Romania FA sanctioned over ‘Serbia’ chants in Kosovo match

CET Hidrocarburi: „Încep probele de etanșeitate la rețeaua de încălzire”

CET Hidrocarburi: „Încep probele de etanșeitate la rețeaua de încălzire"

Comunicat. SC CET Hidrocarburi SA anunţă utilizatorii racordaţi la sistemul centralizat de termoficare al Municipiului Arad, începerea probelor de etanşeitate pe reţelele de termoficare secundar... The post CET Hidrocarburi: „Încep probele… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul american a reluat distribuirea testelor gratuite COVID-19 pentru combaterea pandemiei de coronavirus

Guvernul american a reluat distribuirea testelor gratuite COVID-19 pentru combaterea pandemiei de coronavirus

Departamentul american pentru Sănătate şi Servicii Umane (HHS) a anunţat miercuri că va începe să distribuie din nou teste COVID-19 în regim de gratuitate către populaţia din întreaga… [citeste mai departe]

Vlad Pascu, îndemnat de mamă să-i toarne pe copiii de bani gata de la Vama Veche cu care s-a drogat: „Fiecare trage pentru el“

Vlad Pascu, îndemnat de mamă să-i toarne pe copiii de bani gata de la Vama Veche cu care s-a drogat: „Fiecare trage pentru el"

În interceptările DIICOT, Miruna Pascu îl sfătuiește pe Vlad, la un moment dat, să facă denunțuri împotriva tinerilor din familiile de… [citeste mai departe]

Incident șocant în Capitală. Un bărbat și-a aruncat câinele de la balcon, după o ceartă cu soția

Incident șocant în Capitală. Un bărbat și-a aruncat câinele de la balcon, după o ceartă cu soția

Un bărbat din Capitală este cercetat, sub control judiciar, după ce și-a aruncat câinele de la balconul apartamentului, situat la etajul cinci al unui bloc din Sectorul 2. Animalul a murit în… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sanatatii refuza sa-l primeasca in audienta pe presedintele USR Constanta! Anuntul lui Stelian Ion

Ministrul Sanatatii refuza sa-l primeasca in audienta pe presedintele USR Constanta! Anuntul lui Stelian Ion

Presedintele USR Constanta, deputatul Stelian Ion a cerut o audienta la ministrul Sanatatii, Alexandru Rafila pentru a discuta despre serviciul de ambulanta din Constanta si despre pierderea… [citeste mai departe]

OMV Petrom investește peste 1,5 milioane de lei în susținerea învățământului dual din România în 2023

OMV Petrom investește peste 1,5 milioane de lei în susținerea învățământului dual din România în 2023

OMV Petrom a alocat 1,5 milioane lei în 2023 pentru a pregăti noi generaţii de profesionişti în domeniul energiei iar aproximativ 100 de elevi vor beneficia de burse individuale… [citeste mai departe]

„Vremuri grele”, dar nu prea! Câtă dreptate are acest preot!

„Vremuri grele", dar nu prea! Câtă dreptate are acest preot!

Preotul Mihai Aldea a făcut o radiografie a omului modern raportat la greutățile întâmpinate de înaintașii săi, arătând că ne plângem de milă în condițiile în care avem „o grămadă de sclavi mecanici în casă”. „Vremuri grele erau în vremea invaziilor turceşti, ruseşti… [citeste mai departe]

Liga Naţională de Rugby, etapa a şasea: CSM Constanţa împinge grămada contra Galaţiului

Liga Naţională de Rugby, etapa a şasea: CSM Constanţa împinge grămada contra Galaţiului

Într-o partidă contând pentru etapa a şasea din Liga Naţională de Rugby, Grupa B, sâmbătă, 23 septembrie, de la ora 9.45, pe stadionul „Flacăra” din Năvodari, se vor întâlni echipele CSM Constanţa şi CSM Galaţi.… [citeste mai departe]

PSD Iași: ”Susținem construirea Institutului de Boli Cardiovasculare de la Miroslava”

PSD Iași: "Susținem construirea Institutului de Boli Cardiovasculare de la Miroslava"

Alexandru Rafila, ministrul Sănătății a afirmat ieri că Partidul Social Democrat susține construcția Institutului de Boli Cardiovasculare (IBCV) de la Miroslava, dimensionat însă, nevoilor pacienților din Moldova. [citeste mai departe]

Peste 80% dintre angajaţi ar accepta un salariu mai mic dacă ar fi mai fericiţi la job(studiu)

Peste 80% dintre angajaţi ar accepta un salariu mai mic dacă ar fi mai fericiţi la job(studiu)

Puţin peste un sfert dintre angajaţii din sectorul IT (27%) susţin că au o relaţie sănătoasă cu munca, iar 83% afirmă că sunt dispuşi să câştige mai puţin cu condiţia să fie mai fericiţi la locul de muncă,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania FA sanctioned over ‘Serbia’ chants in Kosovo match

Publicat:
Romania FA sanctioned over 'Serbia' chants in Kosovo match

UEFA has sanctioned the Romanian football federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo last week, European football governing body said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. 12 match in Bucharest was suspended for 50 minutes after some home fans chanted, “” and held up a banner […] The post Romania FA sanctioned over ‘Serbia’ chants in Kosovo match appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


