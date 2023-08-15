Romania deploys ship, chopper to find stray Black Sea mines

Stiri Recomandate

Europa are nevoie de bogați, așa că programele de tip vize de aur continuă chiar dacă sunt voci care se opun (Bloomberg)

Europa are nevoie de bogați, așa că programele de tip vize de aur continuă chiar dacă sunt voci care se opun (Bloomberg)

Programele lansate de mai multe state europene care acordă cetăţenia în schimbul unor investiţii funcţionează în continuare, în ciuda apelurilor politicienilor… [citeste mai departe]

Știri Constanta: Vantul ii face pe turistii de pe plajele din Eforie si Costinesti sa plece (FOTO+VIDEO)

Știri Constanta: Vantul ii face pe turistii de pe plajele din Eforie si Costinesti sa plece (FOTO+VIDEO)

Din cauza alertei de cod galben de vant pe teritoriul judetului Constanta emise de ANM astazi, 15 august 2023, si a vantului puternic care sufla pe litoralul romanesc, turistii de pe plajele… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a reușit un escroc condamnat la 30 de ani de închisoare să continue să înșele oameni, de după gratii. Percheziții direct în celulă

Cum a reușit un escroc condamnat la 30 de ani de închisoare să continue să înșele oameni, de după gratii. Percheziții direct în celulă

Un bărbat din Neamț este acuzat că a înșelat peste 120 de persoane prin metoda "Accidentul". Cele mai multe din… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Univers paralel în Ucraina: bogații în cluburi în timp ce săracii mor pe front. Mesajul lui Zelenski pentru ucrainenii care au „uitat" că țara e în război

VIDEO. Univers paralel în Ucraina: bogații în cluburi în timp ce săracii mor pe front. Mesajul lui Zelenski pentru ucrainenii care au „uitat” că țara e în război

Tot mai multe imagini cu ucrainenii bogați care petrec… [citeste mai departe]

Trei persoane, duse la spital după ce autoturismul în care se aflau a plonjat în apele unui pârâu

Trei persoane, duse la spital după ce autoturismul în care se aflau a plonjat în apele unui pârâu

Un autoturism în care se aflau patru persoane a căzut, marţi, în apele pârâului Gălăoaia din judeţul Mureş, după ce şoferul a pierdut controlul asupra direcţiei de mers. Trei dintre ocupanţi au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Cornel Cătoi de la USAMV se vrea nemuritor pe funcție. Rectorul așteaptă cu brațele deschise noua Lege a educației

Cornel Cătoi de la USAMV se vrea nemuritor pe funcție. Rectorul așteaptă cu brațele deschise noua Lege a educației

Rectorul USAMV, Cornel Cătoi, se află în pragul de a deveni unul dintre cei mai longevivi lideri universitari din țară. Cu mandate suficiente acumulate până în… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţiştii au intervenit în ultimele 24 de ore la 67 de sesizări primite prin serviciul 112 şi au reţinut permisele de conducere în cazul a 9 şoferi

Poliţiştii au intervenit în ultimele 24 de ore la 67 de sesizări primite prin serviciul 112 şi au reţinut permisele de conducere în cazul a 9 şoferi

Poliţiştii au intervenit în ultimele 24 de ore la 67 de sesizări ale cetăţenilor primite… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Niculae le răspunde fanilor care l-au înjurat la meciul Rapid – Petrolul. „Lucrurile nu sunt în ordine". De ce nu își dă demisia

Daniel Niculae le răspunde fanilor care l-au înjurat la meciul Rapid – Petrolul. „Lucrurile nu sunt în ordine”. De ce nu își dă demisia

Daniel Niculae a fost reconfirmat în funcția de președinte al clubului Rapid, de acționarul Dan Șucu, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-a sarbatorit pe faleza Dunarii? Ziua Marinei Romane coincide cu Zilele municipiului Tulcea

Cum s-a sarbatorit pe faleza Dunarii? Ziua Marinei Romane coincide cu Zilele municipiului Tulcea

Ziua Marinei Romane a fost marcata si la Tulcea pe falezei Dunarii care poarta de anul trecut, numele marelui campion, Ivan Patzaichin.Evenimentele au avut in centrul lor ceremonialul ridicarii pavilionului,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident in Mures: UPDATE. O masina a plonjat in albia paraului Galaoaia (FOTO)

Accident in Mures: UPDATE. O masina a plonjat in albia paraului Galaoaia (FOTO)

UPDATE Cele trei persoane cu cod galben au fost transportate la Unitatea de Primiri Urgente din Targu Mures pentru a fi supuse investigatiilor medicale suplimentare. Decizia de a le transporta la UPU Targu Mures a fost luata in vederea asigurarii… [citeste mai departe]


Romania deploys ship, chopper to find stray Black Sea mines

Publicat:
Romania deploys ship, chopper to find stray Black Sea mines

Romania‘s navy said it deployed a ship and a helicopter on Monday to scout for stray mines on the country’s coast, after a pier in the seaside resort of Costinesti was lighly damaged in an explosion, according to Reuters. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and mines have since then been laid in the Black […] The post Romania deploys ship, chopper to find stray mines appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


