Romania declares measles epidemic Romania‘s Health Ministry has officially declared a national measles epidemic following an alarming rise in measles cases and the substantial number of hospitalizations among infected children, the ministry said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Currently, there are nearly 2,000 cases nationwide, spread across 29 out of the 41 counties, with 80% of affected children being […] The post Romania declares measles epidemic appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

