Romania requests to modify RRF

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…

- Numarul beneficiarilor de pensii speciale (numite oficial pensii ”de serviciu”) a fost in luna iulie de 10.310 (in creștere cu 29 fața de luna iunie), conform datelor centralizate de Casa Nationala de Pensii Publice (CNPP) și citate de Agerpres. Cei mai multi dintre ei sunt foști magistrați. In statistica…

- Romania will soon launch its first auction for a contract-for-difference (CfD) support scheme for renewable energy, under which onshore wind power projects and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects with a total capacity of 2,000 MW will be backed for 15 years, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development…

- Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

- European natural gas prices are headed for a third consecutive day of declines, with Citigroup Inc. analysts seeing sluggish demand and high inventories keeping a lid on prices, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month futures fell as much as 5% on Friday, putting the market on track for a weekly…

- The European Commission has sent reasoned opinions to Romania, Hungary, and Croatia for not complying with their reporting obligations regarding their respective energy targets, according to Euractiv. The Commission requested Romania and Hungary to submit comprehensive progress reports on the progress…

- Belgian group Avesta Battery & Energy Engineering (ABEE) is planning a 1.4 billion euro battery plant in Romania’s Galati, creating up to 8,000 jobs, the city’s mayor said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “Our city has become more and more attractive to investors,” Galati Mayor Ionut Pucheanu said…