of its and (RRP) by one month, according to euractive.com. government is facing some setbacks in the negotiations with the Commission as the plan includes investments of more than […] The post Romania will ask Commission to postpone filing of national recovery plan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

