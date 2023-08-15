Romania deploys ship, chopper to find stray Black Sea mines

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to its flagship Black Sea port of Constanta to 4 million tonnes in the coming months, particularly via the Danube river, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain exporters…

- Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…

- Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the Black Sea region as “quite serious,” according to Politico. More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up…

- Romania plans to rapidly expand one of the key transit routes for grain from neighboring Ukraine as Russia’s escalating attacks in the Black Sea are exacerbating risks for the global food trade, according to Bloomberg. The country has already facilitated the transit of more than 20 million tons of grain…

- Over 50 leaders from the European Union, Latin America and the Caribbean will hold their first summit in eight years on Monday, adding momentum to an EU push for new political and economic allies prompted by the Ukraine war and suspicion of China, according to Reuters. At the two-day EU-CELAC (Community…

- A fire at Romania‘s Black Sea crude oil refinery Petromidia, the largest in the country, was being brought under control after a blaze broke out on Wednesday, a government emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. An Environment Ministry unit reported the fire occurred after an explosion at…

- Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…

- South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…