Romania requests to modify RRF

Ciocolata neagră și beneficiile sale neștiute pentru sănătate. Cine nu are voie să o consume

Ciocolata neagră și beneficiile sale neștiute pentru sănătate. Cine nu are voie să o consume

Beneficiile ciocolatei negre pentru sănătateAntioxidanți: Ciocolata neagră conține antioxidanți precum flavonoidele, care ajută la combaterea radicalilor liberi din organism, prevenind astfel daunele oxidative.Sănătatea…

ONRC: Aproape 39.000 de firme au fost radiate, în primele șapte luni ale acestui an

ONRC: Aproape 39.000 de firme au fost radiate, în primele șapte luni ale acestui an

Un număr de 38.332 de firme au fost radiate la nivel naţional în primele şapte luni din 2023, cu 6,52% mai puţine comparativ cu perioada similară a anului trecut, conform statisticilor Oficiului Naţional al Registrului Comerţului…

Ministrul Rafila: Urmează 1-2 săptămâni cu o creștere a infecțiilor Covid-19  și cu presiune pe spitalele de boli infecțioase

Ministrul Rafila: Urmează 1-2 săptămâni cu o creștere a infecțiilor Covid-19  și cu presiune pe spitalele de boli infecțioase

Potrivit ministrului Sănătății, zilnic, avem circa 1.000 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus, ceea ce creează o anumită presiune…

Dorel s-a mutat în armată. Un TIR plin cu camioane militare a lăsat tramvaiele fără curent, în Arad FOTO

Dorel s-a mutat în armată. Un TIR plin cu camioane militare a lăsat tramvaiele fără curent, în Arad FOTO

"Primăria Municipiului Arad şi Compania de Transport Public (CTP) anunţă că circulaţia tramvaielor în cartierul Micălaca, zonele II şi III, este momentan suspendată, pe ambele sensuri…

Pescar, descoperit mort în râul Siret, după ce a fost căutat ore în șir de scafandrii - Moarte suspectă

Pescar, descoperit mort în râul Siret, după ce a fost căutat ore în șir de scafandrii - Moarte suspectă

Misiune dificilă a pompierilor pentru căutarea unui bărbat de 61 de ani, în râul Siret, în zona barajului Ciușlea, relatează Ziare.com.Alarma s-a dat după ce un alt bărbat a sunat…

Declarație halucinantă a președintei Ungariei, în România

Declarație halucinantă a președintei Ungariei, în România

Katalin Novak a spus după o întâlnire oficială cu fostul vicepremier român Kelemen Hunor că, indiferent dacă e la guvernare sau nu, alianța dintre UDMR și liderii maghiari de peste graniță va fi veșnică. Președinta Ungariei a venit în România în contextul summitului Inițiativei…

Se deschide portalul 9.9 - 9 septembrie - cea mai puternică zi a lunii - Ce spun numerologii

Se deschide portalul 9.9 - 9 septembrie - cea mai puternică zi a lunii - Ce spun numerologii

 Semnificația Numărului 9 în UniversZiua de 9.9 este considerată una dintre cele mai puternice zile ale lunii septembrie, având o semnificație aproape magică în numerologie și cosmos. Numărul 9 este simbolul puterii,…

MOBILIZARE generală după drona găsită la graniță: Măsuri de protecție în zone apropiate de războiul din Ucraina - Decizia CNSU

MOBILIZARE generală după drona găsită la graniță: Măsuri de protecție în zone apropiate de războiul din Ucraina - Decizia CNSU

 Primele măsuri luate de Autoritățile din România au luat primele măsuri de protecție după incidentul cu rămășițele de dronă găsite…

Scandalul Pipigate - Ministrul justiției își cere scuze în fața parlamentului după ce prietenii săi au urinat pe o mașină de poliție

Scandalul Pipigate - Ministrul justiției își cere scuze în fața parlamentului după ce prietenii săi au urinat pe o mașină de poliție

Vincent Van Quickenborne a insistat că nu a ştiut ce au făcut invitaţii săi, dar şi-a cerut scuze pentru scandalul care…


Romania requests to modify RRF

Publicat:
Romania requests to modify RRF

(EC) said on Friday that Romania submitted on Friday a request to modify its Recovery and (RRF) so as to add a new chapter, according to . The request is based on the need to take into account high inflation in 2022, supply chain disruptions and the downward revision […] The post Romania requests to modify RRF appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania

11:11, 16.08.2023 - Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…

Un fost magistrat incaseaza cea mai mare pensie din Romania: peste 21.000 de lei pe luna

15:40, 05.08.2023 - Numarul beneficiarilor de pensii speciale (numite oficial pensii ”de serviciu”) a fost in luna iulie de 10.310 (in creștere cu 29 fața de luna iunie), conform datelor centralizate de Casa Nationala de Pensii Publice (CNPP) și citate de Agerpres. Cei mai multi dintre ei sunt foști magistrați. In statistica…

Romania to launch EBRD-backed renewable energy auctions

16:15, 04.08.2023 - Romania will soon launch its first auction for a contract-for-difference (CfD) support scheme for renewable energy, under which onshore wind power projects and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects with a total capacity of 2,000 MW will be backed for 15 years, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

European gas falls with sluggish demand keeping a lid on prices

12:46, 28.07.2023 - European natural gas prices are headed for a third consecutive day of declines, with Citigroup Inc. analysts seeing sluggish demand and high inventories keeping a lid on prices, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month futures fell as much as 5% on Friday, putting the market on track for a weekly…

Brussels urges Romania, Hungary, Croatia to report on green energy

09:35, 17.07.2023 - The European Commission has sent reasoned opinions to Romania, Hungary, and Croatia for not complying with their reporting obligations regarding their respective energy targets, according to Euractiv.  The Commission requested Romania and Hungary to submit comprehensive progress reports on the progress…

Belgium’s ABEE plans 1.4 billion euro battery plant in Romania, mayor says

10:40, 28.06.2023 - Belgian group Avesta Battery & Energy Engineering (ABEE) is planning a 1.4 billion euro battery plant in Romania’s Galati, creating up to 8,000 jobs, the city’s mayor said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “Our city has become more and more attractive to investors,” Galati Mayor Ionut Pucheanu said…


