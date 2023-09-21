Romania FA sanctioned over ‘Serbia’ chants in Kosovo match

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania will work with Ukraine over the next 30 days on a grain export control plan that will help protect Romanian farmers, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania is among five eastern European Union countries along with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia,…

- Ukraine‘s Danube Shipping Company (DSC) has asked Romania‘s Constanta Black Sea port to allow ship-to-ship grain transfers which would almost double its barge export capacity, the company said on Monday, according to Reuters. A major grower and exporter, Ukraine’s 2023 grain output is seen at up to…

- European natural gas prices jumped as workers serving a key export project in Australia prepare for a strike if no deal is reached in pay talks on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark Dutch front-month gas soared as much as 18%, with traders bracing for more turmoil as the labor negotiations…

- France will evacuate French and European citizens from Niger, starting on Tuesday, its foreign ministry said, days after a junta seized power in the west African country, according to Reuters. The overthrow last Wednesday of President Mohamed Bazoum – the seventh military takeover in less than three…

- A fire broke out at a children’s hospital in Romanian capital Bucharest late on Tuesday and 110 people were evacuated without any casualties, the government’s emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. Officials have said the fire broke out when a generator blew up after a power shortage. The…

- Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica’s IPO has been priced at 104 lei ($22.87) per share, it said on Wednesday, implying a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion in what a government minister described as a “historic success,” according to Reuters. The pricing of the initial public offering, Europe’s…

- Bucharest urgently seeks money to patch up its huge hole in the budget as it risks losing European funds due to potential non-compliance with deficit targets, according to Euractiv. The budget deficit reached 2.32% of GDP in the first five months, totalling 36,91 billion lei (E7.45 billion), compared…

- Romanian lawmakers passed the special pension reform requested by the European Commission on Wednesday, though several last-minute changes diluted the law, according to Euractiv. The special pension reform is an essential milestone for Romania’s third payment request under the national recovery plan.…