Romania signs solidarity lane agreement with Ukraine

Magistraţii, nemiloşi cu judecătoarea din Suceava care se droga şi lua mită

Magistraţii, nemiloşi cu judecătoarea din Suceava care se droga şi lua mită

Magistraţii Inaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie au respins, miercuri seară, ca nefondate, contestaţiile depuse de judecatoarea Ana Maria Chirilă şi celalalt incuplat din dosar la măsura arestului preventiv. Astfel, judecătoarea rămâne în arest…

Judecătoarea Ana Maria Chirilă s-a vrut acasă. Instanța Supremă a spus pas

Judecătoarea Ana Maria Chirilă s-a vrut acasă. Instanța Supremă a spus pas

Judecătoarea Ana Maria Chirilă de la Tribunalul Suceava s-a vrut acasă, motiv pentru care a contestat măsura arestului preventiv stabilită de un magistrat de drepturi și libertăți de la Curtea de Apel București. Contestația s-a discutat miercuri…

LIVE. Parlamentul se întrunește în ședință plenară: Deputații vor dezbate moțiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Recean

LIVE. Parlamentul se întrunește în ședință plenară: Deputații vor dezbate moțiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Recean

Parlamentul se întrunește în ședință plenară. Pe ordinea de zi sunt incluse mai multe subiecte, printre care și dezbaterea moțiunii de cenzură…

Andreea Marin și fiica ei, apariție elegantă la un eveniment unde au fost premiate. Violeta a îmbrăcat o rochie neagră și decoltată

Andreea Marin și fiica ei, apariție elegantă la un eveniment unde au fost premiate. Violeta a îmbrăcat o rochie neagră și decoltată

Andreea Marin și Violeta Bănică au atras toate privirile aseară, la evenimentul la care au participat și unde au fost premiate.…

Reunificarea familiei tricolore

Reunificarea familiei tricolore

 Nu pot să mă desprind de gândul că românul pasionat de vreun sport, oricâte nenorociri l-ar năpădi, oricâtămâhnire ar aduna în suflet, oricât de supărat ar fi la un moment dat pe cei care îi năruiesc așteptările și își bat joc de toate speranțele sale, cu primul prilej în care favoriții săi dau un ...

Mai multe explozii au fost raportate, astăzi dimineaţă, în oraşul Herson

Mai multe explozii au fost raportate, astăzi dimineaţă, în oraşul Herson

Mai multe explozii au fost raportate, joi dimineaţă, în oraşul Herson. Guvernatorul Roman Mrociko a transmis pe Telegram că ruşii atacă oraşul dinspre zona ocupată a regiunii. Potrivit oficialului, bombardamente au loc inclusiv în zona centrală a…

Janni Alexandridis a câștigat cea de-a 12-a ediție Chefi la Cuțite

Janni Alexandridis a câștigat cea de-a 12-a ediție Chefi la Cuțite

Ce-a de-a 12 finală Chefi la Cuţite i-a pus la încercare pe cei trei concurenţi din echipele lui chef Florin Dumitrescu şi chef Sorin Bontea,...

Anunt important de la Inspectoratul de Jandarmi Judetean Constanta, pentru tinerii care doresc sa devina jandarmi

Anunt important de la Inspectoratul de Jandarmi Judetean Constanta, pentru tinerii care doresc sa devina jandarmi

In perioada 18 octombrie ndash; 5 noiembrie, tinerii care doresc sa devina jandarmi se pot inscrie pentru a participa la concursul de admitere in institutiile de invatamant postliceal…

Admitere școala militară de subofițeri jandarmi 2023: Jandarmeria Alba recrutează candidați. Condiții, locuri, calendar

Admitere școala militară de subofițeri jandarmi 2023: Jandarmeria Alba recrutează candidați. Condiții, locuri, calendar

Admitere școala militară de subofițeri jandarmi 2023: Jandarmeria Alba recrutează candidați. Condiții, locuri, calendar Admitere școala militară de subofițeri…

A început selecția tinerilor sălăjeni pentru școlile de jandarmi

A început selecția tinerilor sălăjeni pentru școlile de jandarmi

Inspectoratul de Jandarmi Judeţean Sălaj selecţionează candidaţi în vederea participării la concursul de admitere în instituțiile militare de învățământ postliceal, pe locurile destinate formării inițiale a cadrelor militare ale Jandarmeriei Române. La Școala Militară…


Romania signs solidarity lane agreement with Ukraine

Publicat:
Romania signs solidarity lane agreement with Ukraine

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and his Ukrainian counterpart, , signed an agreement in Kyiv on Wednesday to ensure the secure transit of Ukrainian products and the development of border crossings between Ukraine and Romania, according to Euractiv. By the end of 2023, Romania will double the transit capacity for grain from Ukraine, Ciolacu […]

Warsaw, Kyiv make breakthrough on Ukrainian grain transit

14:35, 03.10.2023 - Warsaw and Kyiv announced on Tuesday they had agreed to speed up the transit of Ukrainian cereal exports through Poland to third countries, a first step in resolving their grain war, according to Euractiv. The three-nation agreement between Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania means that Ukrainian grain exports…

Romania, Ukraine to work on import-export licensing system

09:50, 21.09.2023 - Romania will work with Ukraine over the next 30 days on a grain export control plan that will help protect Romanian farmers, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania is among five eastern European Union countries along with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia,…

Romania finally confirms discovery of Russian drone parts on its territory

08:15, 07.09.2023 - Romanian officials finally acknowledged a Russian drone strike on their territory on Wednesday after previously refusing to accept Ukraine’s damning photographic evidence of the matter, according to Euractiv. On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed that Kyiv had photo evidence demonstrating…

Two killed in Russia’s biggest air strike on Ukraine’s capital in months

12:40, 30.08.2023 - Russia’s largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine’s capital, and combat drones…

US says it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia

11:25, 23.08.2023 - The United States does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said after Russian authorities said they downed drones that tried to attack Moscow early on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the…

Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania

11:11, 16.08.2023 - Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…

Romania aims to double Ukrainian grain transit capacity says minister

10:15, 15.08.2023 - Romania aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to its flagship Black Sea port of Constanta to 4 million tonnes in the coming months, particularly via the Danube river, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain exporters…

Russian drone strikes on the Odesa region cause fires at port near Romania

12:20, 02.08.2023 - Russian troops hit port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with Shahed drones near the border with NATO member Romania overnight, the Ukrainian military and prosecutor-general’s office said Wednesday, damaging a grain elevator and causing a fire at facilities that transport the country’s crucial grain…


